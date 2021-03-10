AP PHOTOS: No-go zone near nuclear plant once hosted picnics

  • An abandoned restaurant stands surrounded by weeds in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows inside an abandoned restaurant in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. 2021. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A statue stands surrounded by weeds at a park in the exlcusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Streets that lead into some residential areas are closed with barricades and are indicated with signs for the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows inside an abandoned business office in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other debris collected from areas affected by the nuclear power plant disaster following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at a temporary storage area in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other debris collected from the area are temporarily placed at a park seen during a tour guided by a Tomioka town official in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Only those with an official permission from the town office can enter the area for a daytime visit. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows solar panels for a source of electricity installed in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The solar panel site is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, following a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, but the part of the zone has since been lifted. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A collapsed gate at a Buddhist temple sits in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The temple is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A collapsed building at a Buddhist temple lies in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The temple is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A clock at a fire station in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, shows a few minutes after 2:46, that was the time when a massive earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011. The fire station is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows firefighters' clothing at a fire station in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The fire station is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A community patrol vehicle moves amid deserted houses in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The houses are in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows inside a house seen through an open window in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The house is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A set of swings looks over a weed-covered playground of an elementary school that was used until children evacuated due to a nuclear scare following a 2011 earthquake in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The school is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted since March 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows the damaged Unit 1 reactor, back, and the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The exhaust stack has gotten its upper half cut off due to safety concerns. The government ordered to set an exclusion zone for the 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius around the power plant after it was crippled by a 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — Part of the town of Tomioka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is still a no-go zone 10 years after a meltdown sent radioactive fallout over the area.

The no-go zone is about 12% of the town, but was home to about one-third of Tomioka’s population of 16,000. It remains closed after the rest of the town in northeastern Japan was reopened in 2017.

Only those with official permission from the town office can enter the area for a daytime visit.

Part of the area, called Yonomori, used to be a commercial center dotted with shops, houses, a 7-Eleven convenience store and a popular regional supermarket chain called York Benimaru.

The area also includes Yonomori Park, surrounded by streets lined with cherry trees, where townspeople used to gather for “hanami” parties, picnicking under the blossoms and walking through a tunnel of flowering trees.

This part of the no-go zone is designated a special recovery site and officials want to reopen it in 2023. The other half of the zone is a nuclear waste dump, an area filled with black bags containing radioactive soil, chopped down tree branches and other contaminated debris collected from across the town. The bags will eventually be sent to a midterm waste storage facility in Futaba and Okuma, the two towns that host the nuclear plant.

