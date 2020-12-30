AP PHOTOS: Rome churches beckon with art and no 'hordes'

  • A detail of the 1514 fresco "Sybils receiving instruction from Angels" by Italian High Renaissance master painter Raffaello Sanzio, known as Raphael, adorns the inside of Santa Maria della Pace church, in Rome, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • A woman admires the 1514 fresco "Sybils receiving instruction from Angels" by Italian High Renaissance master painter Raffaello Sanzio, known as Raphael, adorns the inside of Santa Maria della Pace church, in Rome, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 points to a cycle of paintings by 16th century artist Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, on the life of St.Matthew, inside the Contarelli chapel of San Luigi dei Francesi Church, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Visitors admire a cycle of paintings by 16th century artist Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, on the life of St.Matthew, inside the Contarelli chapel of San Luigi dei Francesi Church, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Visitors admire the "Conversion (of St. Paul) on the Way to Damascus", 1601, right, by Renaissance master Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio of 1601, flanking "The Assumption of the Virgin", 1601, by Annibale Carracci, inside the Cerasi Chapel of Santa Maria del Popolo church, Rome, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 admires paintings he Cerasi Chapel of Santa Maria del Popolo church, Rome, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. At left is "The Crucifixion of St. Peter", 1601, by Renaissance master Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, and at right, "The Assumption of the Virgin", 1601, by Annibale Carracci. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Visitors admire the marble sculpture "The Piety", made in 1499 by Italian sculptor Michelangelo Buonarroti, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Visitors admire the tomb of Pope Julius II, with the central marble statue of Mosè, made by Italian sculptor Michelangelo Buonarroti between 1505 and 1545, inside the San Pietro in Vincoli church, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • A visitor admires the marble sculptural group "Ecstasy of Saint Teresa" made between 1647 and 1652, by Baroque architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, in the Cornaro Chapel of Rome's Saint Mary of Victory church, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Visitors admire the marble sculptural group "Ecstasy of Saint Teresa" made between 1647 and 1652, by Baroque architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, in the Cornaro Chapel of Rome's Saint Mary of Victory church, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
1 / 10

Italy Church Art Photo Gallery

A detail of the 1514 fresco "Sybils receiving instruction from Angels" by Italian High Renaissance master painter Raffaello Sanzio, known as Raphael, adorns the inside of Santa Maria della Pace church, in Rome, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries in Italy were closed this fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, meaning art lovers must rely on virtual tours to catch a glimpse of the treasures held by famous institutions such as the Uffizi in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome. However, some exquisite gems of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display in real life inside the country's churches, some of which have collections of renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
BEATRICE LARCO

ROME (AP) — Like elsewhere in Europe, museums and art galleries closed in Italy in the spring and again in the fall to contain the spread of COVID-19, leaving virtual tours as the best option for art lovers who wanted to see the treasures held by institutions such as the Uffizi Galleries in Florence and the Vatican Museums in Rome.

But some exquisite pieces of Italy's cultural heritage remain on display for in-person viewing inside the country's churches, which stayed open during the autumn resurgence of the virus. Some churches hold collections of Renaissance art and iconography that would be the envy of any museum.

Residents of Rome — and, in a normal year, tourists — can admire masterpieces by Michelangelo and Caravaggio in the city's lavish cathedrals and churches.

“Emotions and sensations experienced upon entering are no less than those experienced upon entering museums," said art historian Benedetta Mazzanobile, who gives tours of the artwork inside Roman churches in French, Spanish and Portuguese.

San Luigi dei Francesi, the French community church in Rome, has three majestic works by 16th century painter Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio. Visitors who deposit a coin to illuminate the church's Contarelli Chapel can enjoy the paintings, centered around the life of St. Matthew.

Two other Caravaggio paintings, depicting the crucifixion of St. Peter and the conversion of St. Paul on the way to Damascus, can be admired in the Santa Maria del Popolo church together with “The Assumption of the Virgin,” by Annibale Carracci.

Works by another Renaissance master, Raphael, can be found in several churches in Rome, including Santa Maria della Pace. That's where the artist painted “Sybils," a fresco also known as "Sybils receiving instruction from Angels,” starting around 1514.

The pandemic interfered with plans to mark the 500th anniversary of Raphael's death. In Rome, the largest Raphael exhibition opened in March and closed three days later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The exhibit reopened in June as restrictions were lifted and ran until the end of summer.

A work of art in its own right the Vatican's St. Peter’s Basilica is packed with masterpieces, including Michelango's "Pieta," a touching sculpture of the Virgin Mary holding the dead body of Christ.

The Santa Maria della Vittoria church has a less known but powerfully evocative marble sculpture by Baroque architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, “The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa."

That Italian church-goers now can admire art without having to compete with the usual throngs of tourists is a mixed blessing, Mazzanobile said.

“Surely the pandemic has allowed us to reflect on the hordes of tourists who would be now invading, sometimes in an unworthy way, the streets and galleries of museums," she said. "But I certainly believe that, like me, most of the guides and tour leaders are waiting for those hordes."

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

    Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Woman accused of assaulting teen over iPhone claims to be victim

    The woman who falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone and assaulting him is claiming she is the actual victim. The 22-year-old white woman at the center of the incident at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York, which the family believed was racially motivated, reached out to CNN to share her side of the incident that took place last weekend. In a 20-minute phone interview on Tuesday, she claimed that she approached Arlo Hotel security to determine who had taken her missing iPhone.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Trump spreads Newsmax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. A commentator on the far-right network Newsmax, Dick Morris, tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Update 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Dick Morris made the claim while appearing as a commentator on Newsmax, and to remove an earlier report that Raffensperger has no brother.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Hunter charged with homicide in death of Pennsylvania teen shot while watching sunset

    Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, agreed to deal with prosecutors two months after the death of 18-year-old Jason Kutt, the district attorney said.

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.

  • Principal who inspired 'Lean on Me' movie dies

    Joe Louis Clark, the high school principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died at his Florida home on Tuesday. He was 82.