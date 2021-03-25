AP PHOTOS: Honduran boy, mom fly after border detention

  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, a migrant from Honduras, looks out an airplane window in Harlingen, Texas, as he and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, ride on an airplane to Houston, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The mother and son, who were headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, were permitted to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves into U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon crossing the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, a migrant from Honduras, looks out at a United Airlines regional jet that will transport him and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, at Valley International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. The mother and son, who were headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, were allowed to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon crossing the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, left, a migrant from Honduras, explores the instruments above his seat as his mother, Celestina Ramirez, looks on during an airplane ride to Houston, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. Even though flying seems luxurious compared to her journey through Central America and Mexico and border detention, Ramirez is still anxious because it's her first time. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, right, a migrant from Honduras, kisses her son Yancarlos Amaya, 5, while riding on an airplane to Houston, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. The mother and son, who are headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, were granted to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves to U.S. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, left, a migrant from Honduras, talks with her son Yancarlos Amaya, 5, before boarding a plane at Valley International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. The mother and son, who are headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, were allowed to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon crossing the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, a migrant from Honduras, looks for her seat on a plane with her son Yancarlos Amaya, 5, at Valley International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. The mother and son, who are headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, wereallowed to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon crossing the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, left, a migrant from Honduras, claps in excitement as he prepares to ride a plane for the first time with his mother, Celestina Ramirez, at Valley International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. A few days ago Yancarlos was walking along a muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Ramirez said they turned themselves in to Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • The Rio Grande, the barrier between the U.S. and Mexico, is visible from the window of a United Airlines regional jet carrying Celestina Ramirez, a migrant from Honduras, and her son Yancarlos Amaya, 5, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. A few days ago, Yancarlos was walking along a muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Ramirez said they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, a migrant from Honduras, spins around his mother, Celestina Ramirez, during a layover at George Bush International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Houston. A few days ago, Yancarlos was walking along a muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Ramirez said they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, right, a migrant from Honduras, and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, ride a tram between terminals during a layover at George Bush International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Houston. A few days ago, Yancarlos was walking along a muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Ramirez said they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, a migrant from Honduras, walks the jetway with her son, Yancarlos Amaya, 5, toward a plane in Houston that will take them to Baltimore at George Bush International Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A few days ago, Yancarlos was walking along a muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Ramirez said they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, left, a migrant from Honduras, and her son, Yancarlos Amaya, 5, are hugged by Ramirez's brother Marco Ramirez after they are reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in Linthicum, Md., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The mother and son arrived in Baltimore after they were allowed to stay in the U.S. upon turning themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, left, a migrant from Honduras, is hugged by her brother Marco Ramirez after they were reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in Linthicum, Md., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The siblings had not seen each other in 14 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, bottom left, a migrant from Honduras, talks to family friend Dimas Barahona, bottom right, at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in Linthicum, Md., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Yancarlos and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, top left, were reunited with Ramirez's brother Marco Ramirez when they arrived in Baltimore. The siblings had not seen each other in 14 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Yancarlos Amaya, 5, front left, a migrant from Honduras, leaps off an escalator while holding the hand of family friend Dimas Barahona, front right, at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in Linthicum, Md., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Yancarlos and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, were reunited with Ramirez's brother, Marco Ramirez, when they arrived in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Celestina Ramirez, right, a migrant from Honduras, and her son, Yancarlos Amaya, 5, sit in the vehicle of family friend Dimas Barahona after Ramirez was reunited with her brother at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in Linthicum, Md., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The siblings had not seen each other in 14 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 16

APTOPIX Immigration Migrant Children Photo Gallery

Yancarlos Amaya, 5, a migrant from Honduras, looks out an airplane window in Harlingen, Texas, as he and his mother, Celestina Ramirez, ride on an airplane to Houston, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The mother and son, who were headed to Baltimore to reunite with Ramirez's brother, were permitted to stay in the U.S. after turning themselves into U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon crossing the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
JULIO CORTEZ
·2 min read

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Wearing a Superman zip-up hoodie, the 5-year-old Honduran boy looked out the airplane window, pointing at the sky in seeming disbelief that such a large craft was reaching the clouds.

A few days ago Yancarlos Amaya was walking along the muddy river bank after crossing the Rio Grande and landing on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. His mother, Celestina Ramirez, 28, said they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and later spent hours in custody, a night under a bridge and three more days in a detention facility.

