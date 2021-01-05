AP PHOTOS: Pandemic empties blue-hued Moroccan tourist town

  • A fishermen sells his catch of the day in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • An elderly lady sits next to her cat outside her home in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A sweet shop owner prepares her products for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A mother walks with her son down an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Men have a chat outside the town of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the majority of the city's visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese visitors who usually throng the narrow streets. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A barber known as Rahhal gives one of his clients a haircut in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A boy named Jad, 11, poses for a photo while selling homemade pastries in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists in holidays season, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Shop owners selling souvenirs wait for customers in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A shepherd, Bin Omar, 65, observes the sunset as his cattle graze, in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A man lights a joint of cannabis atop a hill that tourists usually climb to observe the sunset, in Chefhchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A shop owners feeds street cats, a hallmark of the town, in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • People leave a mosque after performing the last prayers of the day, as night curfew comes to effect in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A street dog stands on a ledge usually filled with tourists who come to observe the sunset in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists in holidays season, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Locals hang out in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • People are silhouetted as they climb a hill to catch a sunset view of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Two men sit overlooking the town of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
1 / 17

Virus Outbreak Morocco Tourist Town Photo Gallery

A fishermen sells his catch of the day in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
MOSA'AB ELSHAMY

CHEFCHAOUEN, Morocco (AP) — When COVID-19 hit Morocco, the mountainous town of Chefchaouen was one of the few that registered no cases. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months.

Now, as the North African nation cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.

In the narrow streets, idle youth light cannabis joints and chat, pausing to offer to sell some to passers-by. Fishermen bring their catch of the day from nearby rivers, selling sardines on street corners, as cats linger, waiting to be rewarded with the leftovers. Kids carry trays of pastries made by their families to sell.

During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese visitors who usually throng the narrow streets. Shop owners who typically sell rugs, woolen coats and souvenirs struggled to find clients.

As a night curfew came into effect, established across the country to prevent large gatherings during the holiday season, restaurants in the usually bustling main plaza by the historic Kasbah had to turn away clientele to close up early.

In the Middle Ages, the town was populated by Moriscos, or Moors, fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Today, it's known as the “Blue Pearl of Morocco,” and is one of the top destinations in the kingdom, often overcrowded, with hotels booked to capacity.

Its laid-back vibe, brilliant blue alleyways, sweeping mountainous landscape and hiking trails have long attracted tourists, especially from Spain and China, whose citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Morocco.

Despite the specter of the pandemic, which has killed more than 7,000 people in Morocco and depressed the economy, the shutdown of Chefchaouen has brought a bit of unexpected respite.

The absence of tourists posing for photos beside its iconic carved doors and distinctive stairs seemed to liberate one of the most photographed spots in Morocco, giving its residents a chance to slow down and absorb the quiet beauty of their own town.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Latest Stories

  • Veteran whistleblower claims Trump has secret plan to trigger conflict with Iran and urges someone to leak classified files

    'Don't do what I did. Don't wait years after the bombs have started falling’

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • SpecOps Colonel Arrested in Police Standoff Was Subject of Toxic Command Climate Investigation

    The 1st Special Forces Command Inspector General dismissed the complaint as "not substantiated."

  • Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

    The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil continued. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said -- it was "a little prick, and boop!" She now has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil declared. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Wrong number draws mistaken calls, ire from Trump supporters

    A former Michigan resident was briefly amused to be mistaken for a high-ranking legislator by President Donald Trump supporters who demanded nullification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory in the state. The recipient, who goes by the name O Rose and uses non-gendered they/them pronouns, has a phone number nearly identical to that of Lee Chatfield, former Republican speaker of the Michigan House, whose term expired this month. In social media postings Sunday, the president's campaign organization targeted Chatfield and Lee Shirkey, a Republican and the Senate majority leader.

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Politico's Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present," which essentially renders them absent. They would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of now, antibody therapies for COVID-19 should not be used to treat infections with the new coronavirus in children or adolescents, "including those ... at high risk of progression to hospitalization or severe disease," according to a panel of experts from 29 hospitals across North America who reviewed the available evidence. The antibody drugs - bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly and Co and the combination of casirivimab plus imdevimab from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - were authorized in November by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in certain groups of adolescents and adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

  • Iran seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

    A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday. Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. “He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Democrats tighten control with House rules changes

    Democrats controlling the House moved aggressively Monday to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party’s progressive wing by weakening deficit-neutrality requirements for legislation such as a “Green New Deal.” Democrats have freely used the new system, which maximized their voting participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person. The rules changes come as Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats, significantly smaller than over the past two years.

  • Plane hits Michigan house, businessman and family die

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

  • Kushner-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia, Qatar gets tepid reviews from analysts

    After months of haggling, it appears Jared Kushner has helped secure a "last-minute achievement" for the Trump administration in the form of a brokered agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc of regional partners, including Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which will be signed Tuesday, involves Saudi Arabia reopening its land border with Qatar, while Bahrain and the UAE will unlock their airspace and waters for Qatari transit. In turn, Qatar is expected to "pursue more open-minded engagement" with its neighbors. But analysts and those involved aren't sure whether things will really cool down.A senior diplomat for one of the Gulf nations reportedly described the pact as a "step in the right direction," but suggested the "root causes" of the longstanding rift between the sides are "still there."> 14 \ “Some of the issues were solved but the root causes for the rift – bad personal relationships between the leaders and big policy differences on Iran, Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood are still there”, the diplomat told me on the Saudi-Qatar deal> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021In the Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan similarly writes that "this deal may be a detente. But it should not be seen as a restoration of formal alliances." He argues Saudi Arabia will "continue to be enraged" by Doha's relationship with Iran, its financial support of Islamist movements, and its "quiet alliance with Turkey," among other things.Ultimately, the agreement may be a nod to the Trump administration, as well as an attempt to start fresh with the Biden administration. Tim O'Donnell> 3 \ Why it matters: Saudi Arabia and Qatar were under pressure by the Trump administration to sign the deal. Both countries see the signing of the agreement as a gesture to Trump & also as part of their effort to “clean the table” and prepare for the incoming Biden administration> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • ‘Whining and complaining’: Biden tells Georgia voters he doesn’t understand why Trump wants to keep his job

    President-elect Joe Biden questioned Donald Trump’s ongoing election challenges, saying the outgoing chief executive spends most of his time “whining and complaining” rather than doing “the work” of his office. “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem,” Mr Biden said at a campaign stop before two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate, referring to the slow Covid-19 vaccine distribution process. “I don’t know why he still wants the job, he doesn’t want to do the work,” the incoming president said of Mr Trump’s efforts to try to create a path to a second term.