AP PHOTOS: Icelandic volcanic eruption a 'wonder of nature'

  • Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • People watch as lava flows from an eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland where the Fagradalsfjall volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • A man watches as lava spews from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • People watch as lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland where the Fagradalsfjall volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • People watch as lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland where the Fagradalsfjall volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • People watch as lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
  • Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland where the Fagradalsfjall volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
1 / 9

Iceland Volcano Photo Gallery

Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
·2 min read

FAGRADALSFJALL VOLCANO, Iceland (AP) — Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland, where a volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two.

The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. For others around the world, there's always the live feed.

But this is the Reykjanes Peninsula’s first eruption of any volcano in around 800 years, and nothing quite matches the exhilaration of bearing witness to Planet Earth's raw power up close and personal. Fagradalsfjall itself is made up of the Icelandic words for “beautiful valley mountain.”

Miguel Angel Morenatti, a Seville-based freelance photographer for The Associated Press, loves Iceland and brought forward his trip to the North Atlantic island nation when he heard of the eruption on March 19.

“As a landscape photographer, Iceland is a paradise,” he said.

Getting to the peak is not for everyone. It's an arduous climb, taking two to three hours, but for Morenatti it's been an experience that his five senses have never known. Morenatti hopes the photos he took capture some of this “wonder of nature.”

“When you finish the climb, you contemplate in amazement what happens there,” he said. “An impressive image, a Dante-esque sound, and a smell of gases that reaches your throat.”

With international travel slowly opening up, more and more people will be able to make the same journey to marvel at the volcanic show. And with summer looming, daylight will stretch into the small hours, so there won't be such a hurry to make that arduous trek up.

Still, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, Iceland has strict rules on who can enter the country, which has a population of around 400,000. Getting fully vaccinated is key.

Recommended Stories

  • Dodgers lose Corey Seager to fractured hand on HBP

    The Dodgers just seemed to be nearing full strength.

  • Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

    A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur was convicted Friday of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. Jasiel Correia was found guilty of extortion, fraud and filing false tax returns after 23 hours of jury deliberations over four days in a trial that highlighted Correia's swift rise and fall in Fall River, where he had dazzled voters at a young age with his promises to turn the city around. Correia, now 29, was also acquitted on three counts, including accusations that he forced his chief of staff to give him half of her salary in order to keep her city job.

  • Can Scarlett Johansson save Hollywood from terminal decline?

    Hollywood is gearing up to strike back against streaming services and the pandemic with a flood of superhero movies over the next 18 months. The US film industry has faced near obliteration as cinemas shut down for months, many permanently, ratings for the Oscars plummeted, and the Golden Globes was cancelled over a lack of racial diversity. In 2020 box office takings in North America came in at just $2.1 billion, down over 80 per cent from $11.3 billion in 2019. So far this year the take stands at less than $500 million. Amid fears audiences will not return studios plan to pump out a rapid succession of superhero extravaganzas that will be best experienced on a big screen. There will be at least 16 such movies between this summer and the end of 2022. It all kicks off just after the July 4 holiday with the release of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, which cost Disney over $200 million to make. Disney will need it to gross $400 million just to break even as ticket sales are split with cinemas. "No pressure," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Black Widow, no question that's going to have huge attention. "Maybe superheroes will come to the rescue. The superhero movies are going to be really important in bringing audiences back.

  • UN Security Council meeting on Israel-Gaza as Netanyahu vows to continue strikes

    The United Nations Security Council was preparing to meet Sunday, as the aerial bombardment between Israel and Hamas between entered a seventh day.The latest: Four Palestinians died in airstrikes early Sunday, as Israeli forces bombed the home of Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, per Reuters. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: At least 149 people have died in Gaza and 10 others in Israel since the fighting erupted last Monday — including 41 Palestinian children and two Israeli children, Reuters notes.President Biden raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of a building that housed media offices including AP and Al Jazeera.Netanyahu said in a televised address late Saturday that Israeli forces were "in the midst of this operation" and it "will continue as long as necessary," but they would try not to cause civilian casualties, Reuters reports. He accused Hamas of "hiding behind civilians."In photos: Aerial bombardments in Israel, Gaza intensify The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Toddler found dead in middle of Texas street

    The unidentified boy was discovered with multiple wounds about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police said. Investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used.

