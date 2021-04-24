AP Photos: Vaccines offer hope amid new wave in Argentina

  • Carmela Corleto poses for a portrait inside her home where she lives alone and waits her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who says she has carried out strict isolation to avoid getting COVID-19 and sees it more as a goal than a burden, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto adjusts her mask as she peers out the window of her home where she lives alone and waits her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who said she never imagined the lockdown would last so long, or that COVID-19 would be so contagious and dangerous, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto poses for a portrait at her home where she lives alone and waits her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who said the first thing she wants to do after getting vaccinated is go to the bakery and supermarket to pick out her own food, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto shows her rosary as she explains that she misses going to church and now prays the rosary at home, where she lives alone awaiting her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021, said the vaccine is the endpoint for her, describing it as a light at the end of a path that will enable her to return. "I love life, I want to live," she said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto poses for a portrait amid her clothing that hangs to dry at home where she lives alone and waits her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corelto, who said she didn't leave her house for seven months straight except to walk around the block after the lockdown started in March 2020, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto drinks mate outside her home where she lives alone and waits for her turn for the COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Corleto, who said that the vaccine is like the light at the end of the tunnel in Ernesto Sabato's book titled “The tunnel,” got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021, (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto watches a soap opera on her computer at home where she lives alone and awaits her turn for a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Corleto, who said she set up a daily routine for herself during the ongoing lockdown, consisting of reading, dancing, sudoku and watching soap operas, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto smiles for the camera at her home where she lives alone and waits her turn for the COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who said she took the virus seriously when it arrived in Argentina and that she was worried and scared, prompting her to respect the lockdown and leave her home as little as possible, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko).
  • Carmela Corleto, right, waits with others for her turn for a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Almirante Brown, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto gets her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Almirante Brown, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto's vaccination certificate sits on a table after a nurse administered her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Almirante Brown, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto sits during an observation period after getting her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Almirante Brown, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto smiles after getting her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Almirante Brown, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Carmela Corleto arrives home from a vaccination center where she got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Burzaco, Argentina, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
1 / 14

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina Waiting in Isolation

Carmela Corleto poses for a portrait inside her home where she lives alone and waits her turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Burzaco, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Corleto, who says she has carried out strict isolation to avoid getting COVID-19 and sees it more as a goal than a burden, got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
NATACHA PISARENKO
·3 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Carmela Corleto kept a strict quarantine for more than a year to avoid catching the new coronavirus, replacing the company of family and friends with books, crossword puzzles and soap operas. Then, she had to wait several months to get vaccinated because of a shortage of shots in Argentina.

The 71-year-old finally got her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday just as Argentina is going through a strong new wave of the pandemic with an average of 26,000 new daily cases. That has brought the country’s health care system to near collapse, with more than 2.7 million cases and 61,100 deaths. Argentina registered a record one-day total of 557 deaths on Friday.

“I feel very, very, very, very, very happy,” Corleto said, shaking her disheveled hair. “When they gave me the shot it made me happy; the reaction was instantaneous,” she said with her vaccination card in hand.

Under the Southern Hemisphere autumn sun, Corleto joined a group of women taking dance classes in a park, moving to the Los del Río classic “Macarena.”

Just over half of Argentine adults over 60 have been inoculated with at least one shot out of a total of 7.3 million. The country was one of the first in Latin America to start vaccination, but due to delays in the arrival of doses it now lags behind Chile, Brazil and Mexico. Argentina’s government blames the delays on geopolitical issues while the opposition blames them on an inability of President Alberto Fernández’s administration to negotiate with suppliers.

Corleto’s health is fragile after several surgeries for a fibroma and other ailments. “It was clear to me that if it (coronavirus) grabbed me, I had little hope.”

“For me, the vaccine is the end point, the light at the end of the road,” she said.

Corleto, who is divorced, spent the quarantine first imposed here in March 2020 in a two-room apartment in Burzaco, a western suburb of Buenos Aires.

It was difficult for the grandmother, who was accustomed to traveling and going out with her friends and grandchildren. She turned to reading, soap operas and virtual dance classes. She was also helped by faith. A regular at church every Sunday, she followed the Masses broadcast on the public channel.

