AP PHOTOS: Huddling around fires, dancing at Ottawa protest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hugs under the falling snow, dancing in the street, people warming themselves around fires. That's what the last few hours of a truckers' protest outside Parliament looked like in the Canadian capital.

For more than three weeks, semitrucks, cars and pickups sat idle along streets in downtown Ottawa, as hundreds of truckers and other protesters parked side by side and bumper to bumper to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions. The demonstrations also created a political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The protesters set up camp in what authorities called an illegal occupation, and refused police orders to leave. The long honks of semitruck horns blared through the streets, despite a court injunction against it. Some protesters settled into the locked cabs of their trucks or set up tents, while others warmed themselves around small fires as snow fell. A few danced, to songs like the Beastie Boys anthem “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)."

Late Thursday and into Friday, police moved to break up the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” which also had included blockades at border crossings with the U.S., with economic implications for both countries, and had the support of right-wing activists and some prominent U.S. conservatives. Hundreds of officers descended on the area, and tow truck drivers — the identities of their employers covered — arrived to begin the slow process of clearing the clogged streets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ottawa street jacuzzi becomes latest site for vaccine mandate protest

    In freezing temperatures and surrounded by trucks and demonstration banners, two Canadians staged a jacuzzi protest on an Ottawa street on Thursday to call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Protesters Jean-Philippe and Gabriel, who declined to give their last names, sat in a portable hot tub in central Ottawa, as police warned protesters of "imminent" action to clear them from the capital and began making arrests to end a crisis that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned was threatening public safety. Truckers opposing coronavirus mandates have blocked roads in downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks, the centrepiece of a movement that has inspired anti-government protests in other countries and temporarily shut border crossings with the United States.

  • These Photos Show What The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Has Really Been Like

    Hot tubs. Pig roasts. Bounce houses. The Freedom Convoy has it all.View Entire Post ›

  • Ottawa police tow trucks from protest area

    The protesters have lined up heavy trucks outside parliament and the Prime Minister's office, and Ottawa police, fearing escalation or violence, had sought to disperse them with fines and threats of possible arrest.But with dozens of trucks still occupying the downtown, police on Thursday arrested two of the movement's leaders and charged them with mischief. By Friday, after a night of heavy snow, officers had set up 100 road blocks near the protest site to deny people access and starve it of new supplies, like food and fuel.

  • Canada's Conservative lawmakers call Trudeau 'dictator' as he defends his emergency declaration in Parliament

    Canada's Conservative lawmakers call Trudeau 'dictator' as he defends his emergency declaration in Parliament

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18, 2020

    Readers share their views on the pros and cons of changes in election law; and Gov. DeSantis' 'indefensible positions'

  • Squad politics backfire as Democrats struggle with party image

    The hard-left politics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the so-called "Squad," once a dominant theme for vast numbers of elected Democrats, is backfiring big-time on the party in power, top Democrats tell us.Why it matters: The push to defund the police, rename schools and tear down statues has created a significant obstacle to Democrats keeping control of the House, the Senate and the party’s overall image. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Canadian gov't condemns violent attack on Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian government on Friday condemned an attack on a Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in northern British Columbia, in which police said assailants brandishing axes threatened workers and damaged equipment. Coastal GasLink, a subsidiary of Calgary-based TC Energy, is building the 670-km (420-mile) pipeline to the west coast of British Columbia to supply the planned LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project. The attack comes amid heightened tensions across Canada, as police in the capital Ottawa started arresting protesters involved in a three-week trucker-led blockade that had prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.

  • Ferry on fire: Italian police rescue passengers in Ionian Sea

    Italy's Guardia di Finanza police rescue passengers after a ferry caught fire in the Ionian Sea with nearly 300 people on board. The fire on the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek port city of Igoumenitsa, broke out at 4:30 am (0130 GMT).

  • Attorney General takes civil action against Detroit health food store

    The Michigan Attorney's General's office has filed a complaint against Moor Herbs in Detroit for violating Michigan Food Law.

  • After Blaine truck crossing closure last weekend, Canadians preparing for more protests

    Surrey RCMP reported making 16 arrests during last week’s protests, which resulted in the closure of the Pacific Highway crossing.

  • Canadian police begin arrests in trucker protests

    Ottawa police announced Friday it has begun arresting some of those involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests.The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ottawa's police chief resigned earlier this week, after being critic

  • ‘Sex and the City’ Author Candace Bushnell Was ‘Startled’ By ‘And Just Like That’

    Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesLet the record show that Candace Bushnell does not count herself as a fan of HBO Max’s divisive Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That... And for her, it has nothing to do with Che Diaz.The Sex and the City author and real-life inspiration behind Carrie Bradshaw gave a characteristically juicy interview to Jia Tolentino at The New Yorker in which she admitted to being “really startled by a lot of the decisions made in the reboot.”The subject came up when Tolen

  • Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle

    U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully" Thursday night. “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote.

  • Ottawa police move in on convoy protesters

    House cancels sitting where MPs were scheduled to debate use of emergency powers against blockades.

  • Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings

    Top Hillary Clinton campaign officials have been noticeably silent following new claims by Special Counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia probe.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine Jitters

  • Fact check: Image shows 2019 music festival in England, not recent Australia protest

    A viral image on Facebook shows the 2019 Glastonbury Music Festival in England, not anti-vaccine mandate protests in Australia.

  • Buying a Condo in 2022? Prepare for These 3 Surprises

    While last year's rates may have been low enough to help offset higher home prices, that's not necessarily the case right now. When you purchase a condo, you're required to join the homeowners association (HOA) that governs it.

  • Truckers in Ottawa brace for a police crackdown

    Hundreds of truckers and other protesters blocking the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. (Feb. 17)

  • Great Resignation Increased in Eight U.S. States in December

    (Bloomberg) -- The Great Resignation improved in most U.S. states in December but worsened in eight, with Alaska, Virginia and Ohio seeing the largest increases in their quits rates.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine Jitters Roil