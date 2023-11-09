Will A$AP Rocky’s Legal Issues Negatively Impact Rihanna’s Career?

A$AP Rocky may be busy trying to enjoy family time with Rihanna and their sons, but his assault trial is putting a damper on that.

The rapper—real name Rocky Mayers—is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after he allegedly shot at former friend A$AP Relli in 2021. Mayers previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to People, video footage of the alleged incident was shown in court on Wednesday, and Relli—real name Terell Ephron—testified.



“He pointed it toward my stomach. ‘I’ll kill you right now,’” Rocky allegedly said to Ephron.

Rihanna is notoriously secretive about most aspects of her life — and especially her private life — so she’s never publicly commented on Rocky’s legal issues. However, she has stood by him since his arrest in April 2022. The “Diamonds” singer is so universally loved, it’s hard to imagine a situation where Rocky’s problems could blow back on her, but at the very least it could lead to a lot of negative publicity that she doesn’t need.

In recent months, there have been rumors of a possible Rihanna music comeback. Her representatives have denied this, but she’s the kind of artist who could just shock the world with a new album. As Rihanna is an artist who doesn’t find herself constantly caught up in scandal, it would be a shame if the alleged actions of a man led to backlash as she’s trying to focus on raising her two babies and possibly restarting her music career.