  • Republican Covid lies follow foreign strongmen’s lead – and are deadly for it

    India and Russia show what happens when authoritarians deny reality. The Trumpists would have the US follow suit Indians hold masks of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi at the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad in February 2020. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is being charged under the country’s National Security Act for sounding the alarm over a lack of oxygen that resulted in Covid deaths. The hospital’s owner and manager says police have accused him of “false scaremongering”, after he stated publicly that four patients died on a single day when oxygen ran out. Since Covid-19 exploded in India, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, seems to be trying to the control the news more than the outbreak. On Wednesday, India recorded nearly 363,000 cases and 4,120 deaths, about 30% of worldwide deaths that day. But experts say India is vastly understating the true number. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, estimates at least 25,000 Indians are dying from Covid each day. The horror has been worsened by shortages of oxygen and hospital beds. Yet Modi and his government don’t want the public to get the true story. One big lesson from the Covid crisis: lying makes it worse.Vladimir Putin is busily denying the truth about Covid in Russia. Demographer Alexei Raksha, who worked at Russia’s official statistical agency, Rosstat, but says he was forced to leave last summer for telling the truth about Covid, claims daily data has been “smoothed, rounded, lowered” to look better. Like many experts, he uses excess mortality – the number of deaths during the pandemic over the typical number of deaths – as the best indicator. Trump wants the credit for developing the vaccine. Then he also gets the blame for so few of his voters taking it Frank Luntz “If Russia stops at 500,000 excess deaths, that will be a good scenario,” he calculates. Russia was first out of the gate with a vaccine but has fallen woefully behind on vaccinations. Recent polling puts the share of Russians who don’t want to be vaccinated at 60% to 70%. That’s because Putin and other officials have focused less on vaccinating the public than on claiming success in containing Covid. The US is suffering a similar problem – the legacy of another strongman, Donald Trump. Although more than half of US adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, more than 40% of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they won’t get vaccinated. Their recalcitrance is threatening efforts to achieve “herd immunity” and prevent the virus’s spread. Like Modi and Putin, Trump minimized the seriousness of the pandemic and spread misinformation about it. Trump officials ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downplay its severity. He declined to get vaccinated publicly and was noticeably absent from a public service announcement on vaccination that featured all other living former presidents. Trump allies in the media have conducted a scare campaign about the vaccines. In December, Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted a story on Facebook from the Daily Mail purporting to show evidence that Chinese communist party loyalists worked at pharmaceutical companies that developed the coronavirus vaccine. As recently as mid-April, Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined that if the vaccine were truly effective, there’d be no reason for people who received it to wear masks or avoid physical contact. “So maybe it doesn’t work,” he said, “and they’re simply not telling you that.” Why then should anyone be surprised at the reluctance of Trump Republicans to get vaccinated? A recent New York Times analysis showed vaccination rates to be lower in counties where a majority voted for Trump in 2020. States that voted more heavily for Trump are also states where lower percentages of the population have been vaccinated. The Republican pollster Frank Luntz says Trump bears responsibility for the hesitancy of GOP voters to be vaccinated. “He wants to get the credit for developing the vaccine,” Luntz said. “Then he also gets the blame for so few of his voters taking it.” Trump’s Republican party is coming to resemble other authoritarian regimes around the world in other respects as well – purging truth tellers and trucking in lies, misinformation and propaganda harmful to the public. This week the GOP stripped Liz Cheney of her leadership position for telling the truth about the 2020 election. At last week’s congressional hearing about the 6 January attack on the Capitol, one Republican, Andrew Clyde, even denied it happened. “There was no insurrection,” he said. “To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie … you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” Biden says he plans to call a summit of democratic governments to contain the rise of authoritarianism around the world. I hope he talks about its rise in the US too – and the huge toll it’s already taken on Americans. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • 'Told the bully what I thought': Swalwell chides Marjorie Taylor Greene aide in mask dispute

    Swalwell said the aide yelled at him, demanding he take his mask off, so, "I told the bully what I thought of his order."

  • Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech as Kobe is inducted into Hall of Fame

    What a speech.

