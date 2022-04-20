A$AP Rocky ‘arrested at LAX’ after arriving from Barbados with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).

The rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – was returning from a vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

NBC News reported that upon arrival, he was detained at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating Mayers for a shooting that happened near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave in LA on 6 November around 10:20pm PT.

According to police reports, the shooting victim claims he was approached by the rapper, along with two others. He further alleges Mayers had a handgun and shot him three to four times, with one of the bullets believed to graze his left hand.

The shooting incident had not yet been reported in the media.

LAPD was assisted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team in making the arrest.

The Independent has reached out to Mayers’ representatives for comment.

In 2019, Mayers was arrested in Sweden for a street fight in which a man was repeatedly punched and allegedly cut with a broken bottle.

He was later found guilty and convicted of assault and ordered to pay damages to the victim.

A$AP Rocky is expecting his first child with Rihanna. The couple officially announced their relationship in May 2021 but have been rumoured to be dating since January 2020.