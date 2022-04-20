A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with November shooting

Rapper A$AP Rocky, a.k.a Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The arrest was in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 that had not previously been reported in the media. According to the LAPD, "an argument between two acquaintances" around 10:15 p.m. on that date "escalated" to the point of a gun firing, which resulted in a minor injury for the victim. Detectives eventually identified Mayers, 33, as a suspect and arrested him at LAX on Wednesday for "assault with a deadly weapon."

LAPD News: Arrest of Shooting Suspect (NR22111ll) pic.twitter.com/fkrNxLZGS8 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 20, 2022

A$AP Rocky

Michael Kovac/Getty Images A$AP Rocky, a.k.a. Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022.

According to NBC News, Mayers arrived to LAX on a private plane after vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna in her native Barbados. He was taken into custody by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives for Mayers did not immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

In 2019, Mayers was convicted of assault in Stockholm and served a month in a Swedish detention center.