  • How the United States Beat the Variants, for Now

    On Dec. 29, a National Guardsman in Colorado became the first known case in the United States of a contagious new variant of the coronavirus. The news was unsettling. The variant, called B.1.1.7, had roiled Britain, was beginning to surge in Europe and threatened to do the same in the United States. And although scientists did not know it yet, other mutants were also cropping up around the country. They included variants that had devastated South Africa and Brazil and that seemed to be able to sidestep the immune system, as well as others homegrown in California, Oregon and New York. This mélange of variants could not have come at a worse time. The nation was at the start of a post-holiday surge of cases that would dwarf all previous waves. And the distribution of powerful vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech was botched by chaos and miscommunication. Scientists warned that the variants — and B.1.1.7 in particular — might lead to a fourth wave and that the already strained health care system might buckle. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That did not happen. B.1.1.7 did become the predominant version of the virus in the United States, now accounting for nearly three-quarters of all cases. But the surge experts had feared ended up a mere blip in most of the country. The nationwide total of daily new cases began falling in April and has now dropped more than 85% from the horrific highs of January. “It’s pretty humbling,” said Kristian Andersen, a virus expert at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California. “We could actually do a lot better than I had expected.” Andersen and other virus watchers still see variants as a potential source of trouble in the months to come — particularly one that has battered Brazil and is growing rapidly in 17 U.S. states. But they are also taking stock of the past few months to better understand how the nation dodged the variant threat. Experts point to a combination of factors — masks, social distancing and other restrictions, and perhaps a seasonal wane of infections — that bought crucial time for tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. They also credit a good dose of serendipity, as B.1.1.7, unlike some of its competitors, is powerless against the vaccines. “I think we got lucky, to be honest,” said Nathan Grubaugh, a public health researcher at Yale University. “We’re being rescued by the vaccine.” After B.1.1.7 emerged at the end of December, new variants with combinations of troubling mutations came to light. Scientists fretted about how the competition among the variants might play out. In January, researchers in California discovered a variant with 10 mutations that was growing more common there and had drifted into other states. Laboratory experiments suggested that the variant could dodge an antibody treatment that had worked well against previous forms of the virus and that it was perhaps also more contagious. In the months that followed, the United States has drastically improved its surveillance of how the variants mutate. Last week more than 28,800 virus genomes, almost 10% of all positive test cases, were uploaded to an international online database called GISAID. That clearer picture has enabled scientists to watch how the mutants compete. The California variant turned out to be a weak competitor, and its numbers dropped sharply in February and March. It is still prevalent in parts of Northern California, but it has virtually disappeared from southern parts of the state and never found a foothold elsewhere in the country. By April 24, it accounted for just 3.2% of all virus samples tested in the country as B.1.1.7 soared to 66%. “B.1.1.7 went in for the knockout, and it’s like, ‘Bye-bye, California variant,’” Andersen said. On the other side of the country, researchers reported in February that a variant called B.1.526 was spreading quickly in New York and appeared to be a formidable adversary for B.1.1.7. By February, each of those variants had grown to about 35% of the samples collected by Grubaugh’s lab in Connecticut. But B.1.1.7 came out on top. In fact, B.1.1.7 seems to have the edge over nearly every variant identified so far. At a congressional hearing Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said B.1.1.7 made up 72% of cases in the country. “We’re really seeing B.1.1.7 pushing out other variants decisively,” said Emma Hodcroft, a public health researcher at the University of Bern. The variants identified in California and New York turned out to be only moderately more contagious than older versions of the virus, and much of their initial success may have been luck. The overall boom in cases last fall amplified what might otherwise have gone undetected. It is unclear what gives B.1.1.7 an edge over the others. “Is it the greatest of all the variants? It’s just really hard to say right now,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virus expert at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization. “We need more research to figure out more about what all of these combinations of mutations are doing.” Some answers may come from California, where researchers are staging a head-to-head competition in a lab, injecting mice with a cocktail of B.1.1.7 and six other variants. “The idea is to see which one will win out,” said Dr. Charles Chiu, a virus expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was the first scientist to discover the California variant. In Michigan, one of the few states that saw the predicted surge in cases this spring, B.1.1.7 found a hook in younger people who were returning to schools and playing contact sports. “Because it’s more transmissible, the virus finds cracks in behavior that normally wouldn’t have been as much of a problem,” said Emily Martin, a public health researcher at the University of Michigan. But in the rest of the country, people naturally became more cautious when confronted with the horrifying toll of the virus after the holidays. B.1.1.7 is thought to be about 60% more contagious than previous forms of the virus, but its mode of spread is no different. Most states had at least partial restrictions on indoor dining and instituted mask mandates. “B.1.1.7 is more transmissible, but it can’t jump through a mask,” Hodcroft said. “So we can still stop its spread.” But other experts are still discomfited by how much the virus seems to have defied predictions. “I can’t necessarily ascribe it just to behavior,” said Sarah Cobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago. Respiratory viruses sometimes go through seasonal cycles, but it is not clear why the coronavirus’s cycle would have caused it to decline in the middle of winter. “That makes me feel maybe even more ignorant,” she said. Also puzzling is why variants that pummeled other countries have not yet spread widely in the United States. B.1.351 rapidly dominated South Africa and some other African countries late last year. It was first reported in the United States on Jan. 28 but still accounts for only 1% of cases. That may be because it cannot get ahead of the fast-spreading B.1.1.7. “I think that is because it doesn’t really have much transmission advantage,” said William Hanage, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. P.1, a variant that is ravaging Brazil, got off to a slow start in the United States but is now estimated to make up more than 10% of the country’s cases. “I believe it is a matter of time before the P.1 variant becomes one of the most prevalent in the USA,” warned Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, a medical researcher at Faculdade São Leopoldo Mandic in Brazil. Still, Nels Elde, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Utah, said the events of the past four months raised questions about whether it was worth fretting over different variants, rather than focusing on the behaviors that can rein in all of them. “We’re splitting hairs between a handful of mutations here and there. We’ve lost some perspective,” he said. “It’s catnip for a curious mind.” The United States has an ample supply of powerful vaccines that make variants more an academic concern than a cause of worry for the average person. The vaccines may be slightly less effective against the variants identified in South Africa and Brazil, but they prevent severe disease from all known variants. It is not impossible the situation could worsen. Only about 35% of people in the United States have been fully immunized, and the protection from the vaccines may wane by the winter. No one knows how variants emerging in other parts of the world, like one that has come to prominence in India and is circulating at low levels in the United States, will behave here. And yet more variants will inevitably arise in places where the virus is rampant, Cobey warned: “There’s a lot of evolution to happen yet.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

