A$AP Rocky charged over shooting fellow ‘mob mate’ A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm after he was arrested for shooting a former friend and fellow “mob mate” in November last year.

Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on 20 April at Los Angeles airport after returning from a trip with his then-pregnant partner, Rihanna.

He is currently free on a $550,000 (£456,400) bail.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon said in a statement over Rocky’s arrest on Monday (15 August).

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted,” he continued.

The Independent has reached out to Rocky’s representatives for comment.

Last week, Rocky’s former friend and fellow member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective, Relli – real name Terell Ephron – came forward as the alleged shooting victim.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, published on 10 August, Relli’s lawyers said their client is suing Rocky, 33, in a civil court for causing “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry” after the Los Angeles shooting.

Relli’s attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, told the publication that Rocky allegedly lured Relli to a central Hollywood location on 6 November 2021 to “discuss a disagreement between the two of them”.

“After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr Ephron,” they alleged.

Relli was “struck by bullet projectile/fragments” and received medical attention, as per his lawsuit.

In Relli’s lawsuit, the producer and talent manager also claims that as a result of the incident, he has received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry”.

He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages, according to Rolling Stone.

Mayers is due to be arraigned on Wednesday (17 August) in Los Angeles.

Additional reporting by agencies