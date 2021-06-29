AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests

  • In this July 1, 2003, file photo, tens of thousands of people pack a Hong Kong street while marching to Hong Kong government headquarters to protest the Hong Kong government's plans to enact an anti-subversion bill that critics fear will curtail civil liberties. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2011, file photo, a protester shouts slogans as thousands of people march in Hong Kong's downtown street. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2013, file photo, protesters raise Hong Kong colonial flags during a march in a downtown street at an annual pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2018, file photo, thousands of protesters march along a downtown street during an annual pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2018, file photo, a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping with his eyes blocked by words "Not my president" is seen as thousands of protesters march along a downtown street during an annual pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2019, file photo, a protester holds placards during a rally on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. Placards read: "Carrie Lam step down, revoke evil law, investigate police." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this July 1, 2019, file photo, protesters flood the streets as they take part in a annual rally in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this July 1, 2019, file photo, a protester breaks a glass wall as they try to enter the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this July 1, 2020, file photo, police display a public announcement banner showing the warning to protesters in Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July. 1, 2020, file photo, protesters against the new national security law march and gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July. 1, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, right, stands next to democratic lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, during a fund-raising event before the annual July 1 handover march in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • In this July 1, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy lawmaker Andrew Wan, center, is detained by police officers after being sprayed with pepper spray during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July. 1, 2020, file photo, police officers detain protesters during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July 1, 2020, file photo, police officers detain protesters against the new security law during a march marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover from Britain to China in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this July. 1, 2020, file photo, a reporter falls after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Jimmy Lai who founded the Apple Daily, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this March 4, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, one of the 47 pro-democracy activists is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this March 2, 2021, file photo, former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, gives the thumbs up as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this May 28, 2021, file photo, pro-democracy activists Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair," left, and Lee Cheuk-yan raise their hands as they are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this June 17, 2021, file photo, police officers escort Ryan Law, Apple Daily's chief editor, at Apple Daily headquarters after arrested him in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • In this March 2, 2021, file photo, some of the 47 democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
In this July 1, 2003, file photo, tens of thousands of people pack a Hong Kong street while marching to Hong Kong government headquarters to protest the Hong Kong government's plans to enact an anti-subversion bill that critics fear will curtail civil liberties. A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
HONG KONG (AP) — In 2003, public opposition to a proposed national security law for Hong Kong swelled an annual protest held on July 1 to hundreds of thousands of marchers.

A few months later, the Hong Kong government dropped the legislation, and the idea remained largely dormant for more than 15 years. Then last year, the central government in Beijing unveiled a surprise: a national security law it had drafted and quickly imposed on the semi-autonomous city. It took effect on the eve of July 1.

Since then, Hong Kong authorities have used the law and COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings to stifle major protests. The organizer of the annual march said it wouldn't try to hold one this year; three smaller groups applied for police permission to do so, but it has been denied.

July 1 is a glorious day in the eyes of China's long-ruling Communist Party, marking the date that Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997. Protests on that day have varied in size over the years, as public grievances against the government waxed and waned.

The 2019 protest was a large one. Hundreds of thousands of people marched against a proposal that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China for trial. That same day, a group of hard-line protesters broke into and vandalized the legislature.

Thousands took to the streets last year, despite police having refused permission for a march and the security law having taken effect just hours earlier. Some set fires and ripped paving stones from sidewalks and scattered them in the streets. Police arrested hundreds, including the first 10 under the new security law.