    A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed, police announced Saturday evening. In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it. “But we got him, and he’s healthy,” Borza said as the wife of the man police allege is the animal's owner sat next to him and fed the tiger with a baby bottle.

  • Review: Angelina Jolie's star power sharpens the uneven thrills of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

    Angelina Jolie's thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' hits HBO Max and theaters.

  • Hundreds of dead jellyfish wash ashore on South Carolina

    Experts say this is something that happens every year due to a combination of springtime jellyfish population growth and wind.

  • I tried Pillsbury and Nestlé Toll House ready-to-bake cookie dough rolls and found the difference is all in the texture

    Our food reporter thought the Pillsbury dough yielded a crunchier, bumpier cookie, while the Toll House dough resulted in a smooth, chewy cookie.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'seeing where things go,' according to source

    Jennifer Lawrence freaking out over the "breaking f****** news" that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a weeklong vacation together in Montana was basically all of us (minus Alex Rodriguez).

  • Rocket Lab's 20th Electron launch ends in failure with the loss of its payload

    Rocket Lab flew its 20th Electron mission on Saturday morning, but the launch ran into a significant issue just after its second stage engine ignited. The engine appeared to shut down just after the ignition, which is not what it's supposed to do, and which is likely the result of an automated emergency shutdown process that would trigger in case of a system failure. Rocket Lab confirmed that the issue happened shortly after the ignition of the second stage and resulted in the loss of the vehicle and its payload.

  • This International Airport in Georgia Has 2 Graves Sitting on Its Active Runway

    The graves of Richard and Catherine Dotson currently sit on runway 10 at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia

  • Rep. Plaskett addresses concerns of future aggressions from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other controversial members of the GOP are analyzed by Rep. Stacey Plaskett. On the climate on Capitol Hill and whether she feels safe, Rep. Stacey Plaskett says, ‘I believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene may be crazy, but she's not stupid.’

  • Olivia Rodrigo Says Handwritten Letter She Got from Taylor Swift Was 'Really Sweet and Personal'

    The "Drivers License" singer said the superstar reminded her "when you do kind things to others, good things come your way"

  • Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s are dropping mask requirement for vaccinated people

    Target and Kroger are among the major retailers who are still requiring masks for all customers.

  • Yankees vs Orioles: Red-hot Judge talks aggressiveness at plate, dealing with adversity in Yankees win | Yankees Post Game

    Aaron Judge hit his 3rd homer in the last two games and credits his 'aggressiveness in the hitting zone'. The Yankees 'next man up' mentality is serving them well through a rash of injuries as is their starting pitching, led on Saturday night by Domingo German, in an 8-2 rout of the Orioles.