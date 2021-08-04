AP: Police brass eyed in probe of Black man's deadly arrest

JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG
·7 min read

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers seen on long-withheld body camera video punching, dragging and stunning Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.

It marks a significant expansion of the federal inquiry that began as a blow-by-blow examination of the troopers’ violence against Greene and their apparent efforts to cover it up. Investigators are now moving up the chain of command, probing allegations that supervisors disregarded the video evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and recently pressed a state prosecutor not to bring any charges, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and a half dozen people familiar with the case.

“Their investigation is far beyond just use of force,” said Ron Haley, an attorney for Greene’s family, who met with federal authorities at length last month. “They're casting a very wide net.”

The development comes as federal prosecutors are preparing to present their findings to a grand jury by the end of the summer, which could bring the first charges of any kind in a case that’s long been shrouded in secrecy.

Greene’s deadly arrest on May 10, 2019, came after he eluded a stop for a traffic violation and led troopers on a chase near Monroe at speeds topping 115 mph. Troopers initially told Greene’s relatives the 49-year-old died from a crash at the end of the chase, despite his car showing little damage, and only later did state police acknowledge a struggle.

It took 474 days for state police to launch an internal inquiry and officials from Gov. John Bel Edwards on down refused to release body camera video for more than two years. That was until the AP obtained and published it in May, showing white troopers beating Greene and dragging him by his ankle shackles, even as he pleaded for mercy and wailed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”

A key point under scrutiny in the federal investigation came just a day after the AP published the video, when the head of the state police, Col. Lamar Davis, and his chief of staff, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, made a hastily arranged attempt to dissuade state prosecutors from charging troopers in the Greene case, according to several people familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it.

Davis and Cain traveled to District Attorney John Belton’s office in Ruston — more than 200 miles north of Baton Rouge — on May 20 to review the video frame by frame and make the case that the troopers’ actions were justified. Belton, who told colleagues he was deeply disturbed by the footage, referred the case to federal authorities in September 2019 but has not ruled out prosecuting the troopers at the state level.

Capt. Nick Manale, a state police spokesman, said the agency is continuing to cooperate with the federal investigation and “intends to release all documents and investigative files at the appropriate time.” He said the federal inquiry “prevents the release of further information.”

Davis has declined repeated interview requests. Cain did not respond to messages seeking comment.

“Why would the top command people be so adamant on protecting their officers when it’s apparent that the officers didn’t do everything right?” said Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton, Florida, police chief who testifies as an expert witness in use-of-force cases. “There’s a culture and a custom and practice that this type of behavior is condoned or winked at by command staff and has been allowed to perpetuate itself over the course of many years.”

Of particular interest to federal investigators is why the state police failed to arrest Chris Hollingsworth, a veteran trooper who can be seen on the video stunning Greene and was later recorded boasting to a colleague that he choked Greene and beat the “ever living f—- out of him.”

Seven days after Greene’s death, on May 17, 2019, state police detectives told their superiors that Hollingsworth should be arrested for turning off his dashboard and body cameras before the high-speed pursuit and later when he realized one of the devices was recording him talking about beating Greene, according to notes written by the lead investigator, Det. Albert Paxton.

But state police commanders in Monroe pressured their detectives to hold off, the notes say. Among those present at the meeting were Capt. John Peters, the regional troop commander, and Bob Brown, then the major over statewide criminal investigations.

The meeting became “very heated,” the notes say, with the commanders warning that charging Hollingsworth would cause investigators to “have issues with patrol.”

The detectives also suggested Hollingsworth be charged with aggravated battery. Peters responded, “What is evidence and who decides?”

Hollingsworth was never arrested and was only fired in September after he admitted to bashing Greene’s head with a flashlight — a use of deadly force internal investigators said was unjustified. The 46-year-old died in a single-car highway crash in Monroe hours after he learned of his firing.

Also under scrutiny, according to those familiar with the probe, is why the state police failed to provide the body camera video and even the most basic police reports for the official autopsy. It listed Greene’s cause of death as “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint.” The forensic pathologists, however, say the lack of supporting materials left them unable to determine whether the crash or excessive police force caused his most severe injuries.

