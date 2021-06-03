AP PHOTOS: Shearing time for sheep in Germany's mountains

  • Sheep wait for shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A sheepdog rounds up sheep before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Sheep wool is piled up during a sheep shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A sheep tries to escape from shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A young sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A sheepdog jumps over a fence to round up sheep before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Sheep gather ear satellite dishes before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • A sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Sheep shearers work on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Shepherd Volker Schuhmacher rounds up his sheep before shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Sheep wait for shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
1 / 12

Germany Sheep Shearing Photo Gallery

Sheep wait for shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
·2 min read

USINGEN, Germany (AP) — It’s time for the sheep in Germany's Taunus Mountains to get their summer look, and the shearers are making quick work of relieving the 1,000 or so in Volker Schuhmacher’s flock of their shaggy coats.

A team of four shearers works its way through the animals, keeping the sheep in a firm grip while removing about 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) of wool from each one.

The most experienced cutters can shear a sheep in two minutes. The job is not as easy as they make it look: the shearers must wield their tools while keeping under control a wriggling animal weighing up to 100 kilos (220 pounds) and not necessarily eager to lose its winter padding.

The ritual is carried out for the sheep’s benefit, however, sparing them from carrying a heavy coat during the warm summer months. Schuhmacher is not thrilled by the growing heap as a helper gathers up the wool and adds it to the pile. There’s no money to be earned from the cut fleece, which is compressed into balls that take up space.

“You can’t get rid of it,” the farmer says. “I still have last year’s wool.”

Arnd Ritter, an adviser on sheep farming to the regional government’s agriculture service, told news agency dpa that one issue is that potential customers want large quantities of wool of the same quality. He said Germany is notable for keeping a variety of sheep breeds, with differing wool qualities, so many prefer to import wool from countries such as Australia, China or New Zealand where flocks are more uniform.

Still, the weather has cooperated in the range of low mountains north of Frankfurt this year. Warmer temperatures are better for the sheep at shearing time.

“When it’s cool and they are naked, that’s not so good. They have to get used to the temperatures without their wool,” Schuhmacher says. “But with the weather now, it isn’t a problem.”

Recommended Stories

  • NBA star’s $220,000 Lamborghini stolen and ‘totalled’ in ensuing police chase

    Orlando police confirm ‘an unknown suspect took a Lamborghini from the dealership’

  • Microsoft to announce biggest Windows update in years

    Microsoft is set to share details June 24 on the biggest update to its Windows operating system in years.Why it matters: Both Chromebook and Apple's Macintosh have gained ground in recent years as Microsoft has made only modest updates to Windows 10.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news:The event will be an online one, featuring CEO Satya Nadella and product chief Panos Panay.Nadella teased the new version at last week's Build conference and

  • Ford's U.S. Sales Rose 4.1% in May Despite Chip-Related Shortages of Key Models

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said today that its U.S. sales rose 4.1% in May from a year ago, despite exceptionally tight inventories caused by a global shortage of crucial computer chips. The global chip shortage, a result of a surge in demand for computers and consumer electronics during the pandemic, has limited Ford's ability to fill surging orders for key products including its huge-selling F-Series pickups. Ford said that "electrified vehicles," meaning hybrids as well as the battery-electric Mustang Mach-E, have been a bright spot.

  • Koeman to continue as Barca coach - Laporta

    Ronald Koeman has escaped the Barcelona axe with club president Joan Laporta announcing on Thursday the Dutchman is to continue as coach next season.

  • Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks

    Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay's first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five and the Rays beat New York 9-2 Thursday. The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.

  • Jones, Dillon believe they can give Packers potent RB tandem

    Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has a new running mate in the backfield now that Jamaal Williams has left for the Detroit Lions. A.J. Dillon, the team’s 2020 second-round pick from Boston College, believes the Packers won’t miss a beat. “I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL,” Dillon said.

