AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

  • A man lies on the ground on the beach after swimming to the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ceuta, a Spanish city of 85,000 in northern Africa, faces a humanitarian crisis after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border control in their country to swim or paddle in inflatable boats into European soil. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • Spanish Army soldiers run as they take positions at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • Spanish Army and Guardia Civil officers take positions next to the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A migrant is assisted by soldiers of the Spanish Army near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A boy prays before taking a swim in the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq, near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Spanish Army soldiers clash with migrants near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • People cross a forest in the border town of Fnideq in northern Morocco on their way to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Migrants are surrounded by Spanish police near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Spanish Army soldiers expel a migrant from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • People climb a fence in the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, outside the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Spanish citizens gather during a protest against the arrival of migrants at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Spanish security forces expel migrants from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, at the border of Morocco and Spain, late Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday as thousands of migrants jumped fences or swam onto European soil for the second day in a row after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A migrant runs after crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, early Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Two minors sleep inside a warehouse turned into a makeshift center for migrant minors at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, at the border of Morocco and Spain, early Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A guardsman waits for migrants to arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • The body of a young man is covered with an emergency blanket after being recovered by Spanish police from waters near the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Thousands of migrants jumped or swam around a border fence to reach European soil this week after Morocco loosened its border patrols. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Surrounded by Spanish civil guards, migrants sit on the beach after arriving at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • An unaccompanied minor who crossed into Spain hides atop of a rooftop in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, next the border between Spain and Morocco, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants who recently crossed the Spain Morocco border, cross into the Ceuta commercial port, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The group explained to The Associated Press their goal to reach the European ports of Malaga or Algeciras after hiding inside a commercial boat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain are gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Children who crossed into Spain wait inside a temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors in the enclave of Ceuta, next to the border of Morocco and Spain, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A migrant who crossed into Spain on Monday, in the enclave of Ceuta, next to the border of Morocco and Spain, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants take shelter inside an abandoned building in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Ceuta residents and migrants perform a funeral prayer on a Moroccan teenager in the muslim cemetery at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The young man died on Monday trying to swim across the border from Morocco to Spain's North Africa enclave with thousands of other migrants. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
1 / 26

Migration Spain Morocco Photo Gallery

A man lies on the ground on the beach after swimming to the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Ceuta, a Spanish city of 85,000 in northern Africa, faces a humanitarian crisis after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border control in their country to swim or paddle in inflatable boats into European soil. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
The Associated Press
·3 min read

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. The shoes were still on his feet when Spanish rescue workers fished his inert body from the waves of the Mediterranean and wrapped it in foil, like a macabre gift.

They piled pebbles on the fringes to stop the shiny golden covering from blowing away. Two burly men in white coveralls then arrived with a plastic coffin. Their boots scrunched on the shingle as they carried the corpse away: yet another body, picked up off yet another European shore.

After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries.

In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.

Spanish authorities recovered two bodies from the waves, both young men from Morocco.

Some swimmers knelt down in prayer before wading from Moroccan beaches into the Mediterranean, hoping to make land in Ceuta and, from there, make new lives in mainland Europe.

Some swam with packages of belongings. Weaker swimmers struggled in the waves and marine currents. A rictus of pain contorted the face of a young migrant as he flailed through the final meters (yards) to shore.

A barefoot swimmer reached Ceuta seemingly so exhausted that he couldn’t immediately drag himself from the surf. He lay face down, grimacing, his right hand clutching the wet sand. The man later bear-hugged a Spanish Red Cross worker who comforted him. With a tender hand on the back of his head, she held him to her shoulder.

Other migrants piled aboard flimsy boats. One small craft with 14 tightly packed young men aboard floated dangerously low in the water. They used empty bottles to bail it out. Another man swam along behind, clutching the stern.

Rushed in to plug the holes in the porous border through which people streamed, Spanish troops in flak jackets and with long truncheons rounded up young men in Bermuda shorts, tracksuits and soccer jerseys bearing the names of the sport’s biggest stars.

Soldiers chased across the pebbles after migrants in sandals and flimsy shoes. At night, alleyways in Ceuta echoed with the patter of migrants running and hiding.

On the Moroccan side, more young men streamed toward the enclave, on well-trodden paths through tall, flowering shrubs.

Posted along a towering border fence, Spanish soldiers watched through the mesh as migrants gathered on the other side, on a boulder-strewn seafront and on arid hills overlooking Ceuta.

Spanish forces rained down tear gas canisters onto the swelling crowds, the acrid smoke trailing curly white plumes.

Spanish armored vehicles parked along the beach, their wheels digging into the shingle that was strewn with discarded clothes and other debris left by migrants who swam around the fence to Ceuta.

