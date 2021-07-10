AP PHOTOS: Scarf, comb show changes to Hindu cremation rites

ANUPAM NATH
·1 min read

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A comb. A toothbrush. A bangle. A cotton scarf — protection from the summer heat now used as a face mask.

The personal belongings of cremated COVID-19 victims lie strewn around the grounds of the Ulubari cremation ground in Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.

It's a fundamental change from the rites and traditions that surround death in the Hindu religion. And, perhaps, also reflects the grim fears grieving people — shaken by the deaths of their loved ones — have of the coronavirus in India, where more than 405,000 people have died.

Hindus believe cremation of the body frees the soul so it can be reborn, and they often burn belongings that were with the body at the time of the death.

The belongings of the COVID-19 victims are left behind because of fear of touching them. They are scattered around the entire grounds of the Ulubari crematorium, particularly where the pyres are lit.

India’s devastating virus surge in April and May left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones died while waiting for treatment. Crematoriums were overwhelmed and often lit around the clock.

Infections are declining, but authorities are pushing to increase vaccinations as they prepare for another possible surge.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bishops criticised over heavenly lifestyles while parishes are penniless

    Bishops' "lavish lifestyles" cost £100,000 a year on top of their salary, the Church of England has revealed, amid fears that the parish system will collapse into financial ruin. Houses with more than six bedrooms, gardeners, chauffeurs, and entertaining and hospitality are among the "opulent" spending by the Church of England’s 42 diocesan bishops – each of whom earn £46,180 per year. Church officials released the new financial data ahead of the sitting of General Synod, the Church’s legislativ

  • 2021 is already the deadliest year on record for Florida manatees. Why are they dying?

    More manatees have died in 2021 than any other year in Florida state history and biologists are pointing to starvation as a cause.

  • Hong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign

    Next Digital, owned by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, is the publisher of Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy newspaper that closed recently after its newsroom had been raided by 500 police officers investigating whether some articles breached the security law. In the email, the company said it received copies of resignation letters of Cheung for his positions as an executive director, chief executive officer, a member of the executive committee and nomination committee, as well as his other positions within the group, all with effect from June 30. The company said given that Cheung was currently remanded in custody, it would make enquiries about the reason for his resignation and whether he had any disagreement with the board.

  • Johnson confirms most British troops have left Afghanistan

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Thursday that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.” Johnson stressed that the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished, but he sidestepped questions about whether the hasty military exodus by his country and its NATO allies risks undoing the work of nearly two decades or leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban, who have made rapid advances in many northern districts.

  • Planting the seeds: Young Buddhists are reclaiming narrative after decades of white dominance

    Amid anti-Asian racism during the pandemic, Asian American Buddhists are challenging white-dominant narratives of Buddhism and re-centering Asian American identity in what it means to be Buddhist in the U.S. today.

  • Wealthy Russian, at heart of NC murder-for-hire case, sentenced on lesser crimes

    The lawyer for Leonid Teyf called the outcome “a tremendous victory.” After the Russian national serves his sentence, he will be deported.

  • Republicans gear up to hammer Biden as Taliban advances in Afghanistan

    With President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan 90% complete and seemingly ahead of schedule, expect Republicans to zero in on Taliban gains and any deterioration of security in the country where the United States has fought its longest war.

  • Dems Convert Jon Ossoff Thirst Into Campaign Cash

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyWhen his official portrait was released last month, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) experienced a routine Senate rite of passage.But Ossoff’s legions of online fans, who had been anticipating the portrait for months, experienced something else—a heady mix of emotions expressed through emojis with bulging heart eyes, the eggplant emoji, and the meme of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street biting his fist.In the over-the-top worship of the 33-year old senator from

  • Man dead after early morning shooting on Capital Blvd in Raleigh

    Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead early Monday morning in the 3500 block of Capital Boulevard.

  • China slams Olympic boycott call, 'politicization of sports'

    China on Thursday criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest. A boycott “will not succeed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. The British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February.

  • Israeli settlements amount to war crime - U.N. rights expert

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank amount to a war crime, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its "illegal occupation". Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, was addressing a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, boycotted by Israel which does not recognise his mandate or cooperate with him.

  • Serena Williams, daughter Olympia model matching outfits: ‘Got it from mama’

    Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia continue to win Instagram. The mother-daughter duo took to the social media app and […] The post Serena Williams, daughter Olympia model matching outfits: ‘Got it from mama’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • European Parliament calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics as Xi Jinping lobbies Greece

    European officials should “decline invitations” to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights abuses, lawmakers in the European Parliament agreed Thursday, but Chinese officials are using their economic clout on the continent to avoid a comprehensive boycott.

  • ‘Hawkeye’ Has a Huge ‘Black Widow’ Link That Will Change Things for the MCU

    We didn’t see this coming!

  • What to know if your Wells Fargo personal line of credit is canceled

    Wells Fargo customers are being notified that their personal line of credit accounts will close. Here's how to protect your credit score and find another loan.

  • Grizzly bear pulls woman out of her tent in Montana, kills her

    A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

  • Murdaugh updates Thursday: New court docs prompt questions about 2019 Beaufort boat crash

    Interviews with police, filed Thursday in court, provide insight on confusion in the hours after the crash that killed Mallory Beach.

  • Covid-19 Global Death Toll Surpasses Four Million

    United States remains country with highest death toll at 600,000

  • Judge asked to acknowledge girls' trauma in Floyd's murder

    Modifying the sentencing memo would avoid "sending the message that the pain these young women have endured is not real or does not matter," Minnesota's attorney general wrote.

  • Biden signs new order cracking down on Big Tech

    The executive order also includes measures on boosting competition in the health and travel sectors.