She established a code with her neighbor: “If my window was closed at 10:30 in the morning, it meant something had happened to me.”

“The only thing I didn’t lose was hope,” she said.

Older adults with active social lives were particularly affected by pandemic isolation, with issues ranging from depression to impaired ambulatory ability.

“Isolation is a preventive measure that undoubtedly has its benefits and many harms. What we observe is that isolation led a loss of control of chronic diseases in the adult population,” said Julio Nemerovsky, president of the Argentine Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics. “It also led to a deterioration in mental health, especially in those elderly with an active family and social life. We have seen the appearance of depressive scenarios we didn’t see before.”

Gerontology experts warn there is a danger of false expectations that vaccines are completely effective and are calling for prevention measures to be maintained.

“Fortunately, (people who have been vaccinated) have a very high immunity, but it is not total. If I am in the 92% I am immunized, but if I am in the 8% I could still get COVID-19,” he said. “Of course, it will be less aggressive with a lower possibility of being lethal.”

___

Associated Press writer Débora Rey contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Perpetual pandemic? COVID rules remain in some states despite vaccinations

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reports on the pace of vaccinations and some states keeping restrictions in effect.

  • Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine makes a return

    Shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are heading back into the arms of Americans after federal health officials lifted their pause on Friday. The shots were briefly halted after rare blood-clotting incidents were discovered in women who had received the vaccine. Michael George reports.

  • A gift to Damascus: 150,000 COVID-19 Chinese vaccines

    The Syrian government received the first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus, Syrian and Chinese officials said. The Chinese vaccines arrived in Damascus airport where they were received by Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash and China’s ambassador to Damascus.

  • Hooking up has been on hold. That's been a boon for the egg freezing industry.

    “For a lot of patients, dating has changed and they’re saying, ‘I thought I would have a lot of opportunities to date, and I can’t date right now,’" said one fertility expert.

  • Uncertainty plagues summer travel. What we know (and what we don't)

    The summer of 2021 will be unlike any other with travelers waiting for more security before booking and short supplies of vacation and car rentals.

  • Olivia Colman sought help of hypnotherapist after wetting herself on stage

    The actor says she suffers from stage fright and often feels nervous and unwell just before the start of a play.

  • Biden’s big climate pledge: can it succeed, and what noticeable changes could it bring?

