AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster

  Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells his experience of 2011 tsunami disaster in the area to participants inside a bus during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling" bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  For nearly a decade, the Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan's northern Pacific coast in 2011.
  A guide and participants walk in front of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  A guide and participants stand at the roof top of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, waves to a "Kataribe," or "storytelling," tour bus in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  Former local Disaster Prevention Center where 43 workers died and ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen from a bus window during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  A staff member walks inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  A staff member walks near a broken grass inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  A broken window of a former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  A storyteller, right, of Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells stories during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tour in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, speaks during an interview after a "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tour which he tells to participants his disaster experience in the area in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. "I want everyone to know that unexpected disasters can happen. I think it is our job as people who experienced the (tsunami) to share that," said Ito, one of nine staff members who lead the daily hour-long bus tours.
  A visitor prays for victims at a memorial park near former local Disaster Prevention Center where 43 workers died and ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The earthquake and the tsunami it generated on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and devastated the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.
  Former local Disaster Prevention Center where 43 workers died and ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
  Town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, is seen Saturday, March 6, 2021. Minamisanriku was an area heavily hit by the 2011 tsunami, destroying buildings and flattening homes leaving more than 800 dead or missing. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
  FILE - In the March 21, 2011, file photo, people look out at the tsunami damage from a hill where there is a shelter set up in a school in Minamisanriku, northern Japan. The earthquake and the tsunami it generated on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and devastated the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.
  The sun rises over Shizugawa Bay in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The earthquake and the tsunami it generated on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and devastated the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
Japan Tsunami Anniversary Bus Tours Photo Gallery

MINAMISANRIKU, Japan (AP) — For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011.

The 9.1 magnitude earthquake and the tsunami it generated on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and devastated the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.

“I want everyone to know that unexpected disasters can happen. I think it is our job as people who experienced the (tsunami) to share that,” said Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo and one of nine staff members who lead the daily hour-long bus tours.

The bus stops at a former school that was damaged by the tsunami, a disaster prevention center where 43 workers died and a former wedding ceremony hall.

Since the tours began, they have had about 400,000 participants, some repeat visitors, according to the hotel.

“He taught me a different perspective,” said Chieko Yoshida, who took a tour given by Ito. “To hear the voice of someone who experienced this in reality is very important.”

Ito was at a customer’s home when the quake hit. He immediately began making his way to the hotel but soon found it impossible as the water began to rise.

“I could see that my house had probably washed away. There was nothing in front of me,” said Ito, who lost three friends in the tsunami. “I had nowhere to be safe, so I went up into the mountains.”

