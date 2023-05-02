A$AP Rocky shocked onlookers as he hopped over a barricade to get into a hotel before the Met Gala, video appears to show

Rocky was in a rush to get to his hotel. Twitter/NFR Podcast

A video appears to show A$AP Rocky pushing past people to hop over a barrier before the Met Gala.

A Twitter user who claimed to be in the crowd shared a selfie, saying the rapper "jumped over" her.

A$AP Rocky and his partner Rihanna were both in attendance at the Met Gala.

Before Rihanna even made an entrance at this year's Met Gala, it was A$AP Rocky who got people talking.

The rapper shocked onlookers Monday as he hopped over a barricade to get into the Carlyle Hotel in New York City ahead of the fashion event, a video posted to Twitter purportedly showed.

In the video — which was posted by HuffPost senior editor Philip Lewis — A$AP Rocky appeared to push past a group of people and jump over a barrier outside the hotel. After A$AP Rocky got onto the hotel's red carpet, someone in the crowd handed him a duffle bag, the video seemed to show.

A$AP Rocky's representatives did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the video, which has 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

Shortly after the footage went viral, the woman whose face Rocky palmed revealed herself on Twitter to be 21-year-old Madelyn Llanes from Long Island, New York.

"ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me," she tweeted alongside a selfie with her glasses slightly askew.

Llanes later spoke to The Independent about the incident.

"I had felt someone tapping my shoulder, so I turned around and saw that it was him but my brain didn't fully comprehend that it was him," she said.

Llanes said Rocky then told her, "Sweetheart, I need to get through." She said she told him no, but he did not care.

"He just pushed his way up and then hopped over and grabbed me and the guy next to me as he did," she said. "After he hopped over, he was like 'thank you' and then just laughed and flipped me off and then he went inside and that's when I fully realized it was him."

Some people online felt sorry for the Llanes. One wrote: "He put all his weight on that poor woman!" Another user made light of the situation, tweeting: "The power of celebrity is using someone's face as a springboard and them looking at you in awe over it lol."

One person who claimed to be in attendance captured a different perspective of A$AP Rocky's jump. The user was surprised by how close the rapper was to them.

The Carlyle is a popular hotel among celebrities attending the Met Gala, according to Cosmopolitan. It's where many Met Gala attendees will unveil their looks for the event before arriving at the nearby Metropolitan Museum of Art, the venue for the famous Costume Institute gala. The Manhattan hotel has also been a favorite with royals Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