    The administration has pledged to cut US emissions by half by 2030, one of the most ambitious goals for a developed country Biden has framed this unprecedented transition as a glorious economic opportunity. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Joe Biden has closed out a two-day climate summit of more than 40 world leaders by warning that the planet risks reaching the “point of no return” if more isn’t done to escalate efforts to constrain the climate crisis. Biden, along with several other national leaders, made a number of new promises in the summit. Here’s what it all means. What has Joe Biden promised at the summit? As its centerpiece announcement, the Biden administration has said planet-heating emissions will be cut by 50%-52% by 2030. The target was officially submitted to the United Nations as part of an overarching global system where countries submit voluntary emissions reduction goals in order to collectively avoid dangerous global heating. On top of this, the summit saw an American promise to double financial aid for developing countries struggling with the escalating droughts, floods, heatwaves and other impacts of the climate crisis, as well as a new US push to work with other countries on clean energy innovation. The White House hopes the new commitments will spur other countries to do more, as well as signal the return of the US to the top table to climate leadership after a ruinous self-imposed exile under Donald Trump. Is that enough to deal with the threat of climate change? No. But then very little at this stage is sufficient. Despite decades of warnings from scientists, global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to soar, only dipping last year due to pandemic-related shutdowns. The cuts required to stave off truly disastrous global heating are now precipitously steep – reduce by around half this decade and then to zero by 2050. Some activists feel the US could be doing more, with a group of protesters dumping wheelbarrows of manure outside the White House on Thursday. The climate aid pledge has also been criticized as “very low” by ActionAid USA. Conversely, the US goal is one of the most ambitious for a developed country, will make a significant dent in overall emissions and has generally been received as striking the right balance between ambitious and feasible by governments desperate to see the world’s largest economy rejoin the climate battle. “Is it enough? No,” said John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy. “But it’s the best we can do today and prove we can begin to move.” How will big reductions in emissions change Americans’ lives? Emissions have been gradually declining in the US for several years, largely due to the collapse of the ailing coal industry. Cutting emissions in half within a decade will require far more aggressive, and noticeable, changes – an explosion in solar and wind jobs, a rapid shift to electric cars, the refitting of energy inefficient buildings, the demise of coal country, a revamp of farming practices. Biden has framed this unprecedented transition as a glorious economic opportunity – “when I think of climate change, I think of jobs” has become a presidential slogan – and while experts agree that millions of new jobs can flow from a shift to clean energy the change will be jarring to some, particularly those working in fossil fuels. Solar panels at the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert near Primm, Nevada. Photograph: Jacob Kepler/Bloomberg via Getty Images Regulations to force oil, coal and gas out of the energy system, along with mandates for electric cars, will have to materialize. But the climate problem is manifest – if the US is to get to net zero emissions by 2050 the focus at some point will shift to everything from airline and shipping emissions to gas stovetops in homes to whether a switch away from meat eating could help lower the sizable methane pollution from cattle. Biden’s task is to help accelerate a shift already under way to renewables while cushioning the blow to those left by the wayside, all while avoiding a backlash from an American public wary of personal sacrifice. How likely is it Biden will be able to deliver this? There are record levels of alarm among the American public over the climate crisis, with majorities of Democratic and Republican voters supporting action to bring down emissions. Big business, unions and city leaders have also swung strongly behind the push for a federal response. Imposing barriers remain in Congress, however, where Republicans have clung on to Trump-era rhetoric that acting on the climate crisis will harm the economy. The Biden climate target will put “good-paying American jobs into the shredder,” warned Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader. Biden will be able to unilaterally shut off new oil and gas drilling on public lands and set new pollution standards for cars and power plants, but further legislation will be required. Given the paper-thin Democratic control of Congress, the fate of even broadly popular measures such as Biden’s $2tn infrastructure plan – which would greatly expand electric vehicle charging stations, boost public transit and push forward renewable energy deployment – appear uncertain. At some point Biden will have to bring in “sticks” as well as “carrots”, such as a tax on carbon emissions and a directive to utilities to phase out fossil fuels. Again, such measures face huge hurdles in Congress. If he does get all of that done, is it problem solved? As the administration is keen to point out, the rest of the world is responsible for about 85% of all emissions and only through a coordinated, determined international effort will humanity avoid the punishing ravages of the climate crisis. Canada and Japan announced upgraded emissions reduction targets at the climate summit but China, the world’s leading carbon polluter, didn’t bring anything new and some countries, such as Brazil and Australia, have deeply recalcitrant leaders. Ahead of key UN climate talks in Scotland later this year, Biden will not only have to corral an unusually divided domestic polity to achieve his goals but also prod other countries to do more. It’s an unenviable task.

  • Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

    After nearly three weeks of testimony including heart-wrenching bystander statements and technical medical information, attorneys in Derek Chauvin's murder trial presented their closing arguments. Prosecutors played to emotion as they sketched moments from George Floyd’s life and described his struggle under Chauvin's knee. Defense attorney Eric Nelson tried to raise doubts about Floyd’s cause of death, and to portray Chauvin as a “reasonable officer.”

  • Lionel Messi loves South Florida real estate. His family just bought another luxury condo

    Lionel Messi’s family scored a goal in real estate in Miami. The soccer star loves the city so much that his father just bought a $ 7.3 million property in Regalia, one of the most luxurious buildings in Sunny Isles. But, despite the tremendous views from the ultra-modern beachfront building, don’t expect some impersonal apartment with floor to ceiling windows that cause vertigo.