Now they were on a flight from Harlingen, Texas, to Houston, then on to a connecting flight to Baltimore, where her brother's family lives.

Even though flying seemed luxurious compared to her journey through Central America and Mexico and border detention, Ramirez was still anxious because it was her first time on a plane. She also hadn't seen her brother for more than a decade.

“It's been 14 years,” she said. She was just 14 when her brother left Honduras.

Her brother, Marco Ramirez, and other family members were waiting for them in Baltimore. As Yancarlos got onto the moving walkway at the airport, he grabbed the handrail, amazed it was also moving.

“I have never seen this before,” he said as he bent over to put his hands on the floor's moving grooved surface.

Celestina Ramirez said she was relieved to be with family while going through U.S. asylum proceedings. Her son turns 6 in September, and many families with children just a little older than Yancarlos have been expelled under pandemic-related powers the Trump administration invoked and that President Joe Biden has largely kept in place.

“Thank God she is here. It's a long journey, full of barriers," said Marco Ramirez. “I am happy because now we have them here, at home."

Recommended Stories

  • CBP not testing migrant children for Covid at border stations, though many test positive after transfer

    In a Carrizo Springs, Texas, HHS facility currently housing 766 children, 108 have tested positive for Covid-19. All came from Border Patrol stations.

  • US officials say migrants are being told to come to the border. Here's what they're hearing from smugglers and from Russia

    US officials say the increase in migrants arriving at the border is a response to rumors and "disinformation" spread by smugglers and bigger foes.

  • Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley

    Elmer Maldonado spent a week in immigration custody with his 1-year-old son after crossing the Rio Grande through Texas to request asylum. One night, the Honduran father and son slept on the dirt under a bridge shivering from the cold temperatures at an intake site where large groups of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol officers. Children traveling without their parents go to federal shelters that are also quickly filling up.

  • Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

    The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he pushed back against suggestions that his administration's policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to enter the country. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.

  • Arizona town calls state of emergency over migrant arrivals

    A small town in Arizona has declared a state of emergency over migrant families being dropped there as a growing number of border communities grapple with how to get the new arrivals to shelters in bigger cities that can help them. The situation simmering in Gila Bend and other communities near Arizona’s border with Mexico comes as much larger groups of asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors show up at bigger cities in Texas and California that have shelters where they can stay until they can travel to relatives or sponsors in the U.S.

  • As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

    Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of infections. Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave. Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding by richer countries.

  • Sammy Watkins leaves Baltimore without a contract, on to the Colts

    The Baltimore Ravens had free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the building on Tuesday. While it was a "good visit," per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watkins has left the area and is continuing his free-agent tour with the Indianapolis Colts on ...

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • POLL: Support for Providing Pathway to Citizenship Has Plummeted Since Biden Took Office

    Americans’ support for providing a pathway to citizenship has plummeted since President Joe Biden took office in January as the new administration has struggled to get a handle on the worsening crisis at the southern border, according to a new poll. A Politico/ Morning Consult poll shows just 43 percent of voters believe that undocumented immigrants who are currently living in the United States should be offered a pathway to citizenship. That figure has dropped 14 points since January. Among Democrats, support fell from 72 percent to 57 percent, while just one-in-four Republicans were in favor of the proposed pathway, a decrease of ten percentage points. The poll, which was conducted between March 19 and March 22 among a national sample of 1,994 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The shift in support comes as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While Mayorkas said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said its agents encountered 100,000 migrants making illegal crossings in February, a 28 percent increase from the month before. Photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas leaked by Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the administration struggles to accommodate an influx of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border. As the situation has worsened, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have reportedly been directed to allow illegal immigrants into the country without scheduled court dates. Agents have been told to use prosecutorial discretion to process and release migrants without issuing a Notice to Appear (NTA), which includes details about the hearing at which a court determines whether to process a migrant’s asylum claim. Skipping the NTA process allows agents to avoid hours of paperwork required to issue the notices. The new direction makes migrants responsible for seeking an asylum hearing through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or legal assistance. Many migrants are now being registered into the system with biometric data and then released into the public amid a growing surge at the border that has overwhelmed governmental resources and facilities.

  • Border Patrol holds migrant families for days under a south Texas bridge

    Hundreds of migrant families, including babies and pregnant women, were detained under the Anzalduas International Bridge, sleeping in the dirt, without much food or medical care, people who were released said.

