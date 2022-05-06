AP PHOTOS: Hope amid a few surviving flowers in Ukraine city

·2 min read

Anna Shevchenko waters the few surviving flowers outside her destroyed home in the Ukrainian town of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. The house, built by the 35-year-old woman’s grandparents, was leveled during Russian bombing in late March.

But in her beloved flowerbed this week, some roses, lilies, peonies and daffodils survived, giving her hope. “It is new life. So I tried to save my flowers,” she said.

The house was left a pile of splintered wood, a closet filled with the family's dust- and debris-covered clothing visible amid the destruction. In one day, the family lost their house and Shevchenko’s father lost his leg to an explosion as he tried to flee Irpin.

Shevchenko’s flowers were among signs of Ukrainian resilience and resistance during a week of devastating death and loss in the war. In Irpin alone, block upon block of homes were destroyed.

In Zaporizhzhia, Vera Velakanova and Lyudmila Vondarenko were among the many residents who gathered in cemeteries on Sunday, the day Ukrainians mark the day of the dead. The women ate lunch at a table amid the tombstones in the Kapustyanyy cemetery.

Sunday was also the day that some 100 women, children and the elderly were the first to be evacuated from a steel plant in the strategic port of Mariupol where they had been under Russian bombardment for weeks along with about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the tunnels beneath the Azovstal steelworks. They arrived in Zaporizhzhia a day later.

The week was also marked by horrific images that offered a rare glimpse of the death and atrocities of the war. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February, bodies were everywhere.

Among them was the charred corpse of a man, unidentifiable, propped on an anti-tank barrier made of crossed I-beams outside the town, which has been under the control of both sides in recent days.

Elsewhere, the body of another man lay face down in an apartment as Russian bombardments continued in a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv.

___

This gallery contains graphic content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

    For Allyson Jacobs, life in her 20s and 30s was about focusing on her career in health care and enjoying the social scene in New York City. It wasn't until she turned 40 that she and her husband started trying to have children. Over the past three decades, that has become increasingly common in the U.S., as birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

    The halt of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria last week has left companies big and small scrambling as they fear cuts to deliveries and rising prices.

  • Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling

    Aspen Pharmacare says it may have to stop producing the jabs in South Africa unless demand rises.

  • Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share in EU amid global shortage

    Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Friday said it plans to leverage the global edible oil shortage and "political tension in Europe" to regain market share after buyers shunned the commodity over environmental concerns. Palm oil is used to make everything from lipstick to noodles, but top producers Indonesia and Malaysia have faced boycotts after being accused of clearing rainforests and exploiting migrant workers for the rapid expansion of plantations. Some companies have introduced "palm oil-free products" in recent years, and the European Union (EU), the world's third-biggest palm buyer, has ruled to phase out palm oil-based biofuels by 2030.

  • With Ukraine's ports blocked, trains in Europe haul grain

    A train carrying 2,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn arrived in Austria on Friday, part of European efforts to elude a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports that has prevented critical supplies of wheat, corn and other grains from getting to countries in Africa, Middle East and parts of Asia. Standing in front of a rail car adorned with the Austrian and Ukrainian flags, Austria’s farming minister, Elisabeth Koestinger, said the shipment marked the establishment of a “green corridor” for important cargo shipments between the two countries.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy After Throwing Off The Covid Vaccine Shackles?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company suspended its Covid vaccines guidance? Is JNJ stock a buy right now?

  • Vermont F-35s to fly Europe air policing missions

    The Vermont aircraft are replacing F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah that arrived in Europe in February, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bear Market Buys: 3 Innovative Stocks Down as Much as 93% That Can Double Your Money in 3 Years

    Things have been even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is down 23% from its November closing high. With its decline of greater than 20%, the Nasdaq has entered a bear market. Although the velocity of downside moves during bear markets can be scary and tug at investors' heartstrings, history is pretty clear that these declines are the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country importe

  • Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day

    Officials from Ukraine’s national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. A Facebook post published on the profile of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens. “Since Russian troops cannot boast of any significant achievements on the front by Victory Day, the risk of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities these days is increasing,” the post said.

  • Israel should do more to assist Ukraine despite the potential threat from Russia | Opinion

    Since the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s onslaught on Ukraine, with the majority of civilized countries siding with the victims, Israel has been walking on eggs, trying not to upset the Russia bear.

  • Comedian Earthquake Speaks Out About Dave Chappelle Attack: 'People are Trying to Silence Our Voice'

    "Dave handled it like a pro. He is one of the greatest human beings I've ever met in my life," comedian Earthquake, who performed with Chappelle, tells PEOPLE of the onstage attack

  • Stuck bridge draws lawsuit against DelDOT

    Troubled drawbridge over the Mispillion now the subject of a lawsuit by boaters stuck on the Milford side of the river.

  • Death toll rises to 26 in central China building collapse

    The death toll jumped Thursday to 26 from the collapse last week of a residential and commercial building in central China, state media reported. Ten other people have been rescued from the wreckage in the city of Changsha, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The 10th survivor, an unidentified woman, was pulled out shortly after midnight on Thursday, nearly six days after the building suddenly caved in on April 29, Xinhua said.

  • Ukrainian Emergency Workers Rescue Cat Stuck on the 7th Floor of a Destroyed Building Near Kyiv

    Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine used a ladder truck to save the feline, who is now in the care of Ukraine's ZooPatrol animal rescue

  • ZooPatrol shares the story of a cat trapped in a destroyed building for two months

    On May 2, volunteers from ZooPatrol, a volunteer initiative working to save pets from Russian attacks, and personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescued a cat from the seventh floor of a destroyed house in Borodianka with the help of specialized equipment.

  • Palm Beach County event says 'thank you' to law enforcement

    Palm Beach County event says 'thank you' to law enforcement

  • At least eight dead after explosion rips through five-star Hotel Saratoga in Havana

    At least eight people were killed Friday in an explosion that destroyed much of the Hotel Saratoga, a luxury hotel in the historic center of Havana, Cuban authorities said.

  • Residents begin to 'pick up the pieces' after Seminole tornado

    Residents, business owners and volunteers began the cleanup effort Thursday after Seminole was ravaged by an EF2 tornado Wednesday night.

  • Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage

    A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather took place Thursday. Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, where Gov. Kevin Stitt said damage assessments were underway after he toured the area Thursday.