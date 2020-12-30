AP PHOTOS: Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

  • Katelyn Smith watches after her one-year old son Ricky Trahan III, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Her future in-laws are living in a tent on the property, while she, her child and her fiancé Ricky Trahan, Jr., are living in a loaned camper. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Ricky Trahan uses a four wheeler to move and sort debris on their property, after their home was destroyed by both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The family is living in tents, with their son, his fiancee and their one year old son living in a camper. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Ricky Trahan chops wood to make a fire on his property after their home was destroyed by both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The family is living in tents, with their son, his fiancee and their son Ricky III living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Ricky Trahan makes a fire on his property after their home was destroyed by both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The family is living in tents, with their son, his fiancee and their one-year-old son living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan looks at a new shower head and portable water heater, after she arrived home from work in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. This night will be her first hot shower since Hurricane Laura. Their home was destroyed by both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta The family is living in tents, with their son, his fiancee and their one year old son living in a camper. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan looks out from an improvised kitchen area under a tarp, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband Ricky Trahan and son Seth are living in a tent on the property, while her son Ricky Trahan, Jr., his fiancée and one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan closes the windows of her tent to change from her work clothes where the family's home was destroyed in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband and a son are living in a tents, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan wipes a tear as she speaks about her worries to a volunteer that is assisting them, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Ricky Trahan sorts debris on his property while his grandson Ricky Trahan, III stands nearby, after their home was destroyed by both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The family is living in tents, with their son, his fiancee and their son Ricky III living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Katelyn Smith changes the clothes of her son Ricky Trahan III, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Her future in-laws are living in a tent on the property, while she, her child and her fiancé are living in a loaned camper there. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan looks through supplies next to her grandson Ricky Trahan III, in an improvised kitchen area under a tarp, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her son, his fiancée and their son Ricky III are living in a loaned camper there. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan carries a sink to wash her dishes, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan washes dishes with a garden hose in an improvised sink, while talking to Caine Theriot, a volunteer offering assistance, amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Katelyn Smith holds her one-year-old son son Ricky Trahan III, while talking with Tiffany Theriot, founder of the charity Cajun Commissary, as they stand next to a fire amidst the rubble of the family's destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Her future in-laws are living in a tent on the property, while she, her child and her fiancé Ricky Trahan, Jr., are living in a camper loaned by Tiffany. A relatives home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan checks her calendar on her phone as she discusses upcoming food distribution events with her husband Ricky Trahan, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, Ricky and a son are living in tents on the property of their destroyed home, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan eats food brought to them by volunteers, inside the tent she is now living in with her husband Ricky Trahan, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, Ricky and a son are living in tents on the property of their destroyed home, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • A jumble of electrical cords lies on the wet ground outside the tent Cristin and Ricky Trahan are now living in, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. They were hit by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. She, Ricky and a son are living in tents on the property of their destroyed home, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Tiffany Theriot, founder of the charity Cajun Commissary, brings a Christmas tree bought by a volunteer, to surprise Cristin Trahan, who is living in a tent with her husband on the property of their destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Cristin, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Tiffany Theriot, right, founder of the charity Cajun Commissary, surprises Cristin Trahan with a Christmas tree donated by a volunteer, on the property of their destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Cristin, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Cristin Trahan wipes tears after Tiffany Theriot, founder of the charity Cajun Commissary, surprised her with a Christmas tree donated by a volunteer, on the property of their destroyed home in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Cristin, her husband and a son are living in tents on the property, while her other son, his fiancée and their one-year old son are living in a loaned camper there. A relative's home on the same property is now gutted and they are living in a camper as well. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Katelyn Smith, left, reacts after a well-wisher brought her Christmas presents for her one-year-old son, on Christmas Eve in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Katelyn, her fiancé and son are living in a loaned camper after their family home and possessions were destroyed by the back-to-back storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Mary Ann Unson serves food to her mother Lou Ann Trahan, who lives with her and suffers from dementia, on Christmas Eve inside their gutted home that was heavily damaged, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. They are living in a camper on their property, while other relatives are living in tents and campers there as well, all of whom lost their home to the storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Lou Ann Trahan, who suffers from dementia, takes a blanket off a clothes line to stay warm on Christmas Eve, in the gutted home of her daughter in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The extended family is living in tents and campers on the property, having all lost their homes to the storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Mary Ann Unson laughs as a family dog licks the face of her great nephew Ricky Trahan III, 1, as one of the family dogs Stella licks his face, on Christmas Eve inside her gutted home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The extended family is living in tents and campers on the property, having all lost their homes to the storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • One-year-old Ricky Trahan plays on a Christmas toy on Christmas Eve inside the gutted Unson family home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The extended family is living in tents and campers on the property, having all lost their homes to the storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Ricky Trahan sits next to a fire with one of his dogs on Christmas Eve night, while his wife stays inside the tent they now live in, amidst the rubble of their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The family is living in tents with one son, while another son, his fiancee and their one-year-old son is living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 / 27

Hurricane Struggles Photo Gallery

GERALD HERBERT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Well after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged southwest Louisiana, the state and its people are still far from recovered, with many living in tents and cooking their meals over open fires while they slowly work to rebuild their destroyed homes.

Ricky and Cristin Trahan are among those still struggling, months after Hurricane Laura roared through the region as a Category 4 storm in August, followed by Category 2 Hurricane Delta in October.

From a relative's house where they had taken refuge, the Trahans watched as Laura flipped over and destroyed their mobile home. When they returned, any possessions that hadn't been looted were strewn about their property.

Since then, they have been living as a family in tents, only recently acquiring a camper for their son, Ricky Jr.; his fiancée, Katelyn Smith; and their 1-year-old boy; and a propane water heater that has allowed them to take hot showers.

The Trahans have received used clothing, occasional meals and other help from volunteers, but they still confront daily challenges. A recent cold front with strong winds and rain knocked out their gas generator, while extension cords plugged into a power strip lying in the wet mud had to be covered with plastic to protect them from the elements. Volunteers had given them a Christmas tree and lights to help them celebrate the holiday, but the rough weather forced them to stow the gifts in a storage tent.

Eventually the Trahans expect to receive a trailer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but they don't believe it will arrive for some time. In the meantime, they do their best to survive in the cold, often rainy nights, improvising as they go along to survive in the rubble that was once their home.

