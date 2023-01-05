AP PHOTOS: Mosaic of mourners bids farewell to Benedict XVI

1
The Associated Press
·1 min read

One pope laid to rest another Thursday in an extraordinary ceremony at the Vatican as the Catholic faithful bade farewell to Benedict XVI, who resigned the papacy a decade ago.

Mourners crowded into St. Peter’s Square starting in the early morning, when fog obscured the basilica’s dome. Clergy and lay people alike created a mosaic with their garments — from the red skullcaps of the cardinals and the white robes of priests to the simple gray tunics of monks and the puffy dark jackets of the ordinary faithful. They cheered as pallbearers, in morning suits and white gloves, carried Benedict's simple casket out of the basilica and placed it on an ornate carpet in front of the altar in the vast square.

Pope Francis then presided over the requiem Mass, unusual because it saw a reigning pontiff eulogize a retired one. Francis paused at the end to touch the coffin, the final public moment together for two men who have lived side-by-side in the Vatican since Benedict announced he would be the first pope in 600 years to step down.

Recommended Stories

  • Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

    Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decision to retire. Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as pallbearers emerged from a fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and placed Benedict’s simple cypress coffin before the altar in the square outside. Wearing the crimson vestments typical of papal funerals, Francis opened the service with a prayer and closed it by solemnly blessing the casket and bowing his head.

  • Faithful mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

    Thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

  • Guide to the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict

    Pope Francis will preside at a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Thursday for his predecessor former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95. There will be official delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany. After the end of his lying-in-state on Wednesday evening, Benedict's body was placed in a cypress coffin which was closed privately in the presence of a few close aides, such as his long-time secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, and other members of the household where he lived after he resigned the papacy in 2013, the first pope to do so in 600 years.

  • Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?

    Twenty-one Republicans have come out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to be Speaker, threatening to tank his campaign for the top spot in the chamber. GOP opposition to McCarthy has only grown since Tuesday. A group of 19 Republicans objected to McCarthy’s bid on the first and second ballot; 20 voted against him on…

  • Sunak Plans Imminent UK Strike Law and Urges Unions to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government will unveil legislation in the coming weeks to set minimum service levels in essential sectors, while inviting trade unions in for new talks to discuss public sector pay settlements in 2023-24.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as S

  • What will Pope Benedict XVI's funeral look like?

    STORY: What will Pope Benedict XVI's funeral look like?[Philip Puellella, Vatican analyst]"The funeral for former Pope Benedict XVI will be very similar to the funeral that would be held for a pope who died while reigning in office. There had been some speculations before that the funeral would have to be vastly different because he was no longer pope when he died but the Vatican has just decided that the funeral service will be nearly identical. The prayers will be slightly different, but for the rest of it, it will be pretty much similar to as if he had died while on the throne of St. Peter."The funeral will take place on January 5 in St. Peter's Squarefollowing three days of public viewing of the former pope's body"At about 08.45 a.m. (0745GMT) the casket holding the remains of Pope Benedict will be taken out of the Basilica and placed in front of the Basilica. Pope Francis, who will preside at the ceremony, at first will sit in front of the casket, facing the crowd and he will bless it and will say a few words. After the funeral mass which is expected to be attended by maybe 75,000 people, the casket will be brought back into St. Peter's Basilica and it will be taken down into the crypts where previous popes are buried. That casket, which will be made of cypress wood, will then be put into another casket which is made of zinc, it will be sealed and that one will be put into another casket made of wood. So there will be three coffins. After that, the casket will be buried in the crypts below St. Peter's Basilica.''In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first pope in about 600 years to abdicate instead of ruling for life‘’Pope Benedict before he died asked that he be buried in the same spot where Pope John Paul II was first buried in 2005, which is the year that he died. That spot is vacant now because in 2011 the body of John Paul II was brought up to the main level of the Basilica where is now on display in a chapel to the left of the chapel that holds the Pieta."

  • Pope Benedict's secretary soon to publish inside story of his papacy, 'Nothing but the Truth'

    Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the papal household and personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will be publishing an inside account of the late pontiff's time at the Vatican.

  • Thousands pour into St. Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XVI

    Bells tolled Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring

  • Elon Musk Says (🤑) Kevin McCarthy (🤑) Should Be Speaker

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk is throwing his support behind the foundering ship that is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker. The two have been friendly for years: Musk has donated to McCarthy’s campaign five times and attended the California Republican’s donors’ retreat last year as McCarthy’s personal guest. McCarthy has called Musk the “Thomas Edison of our time” and run political interference on his behalf.

  • American tech is helping guide Russia's explosive drones into Ukraine

    A CBS News investigation has found that satellite guidance chips from multiple American companies are still "going indirectly to Russia" and being used in the killer drones.

  • The Somali gold rush endangering frankincense and myrrh

    Miners in Somaliland are uprooting centuries-old trees used since antiquity to make perfume.

  • What can’t the House do without a Speaker?

    Concerns are rising around Capitol Hill as the two-day impasse among Republicans over who should serve as Speaker effectively keeps the chamber in limbo. Republicans have signaled some signs of progress within the party as talks remain ongoing; however, it remains unclear if House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) can cobble together enough votes to…

  • Where Meghan Markle Stands on Writing a Tell-All Memoir Ahead of the Release of Harry's ‘Spare’

    The Daily Mail claimed that Prince Harry isn't the only one releasing a tell-all memoir; Meghan Markle is working on one too. The truth about that is far different.

  • Cardiac arrest can happen to children. What parents of kids in sports should know.

    Although it's still unclear what exactly caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, experts say there are ways to reduce a child's risk of a tragic event.

  • Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls

    Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls

  • Adam Kinzinger, Republican Member of Jan. 6 Committee, Joins CNN Days After Leaving Congress

    Kinzinger served six terms in the House before retiring at the end of 2022

  • Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper

    Lebanon's military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last month's attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. The wounded peacekeeper was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.

  • Funeral held at Vatican for Benedict XVI

    Pope Francis has presided over a funeral service of the late Pope Benedict XVI, who retired in 2013 and died on December 31.

  • UN to Meet Amid Uproar Over Israeli Minister’s Holy Site Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsThe United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday after an ally of Prime Minister Ben

  • Funeral mass held for Pope Benedict XVI

    It's the first time in hundreds of years that a sitting pope has led the services for his predecessor. CBS2's John Dias has the details.