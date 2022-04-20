A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX following trip with Rihanna for November 2021 shooting
In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, for a 2021 shooting.
Rihanna is redefining pregnancy fashion with her headline-grabbing looks that defy traditional maternity wear.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say. As we reported pregame Monday on @BallySportsSW, Dončić is on a course to play ...
Racism, health inequity are behind preventable deaths in childbirth in New York, a high-profile state panel of medical experts reported last week.
Wall Street made gains on Tuesday, disregarding reduced global growth forecasts.
Editorial: In the context of rising discrimination of all kinds, the court needs to send a message through the sentence of a man who defaced LGBTQ intersection artwork.
Caleb Johnson is back in a Longhorn uniform.
Here's literally everything to know about Jared Leto's model girlfriend Valery Kaufman, who he's been dating on-and-off for years.
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, […]
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the White House Easter Egg Roll returns with some ups and downs.
Rapper Bia wore an oversized trench coat with a glittery silver bikini and denim boots to the Alexander Wang show in Los Angeles.
Cardi B's team flew North Carolina hairstylist Elisha Michelle to New York to paint the print onto a custom wig for the rapper.
Watch: C.J. Gardner-Johnson pays special tribute to Tom Brady at his youth football camp
Boston Police are investigating the possibility that an assault on a woman was racially motivated
There's a familiarity there for him.
Easter egg hunt helps families coping with post-partum depression through a group call Out of the Darkness
Find out who Timothée Chalamet is dating, whether he has a girlfriend, and catch up on his dating history with Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza González, kin to Madonna.
Featuring Challengers used as battering rams!
ASAP Rocky has been arrested at LAX in connection to a 2021 shooting, Access Hollywood can confirm. The "Praise The Lord" rapper had reportedly just arrived at the airport on a private jet after vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. Detectives identified the 33-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as a suspect in a 2021 shooting, and he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The news of the incident comes as Rihanna is set to give birth to their first child soon.
A Colorado Republican state lawmaker and House candidate filed a lawsuit this week to have the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” included as part of his name on a Republican primary ballot. State Rep. Dave Williams (R) filed a lawsuit on Monday against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D), alleging that Griswold would not include…
Multiple factors played a role in the 2020 bus crash in San Diego County, according to a preliminary report. Three people were killed and 18 were hurt.