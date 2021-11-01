AP Reporter talks defense in Rittenhouse case

The New York Times
As a millennial with a habit of lurking on TikTok, Jessica Fain understood that skinny jeans and side parts were on the steady march toward extinction. But when Fain, who works as a product manager at a large tech company, heard that some of her favorite emojis might also be confronting retirement — namely that laughing-sobbing face — she decided to seek the counsel of her junior colleagues. “I heard that using this emoji isn’t cool anymore,” Fain, 34, said she wrote in a water-cooler-type Slack