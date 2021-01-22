AP PHOTOS: Long lines as Beijing expands mass COVID testing

  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk out of a site for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus prepare to enter a site for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk out of a site for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A woman looks at at people lined up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Urban street cleaners wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 / 12

Virus Outbreak China Photo Gallery

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up for mass COVID-19 testing in a central district of Beijing, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Beijing has ordered fresh rounds of coronavirus testing for about 2 million people in the downtown area following new cases in the Chinese capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has ordered more coronavirus tests for about 2 million people in its downtown area after new cases were reported in the Chinese capital.

The city health department said all residents of the Xicheng and Dongcheng districts are required to undergo testing on Friday and Saturday. Results are usually delivered by smartphone app within a few hours.

In one neighborhood in Dongcheng, several thousand people lined up in freezing temperatures around a corner and down several blocks, waiting to enter a building for testing.

They included a group of street sweepers who stood out in their high-visibility red and green uniforms from others wearing dark winter jackets. Everyone wore a mask.

Compulsory testing has been a key feature of China’s push to contain a new wave of virus outbreaks, and many shops, office buildings and residential compounds now require proof of a recent negative test carried on a cellphone app to gain entry.

Beijing has recorded just over a dozen new cases in the past week but rigorous tracing has prompted orders to test all those who might have come into contact with someone who is carrying the virus.

Recent confirmed cases have largely been in suburban areas, but some of those had traveled downtown before testing positive for the virus.

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi weighs charges that GOP members gave 'aid and comfort' to rioters

    With the Senate poised to begin debate on Donald Trump's impeachment charge, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said some Republican House members might also face consequences over their actions leading up to the riot at the Capitol.

  • Portland police arrest 15 alleged Antifa rioters after Democrat HQ attacked

    Police in Portland, Oregon have arrested fifteen suspects after a mob of around 200 alleged Antifa members smashed up the Democrat headquarters and federal immigration offices in the city on Wedensday, while three people were arrested after a crowd in Seattle attacked buildings and burnt a US flag. The two Pacific Northwest cities have been hotspots for protests and violence since the Black Lives Matter demonstrations began last year in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. There were also protests in Denver, Colorado; Columbus, Ohio and Sacramento in California. Portland Police released photographs of eight of the 15 arrested suspects as well as images of confiscated items including knives, batons and bullet-proof vests.

  • Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Indian Village Celebrates Her Historic Inauguration

    Residents of Kamala Harris' ancestral village are celebrating with firecrackers and food as she is sworn into office as vice president of the United States. The story: According to the Associated Press, Thulasendrapuram, a village in Tamil Nadu, India, beamed with a festive atmosphere during Harris’ inauguration as U.S. vice president on Wednesday. The villagers watched the inauguration live, holding Harris’ portraits while setting off firecrackers.

  • Newly installed senior counterintelligence official names China as top long-term threat

    Counterintelligence official Michael Orlando joins a growing chorus of voices on both sides of the political aisle who point to China as a major national security threat, particularly in terms of technology and cybersecurity.

  • EU, Turkey cautiously eye improved ties after tough 2020

    The European Union and Turkey pressed each other on Thursday to take concrete steps to improve relations long strained by disagreements over energy, migration and Ankara's human rights record. Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A racist video sparked change in a wealthy Texas suburb. Then a 'silent majority' fought back.

    Southlake is known for its top-ranked public schools. But a heated fight over a diversity plan has some parents questioning their future in the city.

  • Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

    Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board. Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue. The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash.

  • Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request

    When President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, there was no chief usher to greet them. He had been fired at about 11:30 a.m., half an hour before Biden was sworn in as president, The New York Times reports. Former first lady Melania Trump had hired the chief usher, Timothy Harleth, from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2017, after the previous chief usher, Angella Reid, was dismissed a few months into Donald Trump's term.The White House chief usher is in charge of the first family's residence, overseeing everything from personnel issues to budgets. It is typically an apolitical job, and ushers typically stay through several administrations. Reid, hired in 2011, was only the ninth chief usher since 1885, though she was the first woman hired for the job. The Bidens had communicated to the White House counsel that they intended to bring in their own chief usher, a person familiar with the process told the Times. A Biden White House official told CNN that Harleth "was let go before the Bidens arrived," though CNN reports it was the Bidens who gave him the ax.Harleth was already in hot water with Trump's team, though. He "had found himself in an untenable position" since the election, "trying to begin preparations for a new resident in the White House, even as its occupant refused to concede that he would be leaving the premises," the Times reports. And Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was "unhappy" with Harleth "for trying to send briefing books about the residence to the Biden transition team in November." Harleth "had worked with Jill Biden's staff for weeks to organize the move of household belongings," The Washington Post adds.The absence of a chief usher was one manifestation of the chaotic transition period, but it doesn't entirely explain the curious breach in protocol where nobody opened the doors for the BIdens when they arrived at the White House, the Times notes. The doors, which awkwardly stood closed for about 10 long seconds as the Bidens watched, are typically opened by Marine guards.Once the Bidens passed through the doors into the newly sanitized White House, things got better, the Post reports. "Awaiting Biden in a room adjacent to the Oval Office were two trays stacked with chocolate chip cookies, each one in plastic wrap with a gold presidential seal."More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office Biden has stopped construction on Trump's border wall, but the fate of outstanding contracts is unclear