  • Ukrainian president says Russian troops remain near Ukraine

    Ukraine's president said Wednesday that Russia has maintained a massive military presence near his country's borders. Speaking during a meeting with a group of visiting U.S. senators, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged that Moscow had withdrawn only a fraction of the forces it concentrated near Ukraine in April, a buildup that worried the West as well as Ukraine. The Russian buildup came amid regular cease-fire violations in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, and fueled fears that full-scale hostilities would resume.

  • Twitter removes Nigeria president 'civil war' remark

    Twitter on Wednesday deleted a remark on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's account for violating its rules, after he referred to the country's civil war in the context of recent unrest.

  • Herd of wild elephants approaches Chinese city after 500km journey

    A herd of 15 wild elephants was approaching the city of Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres from forests to the south. The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in a nature reserve, according to the official Xinhua, and has trekked for nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months. They were within a few kilometres of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on the afternoon of June 2, according to state television CCTV.

  • Bodycam video captures deputies in shootout with children

    The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the children shot at the deputies for more than half an hour Tuesday night, before the deputies returned fire.

  • US Capitol riots: Second guilty plea in sprawling probe

    A crane operator from Florida admits obstructing an official proceeding of Congress.

  • Biden goes on the offense in battle to pass voting rights legislation

    Pressure is escalating to advance the package, which puts a target on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema During his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joe Biden said he would ‘fight like heck’ to pass voting rights legislation. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, Buckle in for a voting rights summer. The next few months could determine the course of American democracy. After months of Republican attacks on voting access, Joe Biden used

  • Pelicans befriend Cuban man living by the sea

    GUANIMAR (Reuters) - "Michel the noble" and "Panchito the affectionate" are some of the names Leonardo Carrillo has given the pelicans that flock each year to his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba. For the past two decades, the 62-year-old has cared for the colony of around 100 brown pelicans that land in his village of Guanimar in December to spend the winter months there before heading back north in May. Carrillo said he does actually have three (human) children - two who live in the Isle of Youth and one who lives in a nearby town.

  • Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal. Biden offered to drop plans to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% and instead set a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes, sources said. In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said.

  • Elon Musk’s partner Grimes says ‘A.I. is the fastest path to communism’

    Canadian singer Grimes (nee Claire Boucher) hit the wrong note with many of her followers in a new TikTok video that’s gone viral. In a roughly minute-long clip that the musician — and romantic partner of Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk — posted on Wednesday, Grimes claimed that artificial intelligence enables communism.

  • The U.S. Has Failed to Persuade Americans to Get Vaccines. Here's How It Should Course-Correct

    The U.S. still hasn’t reached a high enough level of vaccination to achieve “herd immunity” because vaccine demand is falling. This is a marketing issue: the federal government is failing to penetrate the key demographics that can get us over the finish line. America needs a vaccine chief marketing officer, with a smart marketing strategy, or the pandemic will never end.

  • Schuyler Bailar was the first trans athlete to compete in the NCAA. Now he wants to stop bills that ban trans children from sports.

    Schuyler Bailar, the first trans NCAA athlete, shares his story and the continued fight for trans equality in sports and healthcare.

  • California's nightmare summer: Massive wildfires could start as soon as this month

    The Golden State needs water now, right now.Why it matters: California reservoir water levels are so low that some hydroelectric power plants may be forced offline during the peak of summer wildfire season, AP reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state's massive water storage system is vanishing faster than usual.The state’s reservoirs are 50% lower than normal, according to Jay Lund of the University of California at Davis.More water isn't comin

  • Florida governor vetoes funding for mental health services for Pulse shooting survivors

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sparked outrage after he cut mental health funding for services for survivors and family members of victims of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. On Wednesday, DeSantis slashed $900,000 in funding for LGBTQ programs that serve people in Central Florida.

  • Nearly 10% of youth in one urban school district identify as gender-diverse, new study of a finds

    Many surveys aren't designed in a way that captures the true diversity of gender identification. Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images CC BY-NC-ND It seems that more and more teens are identifying as transgender, gender-fluid or nonbinary. But because linguistic and cultural norms are always evolving, it’s been challenging to pin down an exact number. The 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that 1.8% of high school