  • This kangaroo was spotted swimming through treacherous flood waters in Australia

    This kangaroo was spotted swimming through treacherous flood waters to dry land in Moree, New South Wales.

  • Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp

    A newly installed fence surrounded a Los Angeles park Thursday after a late-night confrontation between police and vocal demonstrators who oppose the city's effort to remove a large homeless encampment and perform what officials say are necessary repairs to the site. People who were already living in tents at Echo Park Lake were allowed to remain overnight but were given 24 hours notice to leave, Police Chief Michel Moore said on social media. Hours earlier, demonstrators including advocates and homeless people faced off against a line of police wearing riot helmets.

  • Mexican inventors make nose-only mask

    This is a 'nose-only mask'Researchers in Mexico designed it to be worn under a normal face mask They say the masks protect you while eating and drinkingLocator: City, Mexico

  • NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

    Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

  • Editorial: If L.A. wants homeless people out of Echo Park Lake, then give them housing

    The city should move no one until everyone has been offered interim housing.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Texas Utility Sues Suppliers for Price-Gouging After February Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The first lawsuits protesting exorbitant gas prices during February’s historic deep freeze have begun.CPS Energy, a Texas utility, is suing energy giants including BP Energy Co., Chevron Corp. and Energy Transfer. CPS supplies over 1.1 million customers in the San Antonio area with power and gas, and is disputing charges amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars at a minimum in 13 lawsuits.“The aftermath of a declared statewide disaster should not be a ‘jackpot’ for gas sellers,” CPS said in a lawsuit against Energy Transfer obtained by Bloomberg.The deadly cold that battered parts of the U.S. and roiled energy markets last month is expected to result in waves of litigation involving producers and traders of power and natural gas. At the time, ice on wind turbines and frozen pipelines led to sweeping blackouts, and oil and gas wells shut down. Traders and power suppliers struggled to find fuel to meet obligations, causing gas to trade at hundreds of times normal levels. Electricity in Texas surged to $9,000 per megawatt-hour.There have been similar lawsuits filed involving power prices, though not gas. Earlier this month, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp. sued Macquarie Energy LLC after having a declaration of force majeure rejected by the energy trader. On Monday, Spire Missouri Inc., a utility company, filed a lawsuit against Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC over failed natural gas deliveries that allegedly caused over $100 million in losses. Symmetry is also being targeted by CPS.Power suppliers including Vistra Corp., NRG Energy Inc. and Exelon Corp. have disclosed billions in losses associated with the freeze.CPS Energy said in the Energy Transfer lawsuit that subsidiaries Houston Pipe Line Co. and Oasis Pipeline LP charged a price for natural gas that was more than 15,000% higher than normal during the climate disaster. That’s like paying more than $7,000 to fill a tank with gas that usually costs less than $50, the company said.The utility argues that state laws protect the people of Texas from “unconscionable behavior and price gouging” during a declared state of natural disaster. The allegedly inflated costs total almost $257 million out of about $309 million in charges associated with gas purchases from Energy Transfer units in February, according to the lawsuit.The utility asked Bexar County District Court for a temporary restraining order to prevent Energy Transfer units from declaring CPS Energy in default or taking any action for non-payment of unlawful prices.Energy Transfer Co-Chief Executive Officer Marshall McCrea said during a conference call last month that the company did “exceptionally well” during the Texas crisis as gas shortages spurred demand for supplies from the company’s storage facilities.The pipeline operator declined to comment.(Updates names of targeted companies in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. should deny market access to Norwegian budget airline - lawmaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to deny a permit for a new low-cost Norwegian carrier to enter the domestic market. Representative Peter DeFazio, in a statement released ahead of a hearing Thursday, urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to deny Norse Atlantic permission to enter the U.S. market. Last week, Reuters reported the budget airline planned to fly from U.S. destinations such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European cities including London, Paris and Oslo, with a goal of launching its first flight in December this year.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

    President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session. The labor report on Thursday showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise.

  • Watch: President Biden Holds First Press Conference Since Taking Office

    President Joe Biden will face the media Thursday, presiding over his first official press conference since his Jan. 20 inauguration. The scheduled start time is 1:15 pm/ET — scroll down to watch a livestream of the event, which will take place in the East Room of the White House. Biden is expected to face a […]