For the vast majority, its shores were as close as they came to the possibility of a new start in Europe.

The bulk — more than 7,000 — were quickly sent back. Soldiers escorted them to a gate in the border fence, expelling them into Morocco.

But how long before the waters beckon them back?

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Trucks of fresh water used to feed Taiwan's semiconductors as crops left to die in punishing drought

    The world’s largest microchip maker is buying tanker trucks full of water to keep its plant going as farmers struggle to make ends meet during the worst drought in the history of Taiwan. The Taiwanese government this week said it would tighten water rationing from June 1 in the semiconductor making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung if there is no significant rainfall by then. This would require companies to cut water consumption by 17 per cent. Chip manufacturing requires a significant amount of water, and the shortfall in Taiwan, the rainswept island that hasn't seen a typhoon in the last last year, has sounded alarm bells across the world. The global economy is suffering from a major shortage of semiconductors that are key to almost all consumer appliances and vehicles. A cut in supply from factories shut by Covid first hit the market last year, but a surge in spending on electrical items during lockdown has savaged the industry. The automotive sector is by far the hardest hit, with Ford, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover shutting down factories and laying off workers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, told the Telegraph it had a contingency plan for the punishing drought compounding global supply issues further. “We have initiated some measures including cutting back water usage and ordering water by tanker trucks for some of our facilities. So far there’s no impact on production and we are closely monitoring the water supply situation,” said a spokesperson.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentDALLAS—After the kidnapping and killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Dallas last week, neighbor Jose Alvarado checked his security cameras for any footage that might help investigators.What he found sent a chill up his spine.The video is from 10 weeks before little Cash was left dead of stab wounds on the ground. But it shows the teenager charged with abducting him, Darriynn Brown, skulking down the street, opening Alvarado’s backyard gate and peering in before quickly walking away.“It’s really scary,” Alvarado told The Daily Beast. “I have two kids, one girl and one boy, and they play basketball in the backyard.”Alvarado’s house shares a back alley with the home of Monica Sherrod, 35, who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter. She has said she was dating the twins’ father, Trevor Gernon, a 31-year-old construction worker, until he reportedly left town in March when a court ordered him to report to rehab.That left Sherrod to care for the boys for the next two months—unbeknownst to their mother, Melinda Seagroves, who lives in Houston.Early on the morning of May 15, a young man crept into the twins’ bedroom, lifted a still-sleeping Cash out of the toddler bed he shared with Carter, and walked out—a chilling scene captured in grainy black and white by a baby monitor.The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows the intruder returning about two hours later, hovering over the bed where Carter remained in slumber, before abruptly leaving as though he was startled by something.By then, Cash was already dead.Antwainese Square, a Dallas teacher who lives in the area, was out for her morning walk around 6:45 a.m. when she saw a clump of hair on the ground she thought belonged to a dog.“I was on the phone with my mom,” Square told The Daily Beast. “As I got closer, I could see an arm and a foot and I just began crying, saying, ‘Mom, I think I’m coming up on a body.’ And I started, ‘Mommy, it’s a child! It’s a child!’ And the baby had blood all over his face. At that point, my mom told me to get off the phone with her and immediately call 911… The baby had ants all over the bottom of his feet. So I pretty much knew that he was gone.”Square said she remembers “being in denial,” and hoped Cash was actually just sleeping even though he was obviously dead. “I was just trying to put together all possible stories; there was no way in my mind that I would think somebody would do that to a kid,” she said, adding that she stayed with Cash’s body until police and paramedics arrived so no one would run over him.“One couple that was leaving out of their garage, I had to stop them to let them know that this baby was on the ground,” Square said.More than three hours later, Sherrod reported Cash missing. “The day that he was missing, I got up late and thought it was weird,” Sherrod would later tell the Daily Mail. “I was like, ‘It's 10 o'clock already, you guys.’ So I figured Cash was still in bed.” Cash Gernon was abducted out of his bed on May 15. Handout Later that day, police arrested Brown, 18, who lives with his parents about a half-mile from where Cash’s body was found, according to court documents. He was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but not murder because police said they are waiting for the result of forensic tests.Held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, Brown could not be reached for comment and does not have a lawyer listed in court records. His mother, Mimi, has told reporters that she believes her son is being framed.A tangled web of relationships, criminal records, and an unknown motive hangs over the case.Sherrod, the mother of several children, has a criminal record that includes assault and DWI. Trevor Gernon, who has an extensive rap sheet, appears to have vanished; a phone number listed under his name was disconnected. Darriynn Brown, meanwhile, is reportedly a friend of one of Sherrod’s children and had been seen playing with children in Sherrod’s care.Sherrod initially characterized any relationship she or her kids had with Brown, who attended the same high school as at least one of the boys living in her house, as minimal. She later told a reporter that Brown had visited her home two days before Cash’s murder, but she was out grocery shopping at the time.According to multiple neighbors, Brown was definitely not an unfamiliar face around the neighborhood. One told The Daily Beast the teen regularly played football and basketball with some of the kids who lived with Sherrod. Others said they had spotted Brown on their Ring security cameras hanging out in the area.Little information has emerged about Seagroves, who now has custody of Carter. Seagroves did not respond to multiple interview requests, but her mother, Connie Ward, told The Daily Beast this week: “We are not ready to give any kind of statement. My family is broken. It has been a nightmare listening and watching the news about our baby and stories being reported that are false.”Seagroves does not appear to have had any brushes with the law, but court records show both Sherrod and Gernon have records that include arrests for assaulting their own parents.In 2013, Sherrod pleaded guilty to attacking her mother, Lezlee Pinkerton. According to a criminal affidavit signed by Officer Glenn Burkheimer-Lubeck of the Harris County Constable’s Office, Sherrod “intentionally struck” Pinkerton in the head and chest with her hand and pulled her to the ground, then “cause[d] bodily injury” to Pinkerton “by stomping on [Pinkerton’s] toes with her feet.”“Complainant reports that she believes her toes are broken,” the affidavit says. Sherrod was sentenced to two years of community supervision, participation in a domestic violence treatment program, a $100 donation to a family violence center, and a $200 fine.In 2018, Gernon was arrested by deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting his father, Roger Gernon, during a dispute over a credit card bill, Texas court records show. When Roger Gernon told his son that he was going to call the police, Trevor grabbed the phone away, bloodied his dad’s arm with his fingernails, and elbowed him in the chest. Charged with misdemeanor assault and interference with an emergency telephone call, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 68 days in county jail.In addition to the assault of family members, both Sherrod and Gernon have a history of theft, fraud, and drug possession.Sherrod’s most recent arrest was for DWI; she has also pleaded guilty to identity fraud charges, meth possession, driving without a license, and misdemeanor theft.Gernon’s most recent arrest was for the possession of narcotics in 2020. He was previously charged for possession of methamphetamine in 2016. His rap sheet includes a range of other crimes.Neal Flanagan, who co-owns a corrosion-proofing business, told The Daily Beast he met Gernon in high school, then reconnected in 2016. He gave Gernon a bit of work because he was struggling. Then things went sideways.“My ex-wife and I were married at the time,” said Flanagan. “We had started having issues. She separated from me in January 2017. That’s when Trevor and her started seeing each other.”“I never did see him after,” said Flanagan. “A couple years later, he messaged me on Facebook. Like, ‘Hey buddy. How you been?’ Like nothing ever happened."When he was sober, Gernon “was as good as you could ask for,” Neal’s father, Johnny Flanagan, said. But he added that he wasn’t surprised Gernon took off without his boys.“He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he'll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear,” Flanagan said.Gernon’s whereabouts are unknown. Following his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.None of the various defense lawyers who represented Sherrod or Gernon in court agreed to speak, citing attorney-client privilege.Cash’s death has raised many questions about those responsible for him. But in the neighborhood where he spent his last months, the overriding mystery is why would someone kill a defenseless child and leave him on the street like trash. Steven Monacelli The solidly working-class Mountain Creek section of Dallas is a quiet place, bordered on one side by the 600-acre Cedar Ridge nature preserve. Houses are in decent shape, and yards are clean. On the street where Cash’s body was found, locals have been stopping at a shrine to leave toys, flowers, and other mementos.The woman who found Cash’s body, meanwhile, has been struggling with her emotions since that morning.“It's been difficult. It really has been difficult,” Square told The Daily Beast.“I have a 3-year-old and as we’re dealing with this and processing this, I’m learning that I have little triggers. If I see a little boy, 4, 3, 5, I will burst out crying. It’s just a trigger for me. My own daughter is like a trigger. Sometimes she’ll say something and I’ll cry.“Because even though I didn’t know that baby, he was just robbed of his life. So, it’s been really hard. It’s been really hard to just process this. And no matter how much you try to move on, you can’t unsee what you saw.”Rohrlich reported from New York, and Monacelli from Dallas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An alarming number of Americans are unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

    While some have no plans of getting vaccinated due to personal reasons, others want it, but are having trouble obtaining it.

  • LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

    "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…"

  • Lisbon wanted fewer tourists, now there are hardly any

    At the top of the hill in the historical neighbourhood of Alfama, I stop for a pingado, a short coffee with a dash of milk. There are sweeping views across the pretty red-tiled roofs, which slope down to the Tagus, the river that flows into the Atlantic. Sitting here in the sunshine, it’s not surprising that Lisbon had become one of the most desirable city breaks in Europe with its long summers, evocative architecture and strikingly good restaurant scene. But then came the pandemic. Even when travel becomes legal, and then less discouraged, and later still, logistically more straightforward, city breaks may be one of the last holidays to recover. Travelling for a short stint might be felt not worth the hassle or the financial hit that comes with Covid testing, form-filling and inevitable government u-turns on a destination’s traffic light colour. Additionally, many urban-dwellers are seeking to escape the restrictions that come with city life, preferring to choose trips that take them into nature, to be able to explore mask-free, to be away from crowds. Not that I found any crowds on this visit to Lisbon. At Quiosque das Portas do Sol bar there were only a few customers. The handful of couples were all chatting in Portuguese, perhaps making the most of seeing their capital city without tourists. I approached the first table but they were too shy to speak, or maybe too wary of a stranger getting close, a sign of our times. The next couple were open to conversation, and we exchanged in Spanish, our only common language. They told me they were from Lisbon; that they lived 20 minutes away; that they usually avoided Alfama because of the tourists; they also conceded that the economy needed visitors to come back.

  • Bitcoin pizza day? Laszlo Hanyecz spent $3.8 billion on pizzas in the summer of 2010 using the novel crypto

    It's Bitcoin Pizza day in the crypto community! About 11 years ago on May 22, Laszlo Hanyecz, one of the early adopters of the newfangled cryptocurrency that had just been coded into existence, purchased a pair of pizza pies using 10,000 bitcoins from Papa Johns.

  • U.S. investors look to Europe for next leg of stock gains

    As U.S. stocks are hit with a bout of volatility, some investors are looking to European equities, attracted by lower valuations and the region’s nascent emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. European equity funds have notched their longest streak of net inflows in more than three years, according to data from EPFR, while fund managers globally surveyed by BofA Global Research said they are more overweight European stocks than at any time since March 2018. Morgan Stanley’s strategists, meanwhile, have named holding European stocks as one of their top trades.

  • Netflix Announces Three New Asian American-Led Projects Coming in 2023

    Netflix released some details for three new upcoming projects led by Asian Americans for 2023. The three projects will consist of an animated film titled, “The Monkey King,” and two animated series, “Mech Cadets” and “Boons and Curses.” The former is a CG action and the latter is a 2D animated comedy,  according to Netflix.

  • Palestinians’ digital rights ‘violated’ by censorship on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, new report claims

    Exclusive: Users trying to share information from conflict zones saw posts taken down without explanation, through moderation policies campaigners say are ‘clearly biased’

  • Prince Harry says the media is 'desperately trying to control the narrative' after his step back from the royal family

    Prince Harry discussed the relationship between the British press and the royal family in his Apple TV+ show "The Me You Can't See."

  • Thailand to tighten border controls after detecting South African COVID-19 variant

    Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. The first local case of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, was detected on May 4 in a 32-year-old Thai man after he was visited by family who entered Thailand from Malaysia through an informal border crossing, the director-general of the disease control department said. Movement of people has been restricted in the affected district and only two other cases of the South African variant, out of 81 cases, have been detected there since the start of May, Opas Karnkawinpong said.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

    Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's atomic accord with world powers. The comments by Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • More than 20 runners killed as sudden 'disastrous weather' hits cross-country mountain race in China

    Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km (62-mile) cross-country mountain race in China. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Official news agency Xinhua confirmed the death toll had risen to 21, according to the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster CCTV also reported the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around noon on Saturday a section of the rugged ultramarathon course - between kilometres 20 and 31 - was "suddenly affected by disastrous weather". "In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," Mr Zhang said. Shortly after receiving messages seeking help from some participants, marathon organisers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 of the 172 participants. At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Mr Zhang said. The victims included top domestic marathon runners Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, according to a friend of Huang's and Wei Pulong, Liang's coach. Liang had won multiple Chinese ultramarathons in recent years. Huang, who was deaf-mute, won the men's hearing-impaired marathon at the 2019 National Paralympic Games held in Tianjin. Marathon organisers confirmed his death to a friend. "As the event's organiser, we feel a deep sense of guilt and self-blame, express our deep mourning for the victims and deep condolences to their families and the injured runners," Mr Zhang said, as he and other local officials bowed. The race, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for four successive years.

  • Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

    Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training. Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition. Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night.

  • Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

    Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday's newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for.