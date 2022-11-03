AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

14
DAR YASIN
·2 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation.

Results in laboratory settings have been promising, experts say, and the method has been shared with over a dozen traditional growers.

Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years.

“If climate is challenging us, we are trying to see how we can adapt ourselves. Going indoors means that we are doing vertical farming,” said Ganai, who is also the vice chancellor of the region’s main agriculture university.

Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce. The changes have also impacted the region’s thousands of glaciers, rapidly shrinking them and in turn hampering traditional farming patterns in the ecologically fragile region.

Strife in the region has also impacted production and export. For decades, a separatist movement has fought Indian rule in Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have died in the conflict.

For the last three years, saffron farmer Abdul Majeed Wani has opted for indoor cultivation. He said his experience has been satisfying and the technique “has benefited us in a good way.”

“We faced some difficulties initially because of lack of experience, but with time we learned,” Wani said.

A kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the spice can cost up to $4,000 — partly because it takes as many as 150,000 flowers to produce that amount.

Across the world, saffron is used in products ranging from food to medicine and cosmetics. Nearly 90% of the world’s saffron is grown in Iran, but experts consider Kashmir’s crop to be superior for its deep intensity of color and flavor.

Recommended Stories

  • California expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers

    California's attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent letters to seven manufacturers of plastic bags including Novolex, Inteplast and Papier-Mettler demanding that they substantiate claims that their bags used by California retailers are recyclable.

  • Rishi Sunak says Suella Braverman 'has apologised' for confidential email leak

    Rishi Sunak says Suella Braverman 'has apologised' for confidential email leak after MP Meg Hillier asking for Home Secretary to be sacked.Source: Reuters

  • Russia plans to deploy Iranian-made missiles north of Ukraine, against which we have no defence Air Force spokesman

    Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia plans to purchase from Iran, will probably be deployed on the northern border of Ukraine. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, during a briefing on 1 November Quote from Ihnat: "We will take all measures of protection against these missiles.

  • Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal

    Years after about 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal, U.S. Army investigators are reviewing the cases and correcting records because some individuals were wrongly blamed and punished, The Associated Press has learned. According to officials with knowledge of the review, the Army's Criminal Investigation Division will review all 1,900 cases by the end of this year to identify and begin to fix the mistakes.

  • Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

    Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security, and said he and Congo’s president had agreed on how Kenyan forces would work with Congolese and other forces on disarming rebels and peacekeeping. The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo's largest city.

  • Fund With $44 Billion Aims to Root Out Australian Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund, one of the country’s biggest investors, is aiming to clamp down on firms that overstate their success in curbing greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resume

  • Transfer portal causing ripple effecting hoops recruiting

    Eric Musselman has been one of the nation's best at dipping into the transfer portal at Arkansas and at his previous stop in Nevada. Musselman is still adept at landing elite high school recruits — his 2022 class was second nationally — but adding quality transfers was a big part of the Razorbacks' consecutive Elite Eight runs. “Veteran players through the transfer portal can have a immediate impact both as starters and as role players,” he said.

  • CBC News to shut China office after unanswered visa request for journalists

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday it was shutting its news bureau in Beijing after waiting two years in vain for a China work permit for its journalists. The publicly owned news outlet had numerous exchanges with Chinese officials in Canada over the past two years about visas but without a resolution, CBC News Editor-in-Chief Brodie Fenlon said in a blog post. A letter sent to China's ambassador to Canada in April was acknowledged but not followed up, Fenlon said.

  • Bolsonaro Tells Supporters to 'Clear the Highways' After Ongoing Trucker Protests

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, November 2, asked supporters protesting the outcome of Brazil’s presidential election run-off to clear highways, urging them to respect people’s right to freedom of movement.After Bolsonaro lost Sunday’s election to Lula da Silva, supporters of the outgoing president blocked major highways across Brazil causing massive delays, including for the delivery of oxygen to hospitals.“The protests, the demonstrations are welcome, they are part of the democratic game,” he said, adding that “closing highways throughout Brazil harms people’s right to come and go” and was unconstitutional. “Clear the highways. This is not part of legitimate demonstrations.”Freedom of movement is a constitutionally-protected right in Brazil. On Monday, a Supreme Court justice ordered the state’s military police to clear blockades, but protesters persisted.Bolsonaro delivered remarks on Tuesday acknowledging the election after remaining silent for two days. The president did not directly acknowledge he lost the election or mention his successor, but said he would “continue to fulfil all the commandments of our Constitution.”Later on Tuesday, the Supreme Federal Court released a statement on Tuesday evening saying Bolsonaro had met with members of the court and officially recognised the outcome of Sunday’s election, marking the beginning of the transfer of power. Credit: President Jair Bolsonaro via Storyful

  • Air Force Allows Unvaccinated Instructor Pilots to Fly Again Amid Pending Lawsuits

    The Air Force is allowing instructors who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 to fly again, a change that comes as the result of a pending lawsuit that is stopping the service from punishing those who have refused to get inoculated.

  • Ukraine evacuates 22,000 people from liberated areas

    At least 22,000 people were evacuated from recently-liberated territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 2.

  • Former Miss Argentina and ex-Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are married

    The beauty queens, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, both competed in last year’s Miss Grand International beauty pageant.

  • Sharon Stone says doctors misdiagnosed her fibroid tumor, leading to the wrong procedure. A second opinion 'can save your life,' she said.

    Sharon Stone said she has a large fibroid that was misdiagnosed and she needed a "double epidural" for the pain. "Don't get blown off," she said.

  • Oprah Winfrey Gets Real About ‘Weight Loss Gummies’ and ‘Diet Pills’ in New Video

    Oprah Winfrey posted a video to Instagram explaining that she does not endorse any weight loss gummies or weight loss pills, warning fans about scam ads.

  • Mexico's 1st female college football kicker takes field

    Andrea Martínez didn't quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. Martínez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM), had played soccer since she was 12 years old.

  • How to host Thanksgiving dinner on the cheap. Turkey prices are soaring — and bigger birds will be more scarce.

    Nearly a quarter of people said they were stressed about paying for their Thanksgiving meal, a Morning Consult report found.

  • World's longest passenger train, which stretches 1.2 miles, snakes through the Swiss Alps. Take a look.

    The train traveled through a UNESCO World Heritage site in Switzerland. Thousands of people lined the route to watch it pass by.

  • U.S. grants some Venezuelans speedy entry under new program, sponsors say

    U.S. sponsors applying to bring Venezuelans into the United States under a new program are receiving approvals in hours or days, a lightning-fast pace that could soon fill up available spaces in the program, according to U.S. sponsors and advocates. Some sponsors are U.S.-based relatives of Venezuelans eager to flee political and economic turmoil back home.

  • Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'

    An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations. Nathan Taverniti, 24, said he’s still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy Saturday at the nightlife district of Itaewon. An estimated 100,000 partygoers flocked to Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations over the weekend, and some experts say it should have been an obvious decision for authorities to temporarily block some of the neighborhood’s notoriously narrow lanes and hills.

  • Ukraine vows to repair shattered rail network to reconnect retaken towns

    The head of Ukraine's railway vowed to keep trains running and to repair the damage done to the network by Russian troops, highlighting how rail is the lifeblood of the country and how the system is vital to restoring towns devastated during the invasion. Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, spoke as he travelled by train through the Kupiansk railway hub, once used by Russian troops to resupply their frontline before the area was liberated by Ukrainian forces. Kupiansk was one of an array of settlements Ukrainian troops recaptured during a surprise counteroffensive that caught Russian forces off guard in September.