  • Don't let campaigners weaken Priti Patel's immigration reforms, Boris Johnson told

    Priti Patel's immigration reforms must not be weakened by campaigners, Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson. Ms Patel, the Home Secretary, is set to champion a major new Borders Bill through Parliament after next month's Queen's Speech. However, there are already fears that campaigners and legal firms will try to water down the reforms, seen as the biggest shake-up of immigration rules for decades. A consultation on the reforms, which still has two weeks to run, has been criticised privately by a major human rights charity for being overly complex, while a law firm is looking at a legal challenge to it on the grounds that it should be translated into another language. A Whitehall source said "This consultation is one of the largest and most forward-leaning consultations in memory. Not just consulting 'vested interests' but hearing directly from the public. "For 'leftie activists' and lawyers to try and scupper the new plan for immigration before it even comes to parliament just shows whose side they are really on – that of the criminal gangs profiting from people's lives." The Common Sense group of Conservative MPs has written to Mr Johnson saying that "any attempt by opponents to water down its merits" must be "resisted and defeated". The MPs wrote: "It is a pressing moral duty to disregard the inevitable, self-interested criticism of these plans by the wealthy liberal establishment. "Some may attempt to disguise their exploitation of migrants as a source of cheap labour, others will decry sensible reform from their positions of privilege. Nevertheless, you can be certain that the Home Secretary enjoys the support of decent, hardworking patriots of every background and faith." The 30 MPs who signed the letter included Sir John Hayes, Imran Ahmad Khan, Chris Loder and Tom Hunt from the Commons as well as four peers including the former Tory Cabinet minister Lord Lilley and Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts. The MPs suggested that Ms Patel go further by imposing "a strict time limit on the asylum application process" and "a renewed, proactive programme of deportations". They also called for "the automatic rejection of claims by those who have travelled through any 'safe' country and/or claims which are not logged immediately after arrival in the UK". The MPs added: "Together, we got Brexit done. Now, it is finally time to take back control of our borders and so secure the integrity of our nationhood."

  • Brazil leader says army could be called if lockdown chaos

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested that the army might be called into the streets to restore order if lockdown measures against COVID-19 that he opposes lead to chaos. In a television interview Friday night with TV Criticia in the Amazon city of Manaus, Bolsonaro repeated his frequent criticism of restrictions imposed by local governments to curb infections — measures he claims do more harm than good. Bolsonaro also said the restrictive measures are aggravating hunger in the country.

  • Bitcoin millionaire puts money on Greens in German election

    A German software developer who made a fortune from bitcoin has given the environmentalist Green Party one of the biggest political donations in the country's history in hopes it will win this year's national election — and consider banning the digital currency. Moritz Schmidt's donation of 1 million euros ($1.2 million) to the Greens made headlines this month, as the party traditionally receives only small sums. Parties in the country receive most of their funding from members' dues and state aid linked to election results.

  • I've followed the Mediterranean diet for nearly 2 years. Here are 11 reasons I won't eat any other way.

    From reduced stomach issues to regular pasta dishes, here's why I plan to stick to the popular way of eating after following it for nearly 2 years.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Israel airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attacks, clashes intensify in Jerusalem

    The United Nations said it was working with all parties to deescalate tensions.

  • I Lost 35 Pounds and Got Shredded Abs in Just 12 Weeks

    I wanted to travel the world after college. Stuck at home, I decided to invest in myself instead.

  • Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state's Seminole Tribe on Friday that would greatly expand gambling in the state, adding legalized sports wagering as that once mostly illegal activity continues to grow nationwide. The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and to license horse tracks, jai-alai frontons and former dog tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income, the Republican governor announced. The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its seven casinos, including the popular Hard Rock near Fort Lauderdale.

  • Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered in Chad's capital N'Djamena on Friday for the state funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis. Mourners included President Emmanuel Macron of France, which counted on the long-ruling strongman as a lynchpin in the war against Islamist militants, and a host of African presidents and prime ministers. Rebel forces meanwhile said their command centre was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their own leader.

  • Why Berkshire Hathaway's health care project Haven failed

    Haven, the joint venture of three of the largest companies in America — Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), Amazon (AMZN) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) — once threatened to disrupt the health care system of the U.S. But less than three years later, it unceremoniously fizzled out in February.

  • Zayn Malik Celebrates Baby Mama Gigi Hadid’s 26th Birthday With Sentimental Surprises!

    Zayn Malik wins baby daddy of the year! Gigi Hadid just turned 26 and her boyfriend, Zayn, is not letting her birthday go unnoticed. The “Pillowtalk” singer wowed the model with a huge floral bouquet to celebrate the milestone, which features a variety of bright spring bulbs.