The FBI recently asked the pathologist to make another attempt at such a conclusion accounting for the evidence state police initially failed to provide.

As federal prosecutors home in on possible obstruction charges, state police leaders have redoubled their hunt for leaks in a case that’s steeped the agency in controversy and divided its ranks.

At least six high-ranking state police officials — including Peters, Brown and Col. Kevin Reeves, the head of the state police at the time of Greene’s death — have retired amid the growing fallout from the case.

Last month, Peters announced his departure as head of the Monroe-based Troop F — which has become notorious for its harsh treatment of Black suspects — with an email saying, “Shamefully, we have now seen there are those within our own ranks tearing this agency apart from the inside.”

Peters didn’t mention in his email that he recently received a 32-hour suspension for signing off on a use-of-force report without reviewing the body camera footage of his troopers beating yet another Black motorist, according to state police records. Peters, who was among the commanders to sign off on the use-of-force reports in Greene’s case, told investigators it was “common practice” for him to approve such documents without reviewing the materials. He declined to comment to AP.

Leading the federal inquiry is Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker, a Lafayette-based prosecutor who won accolades for his role in a sprawling child exploitation case that resulted in dozens of convictions.

Walker is also investigating Louisiana state troopers’ beatings of at least two other Black motorists. They include Aaron Larry Bowman, who was pulled over near his Monroe home just 20 days after Greene’s death and was struck 18 times with a flashlight, leaving him with a broken jaw, ribs and wrist, and a gash to the head.

Trooper Jacob Brown, the son of Bob Brown, was arrested in December on second-degree battery and malfeasance charges in Bowman’s beating. Brown did not respond to requests for comment.

Bowman’s lawyer, Donecia Banks-Miley, said federal prosecutors met with her and her client in June and showed them Brown’s 2019 body camera footage for the first time.

“It’s been covered up for so long,” Banks-Miley said. “It’s just been covered up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m not resisting’: Audio captures Independence officer punching man during arrest

    Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday said they will review the incident, which was first reported by The Star in July.

  • Illinois officer dies trying to stop fleeing car on bridge

    An Illinois police officer died early Wednesday while trying to stop a car fleeing police into Missouri, authorities said. The officer from Brooklyn was struck around 3 a.m. on the McKinley Bridge, which connects the two states. The officer was identified as Brian Pierce, who was new to the department and in his 20s, Brooklyn Police Captain Antonio White told KMOV-TV.

  • House committee investigating Capitol insurrection has a lot of power, but it's unclear it can force Trump to testify

    (L-R) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) during a meeting on July 27, 2021, of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty ImagesIn the intensely partisan atmosphere surrounding the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will the committee be able to get the information it needs? The American people, said Republican House member Liz Cheney, “deserve the fu

  • New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

    An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment. A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail. The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

  • U.S. to outfit border agents with body cameras in major oversight move

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will require thousands of border agents to wear body cameras, according to three officials and government documents, a major operational change that could increase oversight of agents and also help capture criminal activity. The cameras are expected to be rolled out in parts of Texas and New Mexico during the summer and expanded in the fall and winter to Arizona, California, and Texas' busy Rio Grande Valley, which all border Mexico, according to a recent government assessment of how the devices could impact privacy. Agents in Vermont along the U.S. border with Canada will also be equipped with cameras, the assessment said.

  • Cookie company goes viral with 1.7M followers on TikTok

    Gain over a million TikTok followers and become the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation – that's exactly how the cookie crumbled for cookie company Crumbl. Founders Josh McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley started their cookie company, Crumbl, in 2017 as a side hustle. The two entrepreneurs didn't have a background in baking – and took an interesting approach in perfecting their cookie recipe.

  • HBCUs Spelman, Clark And FAMU Clear Tuition Balances For 2020-2021 School Year

    Each school highlighted how federal funding helped make its tuition clearance possible.

