AP PHOTOS: Protests over vote counting as US awaits result

As the U.S. waits for the full results of the presidential election, some protesters have demanded that ballot counting be stopped, while others have taken to the streets to urge that every vote be counted.

In Michigan and Arizona, dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centers as the returns went against him in the two key states Wednesday.

“Stop the count!” they chanted in Detroit. “Stop the steal!” they said in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding that officials “count every vote” took to the streets from Philadelphia to Dallas, and beyond. In New York, hundreds paraded past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, and in Chicago, demonstrators marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower.

The protests came as the president insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.