AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Hong Kong's COVID-19 crisis

HONG KONG (AP) — The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers.

As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website.

More than 2,000 people have died in less than three months in Hong Kong since Dec. 31. By comparison, the city of 7.4 million people had lost just 213 people to COVID-19 previously.

A low vaccination rate, particularly among the elderly, is one of the key factors in the latest surge. An analysis of the first 1,153 fatal cases in the current wave showed just 8% had received two doses of a vaccine.

About 78% of the population has received two doses, compared to 92% in Singapore, and more than 80% in Japan, Canada and mainland China. The vaccination rates for children and those 70 years old and above are much lower.

While not quite as rigid, Hong Kong's approach largely mirrors the strict “zero-COVID" policy in the mainland. The central government in mainland China has sent in experts and is helping build both temporary isolation facilities and testing areas.

An advisory group led by Liang Wannian, the head of a mainland China COVID-19 task force, has been visiting community vaccination centers and the fire and ambulance service training academy to exchange views.

China has also sent mobile labs to handle the volume of tests anticipated in a planned citywide testing of the population this month.

  • Hong Kong mass testing date still undecided

    STORY: With record highs of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, the city’s leader Carrie Lam announced steps to focus on elderly patients.But did not set a date for the mass testing scheme her government has previously discussed. Hong Kong’s seen a surge of more than half a million infections and over two thousand deaths, most in the last two weeks. The city’s suffered the most deaths globally per million people in the week to March 7, according to the Our World in Data publication. Those deaths have climbed among unvaccinated seniors as a surge of infections sweeps through nursing homes. On Wednesday, Lam said the government would ramp up medical treatment and set up more facilities for older patients. She gave no timing yet for the compulsory mass testing scheme, which has triggered panic buying of groceries and other essentials in the city. "First of all, with regards to compulsory universal testing, it remains a project that we are making plans for. But naturally, as to when we will start this, it all depends on the development of the pandemic. We also have to consider the best timing for (universal) testing for it be the most effective. But then we need to make other preparations first, otherwise there is still no chance for us to launch it." Her comments come after a top Chinese official said Hong Kong had to prioritize reducing infections, severe illnesses and deaths. Residents in the Chinese controlled territory have been confused and frustrated over contrasting messages from the government over the past two weeks and whether a city-wide lockdown would be imposed. China and Hong Kong have adopted a "dynamic zero" strategy that involves eliminating infections with strict mitigation measures as opposed to living with COVID. Medical experts from the University of Hong Kong have estimated that by the end of April the number of people infected in the city of 7.4 million people could be about 4.3 million, with a death toll of 5,000.

  • Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong announced plans to devote more medical resources to elderly people on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections swept through care homes and deaths climbed rapidly among the mainly unvaccinated seniors. The government will strengthen medical treatment and resources and set up more isolation and temporary care facilities for elderly coronavirus patients, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a media briefing. She said a date for a compulsory mass testing scheme, which has triggered panic buying of groceries and essentials in the city, was still being considered but the government had not decided on a timeframe given the huge scale of the operation.

  • Hong Kong puts plan to test entire population for COVID-19 on hold

    Hong Kong's plan to test its whole population for COVID-19 in March has been put on hold, leader Carrie Lam announced Wednesday.Lam previously said all 7 million residents would be tested for the virus this month as cases and deaths have skyrocketed in the city."Now the situation is that planning and preparation are still underway, but it is not a priority to do [mass testing]. When to do it will be a collective decision, and will take into...

  • Hong Kong converts 3 public hospitals into Covid-only facilities in latest effort to fight 5th wave

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on March 9, 2022, announced three public hospitals in the city have been or will be converted into centres for solely treating Covid-19 patients, as infections in the city continue rising. Lam said the government is determined to isolate infected patients in hospitals and other facilities to curb the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, which has brought the city's health care system to its knees.

  • Hong Kong’s zero-COVID fight takes mental toll on society, experts say

    Hong Kong resident Yeung waited for 13 hours outside a hospital in the city's eastern district in cold, rainy weather with his 3-year-old daughter, who had a high fever, before they could be admitted for COVID-19 treatment. Most are elderly residents from low-income households and families who were already vulnerable before the latest outbreak.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong announced plans to devote more medical resources to elderly people on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections swept through care homes and deaths climbed rapidly among the mainly unvaccinated seniors. The government will strengthen medical treatment and resources and set up more isolation and temporary care facilities for elderly coronavirus patients, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a media briefing. Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend.

