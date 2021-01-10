AP PHOTOS: Ukraine's hospitals grapple with COVID-19 surge

  Father Stephan, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church priest, wearing a special suit to protect himself against coronavirus enters an intensive care unit of the emergency hospital to visit visiting patients with COVID-19 in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
  • Olena Mazur, pathologist wearing special suits to protect herself against coronavirus, prepares to conduct an autopsy in an anatomical theater at the Lviv National Medical University in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A medical worker treats Mykhailo Kaldarar, patient with COVID-19 as his wife Oleksandra Kaldarar, left, looks at him in a hospital in Rudky, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Oleksandra Kaldarar shares the room with her husband, Mykhailo, and their son, who are both on ventilators. Ukraine imposed a broad lockdown Friday, but many medical workers in the country fear that it came too late and the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A patient with COVID-19 sits in a room at an hospital in Rudky, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The government's wide-ranging lockdown closed schools, gyms and entertainment venues and prohibits table service at restaurants through Jan. 25. Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Dr. Ihor Melnychuk speaks to a patient with COVID-19 in a hospital in Rudky, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The government's wide-ranging lockdown closed schools, gyms and entertainment venues and prohibits table service at restaurants through Jan. 25. Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  A medical worker checks on a coronavirus patient with a stethoscope in a hospital organized in the medical college in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
  • Medical workers transfer a coronavirus patient from an ambulance to a hospital organized in the medical college in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country. The foyer of the college in the city of Lviv holds 50 beds for COVID-19 patients, and 300 more were placed in lecture halls and auditoriums to accommodate the overflow of people seeking care at a packed emergency hospital nearby. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Ruslan Kushnir, medical worker, wearing a special suit to protect himself against coronavirus stands ready to meet a new patient with COVID-19 in a hospital organized in the medical college in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A nurse wearing a special suit to protect herself against coronavirus, treats a patient with COVID-19 in the ICU department of the emergency hospital in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ukraine imposed a broad lockdown Friday, but many medical workers in the country fear that it came too late and the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A medical worker helps a patient with COVID-19 to get up in a hospital in Rudky, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Ukraine imposed a broad lockdown Friday, but many medical workers in the country fear that it came too late and the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A medical worker talks with coronavirus patients in a hospital organized in the medical college in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country. The foyer of the college in the city of Lviv holds 50 beds for COVID-19 patients, and 300 more were placed in lecture halls and auditoriums to accommodate the overflow of people seeking care at a packed emergency hospital nearby. . (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A pathologist conducts an autopsy in an anatomical theater at the Lviv National Medical University in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Ukraine imposed a broad lockdown Friday, but many medical workers in the country fear that it came too late and the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
EVGENIY MALOLETKA and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A medical college in western Ukraine has been transformed into a temporary hospital as the coronavirus inundates the Eastern European country.

The foyer of the college in the city of Lviv holds 50 beds for COVID-19 patients, and 300 more are placed in lecture halls and auditoriums to accommodate the overflow of people seeking care at a packed emergency hospital nearby.

The head of the hospital's therapy division, Marta Sayko, said the college space has doubled treatment capacity. She hopes a broad lockdown ordered Friday will reduce the burden on the Ukrainian health care system.

“Considering that now the number of cases is growing, more patients arrive in a grave condition with signs of respiratory failure," Sayko said.

The government's wide-ranging lockdown closed schools, gyms and entertainment venues and prohibits table service at restaurants through Jan. 25. Ukraine, which has a population of 42 million, has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Many medical workers have criticized the government for ordering the lockdown only after the Christmas and New Year's holidays rather than risk angering the public.

“We saw large-scale New Year's festivities almost in every city," Borys Ribun, chief of the regional pathology bureau in Lviv, said. "I think there will be consequences. We shall see them in a week or two.”

A conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine, now in its seventh year, has further drained the country's corruption-ridden economy. Controversial reforms that slashed government subsidies weakened the nation's health care system, leaving hospital workers underpaid and poorly equipped.

In the town of Rudky near Lviv, most local doctors have reached retirement age.

“The exodus of specialists who go abroad poses a problem for small hospitals like ours,” Roman Pukalo, the chief physician at the Rudky hospital. “Salaries don't meet elementary human needs. And our material base is outdated, to say the very least. We lack normal diagnostics equipment.”

Some COVID-19 patients who are in grave condition at the dilapidated-looking hospital are lying next to others who are recovering.

Oleksandra Kaldarar shares a room with her husband, Mykhailo, and their son, who are both on ventilators.

“Measures should have been more strict so people would have been more protected,” she said.

Medical workers say a national vaccination drive that is expected to start in March offers the best chance for improving the country's dire situation.

“First of all, we hope for the vaccination. Then it’s understanding of people, isolation, care for each other, washing hands, wearing masks in a correct way, not under the nose, not on the chin, limiting social contacts and avoiding crowds,” said Zoryana Mashtaler, an anesthesiologist from Lviv. “However, we understand that people are people, and some of them are not following the rules, unfortunately. It is what it is.”

Yuras Karmanau contributed to this report from Kyiv, Ukraine.