  • Texas deputy pins teen to ground while she cries, "I can't breathe"

    The disturbing body camera footage of the incident has prompted new questions about how police handle mental health calls.

  • Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

    A South Carolina man whose head was stomped last week by a police officer said he is thankful for body camera footage and a second officer who immediately stepped up to say her colleague was not telling the truth. On July 26, Clarence Gailyard had been holding a stick wrapped in shiny tape, which he uses in case a dog tries to attack him when he is walking, when someone in Orangeburg called 911 and said he was carrying a gun. Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground.

  • Communities of color: What would an ideal version of public safety look like to you? Tell us what would keep your community safe.

    We want to hear from communities of color on what they think needs to happen with public safety in order to feel safe.

  • Tokyo Olympics: How Jayson Tatum fared in USA's win vs. Spain

    Jayson Tatum helped power the United States men's basketball team to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a win over Spain on Tuesday.

  • China cracks down on its own tech industry

    With the Chinese government accelerating moves against its own tech industry, China is — for now — prioritizing Communist Party control of the domestic economy over aggressive international competition.Why it matters: China and the U.S. are both playing a long game, with tech as the playing field, companies as the pieces and domination of the global economy as the stakes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A state-

  • Barbie debuts doll of British vaccine developer

    British vaccine developer is honored with a Barbie dollSarah Gilbert is a professor at Oxford Universityand the co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine(SOUNDBITE) (English) CO-DESIGNER OF THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE AND PROFESSOR OF VACCINOLOGY AT OXFORD UNIVERSITY, SARAH GILBERT, ON HAVING A BARBIE DOLL MADE, SAYING:"It's a very strange concept having a Barbie doll created in my likeness. I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to think about careers in science - although to be honest, when I was a young girl, I never believed that I wouldn't have a career in science."Gilbert's Barbie shares the scientist's long auburn hairoversized black glassesand wears a navy blue pantsuit and white blouse(SOUNDBITE) (English) CO-DESIGNER OF THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE AND PROFESSOR OF VACCINOLOGY AT OXFORD UNIVERSITY, SARAH GILBERT, ON WHERE SHE IS GOING TO KEEP HER DOLL, SAYING:"I think I will probably keep it in my office at work, along with some other trophies from 2020 and 2021."

  • Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

    Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man pleaded for air. Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Thomas Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants' request.

  • Jets 2021 draft picks reveal nicknames, superpowers, footwear | Jetting To Know You

    SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with six of the Jets later round draft picks, including Michael Carter, Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock, Brandin Echols, Jamien Sherwood, and Jonathan Marshall.

  • Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Ditches LSU to Play Hoops at HBCU Texas Southern University

    In May, we learned that Shaqir O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, would be taking his talents to Texas Southern University to play for the men’s basketball team. Now comes the news that Shaq’s daughter, Amirah, will be following in her brother’s footsteps to play at the same HBCU.

  • The Dawn Is Coming: The Weeknd's New Music Era Already Sounds Like a Total Party

    The Weeknd's next music era is coming, and we are more than ready to hear what he has in store! Following the release of After Hours in 2020, the singer has been slowly giving us peeks of his upcoming fifth album over the past year.

  • Kerry names G20 climate holdouts, slams Trump for destroying U.S. credibility

    John Kerry said the Biden administration is still grappling with ripple effects from former President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement and eschewing of multilateralism writ large.Driving the news: In an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Kerry, the special envoy for climate change, said Trump "did a whopper of a job putting America’s credibility in a terrible place, destroying it fundamentally."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • The Weeknd Teases New Single ‘Take My Breath’ in Tokyo Olympics Promo | Billboard News

    Better catch your breath, The Weeknd is about to take it. Earlier this week, the Canadian R&B star teased his new music project, with a clip bearing the name “The Dawn Is Coming.” Now we know that dawn is coming this Friday, and it’s called “Take My Breath.”

  • Hiring leaders at Rivian, Tesla, and Amazon's self-driving startup reveal their top tips for landing a job

    Top HR managers at Rivian and Amazon-owned Zoox described their thought process during interviews and the red flags that make them concerned.