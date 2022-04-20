A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX following trip with Rihanna for November 2021 shooting

NBC

ASAP Rocky has been arrested at LAX in connection to a 2021 shooting, Access Hollywood can confirm. The "Praise The Lord" rapper had reportedly just arrived at the airport on a private jet after vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. Detectives identified the 33-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as a suspect in a 2021 shooting, and he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The news of the incident comes as Rihanna is set to give birth to their first child soon.