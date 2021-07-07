AP PHOTOS: Health workers vaccinate Kashmir nomads

DAR YASIN
·2 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Young health worker Masrat Farid has trekked long distances through remote Himalayan meadows in Indian-controlled Kashmir to vaccinate nomadic herders in a campaign launched in June. Her challenge isn't the treacherous terrain, she says, but persuading people to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

“Everywhere we go it seems rumors reach earlier than we do, and it makes our job difficult,” Farid said during a recent vaccination campaign in a high altitude meadow. She said most people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the rumors.

And the rumors are plentiful.

Fueled by misinformation and mistrust, many residents, particularly in remote areas, believe that the vaccines cause impotence, serious side effects and could even kill. Some simply say they don't need the shots because they’re immune to the coronavirus.

Still, Kashmir has done better than the rest of India. Scores of health workers like Farid have fully vaccinated over 9% of the eligible people among the region's 14 million population, compared to less than 5% for India's nearly 1.4 billion people. Almost 53% in Kashmir have had a first shot.

Mukhti Khan, an elderly woman, belongs to a family of nomads who have traveled for centuries between summer mountain pastures and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses.

On a recent day, Mukhti expressed her gratitude as a medical team visited the village near the remote pasture where she and her extended family have camped with their cattle. They can travel on foot to the village but must walk for hours to the nearest town for any medical emergency.

“It would have been quite an effort to go to the town for vaccinations,” she said as she received her first shot.

Apart from the hesitancy, the health workers have faced hostility as well.

“There are places where our colleagues have been attacked,” said Farid, who has vaccinated over 800 people so far.

Some of the attacks were fueled by fears that videos taken by officials of the vaccination campaign could be used by authorities to encourage support for the Indian government, which many Kashmiris deeply dislike. Most want independence or a merger with neighboring Pakistan, which controls another part of Kashmir. Both countries claim the entire disputed territory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned

    Department stores have long tried to keep up with trends, which means always having what their consumers are hunting for in stock and clearing their shelves of what's no longer en vogue. But recently, those efforts to remain trendy have translated to getting rid of one item permanently.With the public becoming more conscious about consumption, shoppers are putting more consideration into the impact a piece of clothing has on the environment than ever before. As a result, department stores coast

  • Buy These 3 Real Estate Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

    Below we share with you three top-rated real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Belarus' presidential hopeful gets 14-year prison sentence

    The highest court in Belarus convicted an aspiring rival to the nation's authoritarian president on corruption charges that he rejected as politically motivated and sentenced him Tuesday to 14 years in prison. Viktor Babariko, the head of a commercial bank owned by Russian natural gas company Gazprom, had hoped to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko last year, but he was arrested before the country's August 2020 presidential election and prohibited from registering as a candidate. At the time, he was widely perceived as Lukashenko's main rival, and his arrest drew thousands of protesters to the streets.

  • Hurricane Elsa threatens Florida's northern Gulf coast

    Hurricane Elsa threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts called for the cyclone to come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. A hurricane warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge.

  • 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

    Costco, the wholesaling retailer, is a source of reliable bulk products for almost every aspect of our lives, from food to home furnishings, clothing, sports and leisure equipment and much more....

  • Australia's largest city Sydney locks down for third week

    Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. “The situation we’re in now is largely because we haven’t been able to get the vaccine that we need,” New South Wales state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said. The decision to extend the lockdown through July 16 was made on health advice, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

  • Crystal meth in waterways is turning trout into drug addicts

    Crystal meth is turning brown trout into drug addicts, a study has found. The drug, also known as methamphetamine, is increasingly polluting waterways and researchers are investigating the impact it has on marine life. But while recent research has found prescription drugs are increasing in concentration in rivers and streams, so too are illicit substances. Researchers from the Czech Republic took 120 juvenile brown trout that were bred in captivity and kept them in two different tanks, each con

  • College Athlete Died Hours After Begging ‘Racist’ Hospital for Help

    HandoutThe family of a college football star who died in an apparent suicide after being thrown out of a hospital told The Daily Beast that they think he was refused care because of the color of his skin.A Canadian health authority has admitted that it “failed” in caring for Samwel Uko, a 20-year-old football player who was found dead in a lake after reportedly seeking care from a local hospital twice.Last spring, the young university athlete posted a Snapchat video in a hospital lobby in the Ca

  • Chipotle is offering free burritos to vaccinated customers

    The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are piling up. Chipotle (CMG) has announced it will give free burritos and other entrees to customers who have been vaccinated in the latest example of companies trying to boost vaccine rates. Chipotle joins Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Anheuser-Busch, Taco Bell (YUM) and many others who are trying to entice people to get a COVID vaccine with various incentives.

  • How a Botox Brow Lift Can Change Your Face

    If Botox brow lift before and after posts have you curious about the treatment, here's the answers to all your questions.

  • This Is What America’s Next Big COVID Wave Will Look Like

    Valerie Macon/GettyAfter blazing across much of the world, a more aggressive variant of the novel-coronavirus has finally reached the United States. And it’s driving upticks in new cases.But not everywhere. Vaccines seem to work just fine against Delta. The new variant—“lineage” is the scientific term—is a reckoning, all right. But mostly for poorly vaccinated states.The new lineage is, in other words, yet another strong argument in favor of getting vaccinated, ASAP.“The Delta variant will likel

  • A TikTok user sniffed a flower and accidentally drugged herself with a potentially deadly pollen

    A photo shoot with a sweet-smelling, yellow bloom ended in sleep paralysis and vivid nightmares for singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman.

  • Letters to the Editor: I'm vaccinated. Why should I have to mask up for the unvaccinated?

    L.A. County's new masking guidance suggests that vaccinated people somehow are responsible for keeping unvaccinated people safe.

  • These five charts summarize the state of the pandemic in America

    Life is starting to feel normal, but Covid-19 is still with us.

  • Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

    Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, who turns 94 in August, announced Tuesday that he has entered hospice care after being hospitalized Sunday with pain in his right lung. The four-term former governor, whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison, downplayed the end-of-life aspect of hospice care. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” Edwards said in joint statement with his wife, Trina.

  • What Parents of Unvaccinated Kids Can Do to Avoid the COVID-19 Delta Variant

    For much of the nation, most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, signaling that the worst of the coronavirus is over - but the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, the highly transmissible Delta strain, may mean that people can't return to normal just yet. This is looking to be especially true for those who are not yet vaccinated, which includes all children under the age of 12.

  • You’ve heard of the delta variant, now there’s ‘delta plus.’ How worried should you be?

    Delta plus has been identified in nearly a dozen countries including the U.S., according to The New York Times.

  • ‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers

    Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn’t wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.Euro 2020: The Huge Su

  • The Delta variant in NC is a rising threat. Here’s what we know about the risk.

    People not yet vaccinated are at highest risk of infection and illness from the “hyper” transmissible Delta strain, state and federal experts say.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing Delta infections than other variants, but still protects against severe illness, preliminary Israeli study says

    Effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine dropped from 94% to 64% over the last month in Israel, suggesting it is less protective against the Delta variant.