  • EU states should recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, EU lawmakers say

    The European Parliament called on EU governments to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in a resolution on Thursday, after a downgrade of his status by the bloc earlier this month. The EU's 27 states said on Jan. 6 they can no longer legally recognise Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognising that vote. The European Parliament "calls on ... the member states to unequivocally recognise the constitutional continuation of the legitimate National Assembly of Venezuela elected in 2015 and the legitimate interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido", it said.

  • Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

    A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake measured magnitude 7.0 and was located 95.8 kilometers (60 miles) below the sea and about 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. In Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, some residents ran out of their houses as the ground shook and power cables and business signs swayed, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

  • Uniformed Man Seen Kneeling at Iraq Vet Beau Biden's Grave During Inauguration

    Beau Biden, who served in the Guard, is buried at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church cemetery in Greenville, Delaware.

  • Trump reportedly extended 24-hour Secret Service protection to his 4 adult children

    One of former President Donald Trump's last acts in office was issuing a directive extending free Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses for the next six months, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.It's not just his adult children benefiting — Trump also directed that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien continue to receive Secret Service protection for six months, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. This 24-hour security, funded by taxpayer money, is expected to cost millions.Under federal law, only Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, and their 14-year-old son, Barron, are entitled to Secret Service protection now that they have left the White House; while Donald and Melania can receive protection for the rest of their lives, Barron is only entitled to it up until his 16th birthday.The Post notes that presidents have the ability to order Secret Service protection for anyone they want, but it is extremely unusual for an outgoing president to order this type of security for their children who are well into adulthood. It is also unclear if there is precedent for ordering security for former aides. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush requested security extensions for their daughters, who were in college when their presidencies ended. Once former President Barack Obama was out of office, his daughters — one in high school, the other on a gap year from college — received a short extension of security.During Trump's presidency, his adult children took more than 4,500 trips, including vacations and business travel for the Trump Organization, the Post reports. Taxpayers paid millions of dollars for Secret Service agents to accompany them on those jaunts.More stories from theweek.com Trump's team fired the White House chief usher right before Biden took office, maybe at Biden's request 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • Outging US ambassador says world must end Taiwan's exclusion

    In a final swipe at China, the Trump administration’s outgoing U.N. ambassador tweeted that it's time for the world to oppose China’s efforts to exclude and isolate Taiwan, drawing sharp criticism from Beijing. To make the point even more graphic, Ambassador Kelly Craft accompanied the tweet with a photo of herself in the U.N. General Assembly Hall where the island is banned.

  • Michael Flynn’s brother reveals he was involved in Capitol riot response after Army denied it, report says

    Apparent U-turn by Pentagon officials could pose questions about police response

  • Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Joe Biden

    Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden the day after he was inaugurated as president. The lawmaker, who has ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, took to Twitter to announce the move against the new president. “I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we will see how this goes," she said.

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first hours as a private citizen scrambling to find lawyers to represent him in his upcoming impeachment trial, as he settled into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. One of Mr Trump’s first calls after leaving office was to Lindsey Graham, South Carolina senator and staunch ally, telling him he was now “looking for some lawyers” for the imminent Senate hearing. "[Trump] said, 'I really don't know the lay of the land here,' and he's looking for some lawyers," Mr Graham told Punchbowl News. "I'm trying to help him there, and he's just trying to put together a team." Mr Trump will not be drawing on his usual litigators: Rudy Giuliani, his longtime personal lawyer, is likely to step aside as he could be called as a witness, while attorneys who represented him at the first impeachment hearing have declined.

  • Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

    Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week. Pfizer and BioNTech have declined to comment on the cuts beyond a statement last week which announced cuts to deliveries as they ramp up manufacturing in Europe.

  • Lucas Interiors Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest