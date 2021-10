Reuters

In a public park in the Afghan capital Kabul, Nor Agha Nori is one of hundreds of people sleeping in makeshift tents, as the country suffers a growing humanitarian crisis. Originally from the northern Takhar province, Nori's family of seven are among hundreds of thousands of people, the majority children, displaced in recent months as the insurgent Taliban triumphed over Western-backed government forces in August. "So far, we have not received any aid from anyone," Nori told Reuters on Monday, cradling two sleeping children in his arms.