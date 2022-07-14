AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan protesters swarm leaders' domains

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Protesters sitting at a desk in the prime minister's office and waving national flags from the building's rooftop terraces. Ordinary Sri Lankans sprawling in plush living rooms, playing a piano and marveling at paintings in the vacated presidential palace.

The images of protesters taking over government buildings amid clouds of tear gas and making themselves at home in the lavish surroundings are a striking contrast to the privations of everyday life amid Sri Lanka's economic collapse.

The protesters, who occupied the presidential residence since Saturday and stormed the prime minister's office on Wednesday, vowed they would stay until both men resign. But they announced on Thursday they were leaving after the Parliament speaker said he was seeking legal options to consider since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled the country without submitting his resignation letter as promised.

Security forces had initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters at the prime minister's office.

At the presidential palace, guards continued their patrols but didn't intervene as farmers, laborers and students crowded the hallways and airy verandas of the colonial-era residence.

“This belongs to the people,” laborer Padama Gamage declared at the president's residence after traveling on a bus from Galle, on the country’s southwestern tip, to Colombo to join the demonstrations. “Now I know how these leaders enjoyed luxury at our cost.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office

    STORY: Protesters barged inside the prime minister's office and asked for the ouster of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, after the prime minister was made interim president in the crisis-hit nation.Police stationed outside the prime minister's office fired several rounds of tear gas and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead, but protesters appeared undeterred and finally surged into the compound. Wickremesinghe's team declined to reveal his whereabouts.Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country, called the speaker of parliament to say he would resign later in the day and that his ally Wickremesinghe should be interim president, infuriating Sri Lankans struggling with months-long shortages of food, fuel and power.Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.

  • Sri Lankan leader leaves Maldives, protesters leave offices

    Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the Maldives on Thursday after fleeing his own country amid mass protests demanding he resign over his country's economic collapse. A Maldives government official said Rajapaksa boarded a flight of Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, on Thursday bound for Singapore. Rajapaksa and his wife fled Sri Lanka early Wednesday aboard an air force jet as protesters were taking over government buildings to demand he resign.

  • Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president's resignation awaited

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape a popular uprising that erupted as the country struggled with an economic crisis. Rajapaksa was on his way to Singapore from the Maldives on Thursday, a Sri Lankan government source said. Rajapaksa had repeatedly assured the speaker of parliament that he would step down on Wednesday, but his resignation letter had not arrived as of Thursday, said an aide to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

  • Sri Lanka protests: President Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

    The president had fled to the Maldives a day earlier amid mass protests in Sri Lanka.

  • Protesters Storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office

    Protesters stormed the office of the Sri Lankan prime minister in Colombo on Wednesday, July 13, the Daily Mirror reported.Footage posted by Kanishka Jeewantha showed protesters inside the complex, waving the Sri Lankan national flag and chanting. Further footage shows crowds gathered outside the office before they enter the building.The latest protest came after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to the Maldives on a military jet with his wife and two security officials, News First reported.On July 13, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe imposed an emergency law island-wide and ordered security forces to arrest those acting in a “riotous manner,” according to the Daily Mirror.Rajapaksa had said he would step down on July 13 after weeks of protests sparked by economic turmoil.The Daily Mirror reported that Wickremesinghe had been appointed as the country’s acting president by Rajapaksa.On Saturday, Wickremesinghe had announced his resignation, saying he would leave office once a new government was in place. Credit: Kanishka Jeewantha via Storyful

  • SAS says pilots strike a risk to its survival as talks resume

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAS said on Thursday a pilot strike now in its 11th day threatened the airline's ability to access bridge financing without which it may be forced to radically downsize or could collapse. SAS and unions were locked in more talks on Thursday to end a strike among most of its pilots at the peak of the holiday travel season, over conditions related to the Scandinavian carrier's rescue plan. "The strikes .. threatens the company’s ability to ultimately successfully raise critically needed near-term and long-term capital to fund the company’s successful reorganisation," SAS said in a statement.

  • Sri Lanka protesters storm prime minister's office

    STORY: Protesters in Sri Lanka have stormed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's compound to demand he step down.Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered outside the premier's office.Wickremesinghe is an ally of the country's president who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday (July 13).Gotabaya Rajapaksa's departure came just hours before he was due to step down.In a video message, the parliament speaker said Rajapaksa had called him to authorize the prime minister to take over as acting president.That news enraged protesters who now want the prime minister gone too.Wickremesinghe's office initially declared a state of emergency and a curfew with immediate effect.They then canceled them but said the measures would be announced again later.For months, people in Sri Lanka have been struggling due to shortages of essentials including food and fuel.Many blame the economic crisis on the Rajapaksa family, which has dominated Sri Lanka's politics for almost two decades.That anger came to head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, including the presidential palace.Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week.A top ruling party source told Reuters the prime minister was the party's first choice, although no decision had been taken.

  • Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, is being investigated over his call to Georgia's top elections official in November 2020.

  • Exclusive: Trump’s Lawyers Think Mark Meadows Is Going Down

    The Jan. 6 Committee is probing the former chief of staff's finances, Rolling Stone has learned, adding to a long list of legal headaches

  • Pushylin says death penalty in "DPR" will be by firing squad, date will not be given

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 13:58 Denys Pushylin, the pro-Kremlin puppet leader of the militants of the so-called "DPR", has said that US representatives have not yet contacted him about the foreigners captured by terrorists from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

  • Exclusive: Read the private email Obama sent his former doc after he questioned Biden's cognitive health

    Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson got a "scathing" email from former President Obama moments after he criticized Biden's mental state on the 2020 campaign trail

  • Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

    One Harvard Law School professor said on Twitter that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again."

  • The convicted Capitol rioter who is testifying before the House January 6 committee warned 'Civil War will ensue' if Trump got robbed on 2020

    Stephen Ayres also promoted Donald Trump's "Be there, will be wild tweet" in the days before he breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

  • Trump ramps up feud with Elon Musk, claiming he could have made Musk drop to his knees and beg for help when he was president

    Trump's posts slamming Musk and his companies came after Musk tweeted that it was time for the former president to "sail into the sunset."

  • Secret Service agent sent home from Israel after alleged "physical encounter"

    The incident came as President Biden was set to arrive in Tel Aviv as part of a four-day trip to the Middle East.

  • Trump White House Lawyer Corroborated ‘Almost Everything’ From Bombshell Hearing

    The Jan. 6 committee is expected to play testimony from Pat Cipollone during its seventh hearing on Tuesday

  • Trump’s never-issued order for DoD to seize voting machines surfaces again in Jan. 6 committee

    Efforts to seize voting machines following the 2020 presidential election were discussed by the committee during the hearing, among other topics.

  • Paul Ryan says he's 'comfortable with the decisions' he made regarding Trump, blasts those who wanted him to 'start' a GOP civil war and 'achieve nothing': book

    "I think some people would like me to start a civil war in our party and achieve nothing," Ryan told journalist Mark Leibovich in a new book.

  • Ivanka Trump's chief of staff contradicted the former first daughter's January 6 testimony in latest hearing

    Ivanka Trump told the committee that she did not attend the rally to calm her father down after he'd had a call with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Barr gets Senate nod as Fed's top Wall Street cop

    Michael Barr, a former official at the U.S. Treasury, won Senate confirmation Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator, a role in which he is set to bolster some rules that were eased during the Trump administration. Barr fills the last vacancy on the Fed's seven-member board as the central bank steps up its fight on 40-year high inflation. The Fed has been without a point person on regulation since Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee, left the role last October after four years.