AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo an almost empty Westminster Bridge stands backdropped by the early morning sun on the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, on the first day of Britain's first lockdown to try to fight the spread of coronavirus, in London. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would be put into a lockdown to deal with the fast-spreading coronavirus. It has seen more than 126,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other in Europe and the fifth highest worldwide. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo a patient is helped from an ambulance as they arrive at St Thomas' Hospital, one of may hospitals that are in the front line of the coronavirus outbreak, in London. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would be put into a lockdown to deal with the fast-spreading coronavirus. It has seen more than 126,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other in Europe and the fifth highest worldwide. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 file photo Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters it's third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Dalziel, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo a woman is told to go home by a police officer on a motorbike to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep the park open for people observing the British government's guidance of social distancing, only using parks for dog walking, one form of exercise a day, like a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of the same household, on Primrose Hill in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, April 10, 2020 file photo people observe social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus by standing behind tape lines as they queue up to shop outside a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 file photo NHS staff applaud outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers". The applause takes place across Britain every Thursday at 8pm local time to show appreciation for healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those helping people with coronavirus and keeping the country functioning while most people stay at home in the lockdown. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 file photo a woman wears a protective mask to protect from coronavirus, in Westminster as the country continues its lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo a woman walks on a nearly deserted Millennium Bridge as the rain falls, on the sixth week of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
  • FILE - A combo of recent images and filed on Friday May 15, 2020 of pubs that are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Britain's 47,000 or so pubs were told to close their doors on March 20, three days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the full lockdown. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, June 22, 2020 file photo a sign requesting people stay two metres apart to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is displayed in front of "Out of Order" a 1989 red phone box sculpture by British artist David Mach, in Kingston upon Thames, south west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo on Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow airport, people relax on Brighton Beach in Brighton, England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday July 4, 2020 file photo women gather outside a bar in Manchester, England. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo a nurse holds a painting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping with blood on his hands as part of a demonstration of NHS workers at hospitals across London to demand a 15 per cent pay rise by the government in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo year seven pupils Henry Holness, left, and Eddie Favell in class during their first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London. Schools in England are starting to reopen with special measures in place to deal with Coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo people take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London. The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and virus deaths in Britain are rising again, although both remain far below their springtime peak. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo a shop sells face masks on Oxford Street in London. Unemployment across the U.K. rose sharply higher in August which is a clear indication that the jobless rate is set to spike higher when a government salary-support scheme ends this month and new restrictions are imposed on local areas to suppress a resurgence of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 file photo a waiter and waitress wearing masks serve their customers in the pedestrianized part of Old Compton Street in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • FILE - In this Friday Nov. 6, 2020 file photo a member of the public swabs herself on the first day of the pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool. Liverpool is the pilot project for possible weekly testing of the entire population, covering up to 10 million people across England a day. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 file photo crowds of shoppers walk under the Christmas lights in Regent Street, in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo the ferry terminal check-in is empty alongside the White Cliffs of Dover, whilst the Port remains closed, in Dover, southern England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo a man walks past temporarily closed shops and a pub in Camden Town, an area of London usually bustling with tourists and visitors to its market, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 file photo a woman is reflected in a window as she braves wind and rain while walking towards Tower Bridge in London during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021 file photo travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would be put into a lockdown to deal with the fast-spreading coronavirus. It has seen more than 126,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other in Europe and the fifth highest worldwide. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo Critical Care staff prone a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London. The scale of Britain's coronavirus outbreak can seem overwhelming, with tens of thousands of new infections and more than 1,000 deaths added each day. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 file photo senior Funeral Director Ben Blunt leads a procession from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, ahead of a funeral service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 file photo two men from the Haredi Orthodox Jewish community arrive at an event to encourage vaccine uptake in Britain's Haredi community at the John Scott Vaccination Centre in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo a stack of newspapers is displayed for passersby by to take at Leadenhall Market in the City of London financial district of London, during England's third coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington at St.Thomas' Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has a lot to reflect on.

A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national day of reflection has been organized by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to remember the people who died after contracting COVID-19.

“Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting," said Prince Charles, who is a patron of Marie Curie.

The U.K. has registered more than 126,000 virus-related deaths, the highest pandemic death toll in Europe and the fifth-highest worldwide.

Britain is set to observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday at noon. Residents are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 8 p.m. with phones, candles and flashlights to signify a “beacon of remembrance.”

London’s skyline will turn yellow when landmarks including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium light up at nightfall. Other notable buildings that will be illuminated include Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall. Churches and cathedrals plan to toll bells, light thousands of candles and offer prayers.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year — one of the most difficult in our country’s history," Johnson said. “We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year."

Few foresaw the scale of death and grief to come when Johnson, in a prime-time televised address on March 23, 2020, issued an “instruction” for the British people to stay at home.

Johnson, who within days of issuing the stay-at-home order tested positive for the virus and eventually ended up in intensive care at a London hospital, has faced criticism for delaying the first lockdown. Italy had been the first European country to go into lockdown earlier in March 2020, followed by Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic, Portugal. France, Belgium and most of the continent.

The delay, many argue, led to the U.K. recording the most deaths in Europe during the first wave of the pandemic, despite the valiant efforts of people working in the National Health Service, which has undoubtedly endured its most difficult period since its creation in the aftermath of World War II.

Further delays in reimposing nationwide lockdowns following the easing of restrictions over the summer and fall have similarly been blamed for exacerbating Britain's high coronavirus death toll, especially this year, when a new, more contagious variant of the virus first identified in southeast England became the dominant strain.

Calls are growing, particularly among bereaved families, for the government to back a public enquiry into its handling of the pandemic. Johnson has said one will come but that it would be a distraction now.

Beyond the devastating death toll, the pandemic has seriously impacted every aspect of day-to-day life. Children spent many months cooped up at home with their often-agitated parents and siblings also struggling to deal with the realities of life under lockdown.

The pandemic has also battered the British economy, which suffered its deepest recession in more than 300 years. Pubs, restaurants, theaters, hair salons and all nonessential stores in England have been closed since early November, with the exception of 2 1/2 weeks in between lockdowns.

Despite recovering some of its lost output, the economy remains around 10% smaller than it was just over a year ago. There are fears that many businesses, particularly those serving the public, will not be able to survive for long once the government starts withdrawing its unprecedented financial support.

There is some hope that the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines — more than half the adult population has already had one of the two doses they need — will herald a period of lockdown easing in the weeks to come. Johnson insists his government's plan to lift restrictions in England will be guided by “data, not dates,” but that life could be very much more normal by the height of summer. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have outlined similar plans.

But confirmed cases are again increasing in much of Europe, and Johnson said Britain would also likely face a new wave of the pandemic

“Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well," he said Monday.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak

