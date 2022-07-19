  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden holds off — for now — on climate emergency declaration

SEUNG MIN KIM, CHRIS MEGERIAN and MATTHEW DALY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote new efforts to combat climate change, although he will not declare an emergency that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue despite increasing pressure from climate activists and Democratic lawmakers.

The White House said Tuesday it has not ruled out issuing such a declaration later, which would allow the president to reroute funds to climate efforts without congressional approval. On Wednesday, Biden will announce other new climate actions when he visits a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, which shuttered in 2017 but has since been reborn as an offshore wind power facility.

But since Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hit pause on negotiations over climate spending and taxes last week, the public attention has shifted to a presidential emergency declaration and what the Biden administration could do with the newfound powers.

“It’s not on the table for this week,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of a climate emergency declaration. “We are still considering it. I don’t have the upsides or the downsides of it.”

The president has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action.

Declaration of a climate emergency would be similar to one issued by former President Donald Trump boosting construction of a southern border wall. It would allow Biden to redirect spending to accelerate renewable energy such as wind and solar power and speed the nation’s transition away from fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. The declaration also could be used as a legal basis to block oil and gas drilling or other projects, although such actions would likely be challenged in court by energy companies or Republican-led states.

The focus on climate action comes amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, with Britain reaching the highest temperature ever registered in a country ill-prepared for such weather extremes.

The typically temperate nation was just the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering — even at the seaside — have driven home concerns about climate change.

The president vowed late last week to take robust executive action on climate after Manchin — who has wielded outsized influence on Biden’s legislative agenda because of Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the Senate — hit the brakes on negotiations over proposals for new environmental programs and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

One of the biggest backers of fossil fuels within the Democratic caucus, Manchin has blamed persistently high inflation for his hesitation to go along with another spending package. His resistance has enraged other congressional Democrats who have ramped up pressure on Biden to act on his own on climate.

“I think given the global crisis that we're facing, given the inability of Congress to address this existential threat, I think the White House has got to use all of the resources and tools that they can,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. On a climate emergency, “that's something that I've called for, a long time ago.”

Biden, who served in the Senate for more than three decades, "has been chained to the legislative process, thinking about his past as a senator,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said at a news conference Monday night. “Now he’s unchained, and he has to go.”

John Podesta, board chairman of the liberal Center for American Progress, said environmental leaders met with senior White House officials on Friday to discuss policy ideas. Some proposals included ramping up regulations on vehicle emissions and power plants, reinstating a ban on crude oil exports and suspending new leases for oil drilling on federal lands and waters.

“If he’s going to make good on his commitments to do everything he can to bring emissions down, he’s got to pay attention to those critical regulatory issues that are facing him,” said Podesta, a former climate counselor for President Barack Obama.

Ben King, an associate director at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, said the United States is “nowhere close” to meeting ambitious goals set by Biden for reducing emissions.

Biden escalated the country’s emissions reduction target to at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. Under current policies in place at the federal and state level, the U.S. is on track to reach a reduction of 24% to 35%, according to the Rhodium Group’s latest analysis.

“Absent meaningful policy action, we’re far off track from meeting the goals that the U.S. is committed to under the Paris accord,” King said, referring to a 2015 global conference on addressing climate change.

Even as Democrats and environmental groups pushed Biden to act on his own, some legal scholars questioned whether an emergency declaration on climate change is justified.

“Emergency powers are designed for events such as terrorist attacks, epidemics and natural disasters,’’ said Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the liberty and national security program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Such powers “aren’t intended to address persistent problems, no matter how dire. And they aren’t meant to be an end-run around Congress,’’ Goitein wrote in a op-ed for The Washington Post last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race

    Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is ending his campaign for a U.S. House seat in New York, dropping out after two months by saying it's clear “people are looking for another option.” But by the time his second term ended on Dec. 31, 2021, his tenure was also marked by a series of gaffes, high-profile conflicts and strained relationships with progressives and the city's police.

  • Twitter-Musk, Starbucks closures, Google and antitrust: 3 legal stories to watch

    Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

  • Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

    Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the panel. Thompson, 74, said he will be isolating for the next several days, but Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the committee’s eighth hearing this summer will proceed. The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol and interrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

  • U.S. stocks end higher on strong company earnings

    STORY: U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday as more companies reported better-than-expected earnings, offering some respite to investors worried about higher inflation denting corporate results.The Dow gained nearly two and a half percent. The S&P 500 added two and three quarters of a percent, and the Nasdaq finished up more than 3%.Adam Coons, portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management, said the real test would be earnings on deck from megacap tech companies."A lot of people thought the banks would kind of lead the charge for the market and in some ways they have but what we're really looking at is, going forward, is big tech that that mega-cap technology sector has has been which really drug the market down this year. And a lot of that is forward guidance and expectations of what's going to come. So that's what we're looking at. The big names, your Microsoft, your Alphabet, Apple. To see what's coming out of those companies, I think, is really going to be the tell for how the market is going to act this second half of the year."Shares of Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple posted big gains on Tuesday and all are set to report earnings next week.Shares of Halliburton rose after the oilfield services provider posted a 41% increase in quarterly adjusted profit.Johnson & Johnson shares declined, reversing earlier gains, after the healthcare giant reported profit and sales that exceeded expectations but cut its earnings outlook for the year due to a rising U.S. dollar.The strong dollar also weighed on shares of IBM, which beat quarterly revenue expectations but warned the hit from currency headwinds for the year could be about $3.5 billion.

  • Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk’s team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case.

  • The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems

    A boat propeller encrusted with zebra mussels. NPS/FlickrThe zebra mussel has been a poster child for invasive species ever since it unleashed economic and ecological havoc on the Great Lakes in the late 1980s. Yet despite intensive efforts to control it and its relative, the quagga mussel, these fingernail-sized mollusks are spreading through U.S. rivers, lakes and bays, clogging water supply pipes and altering food webs. Now, the mussels threaten to reach the country’s last major uninfested fr

  • US woman arrested for faking her kidnapping in India

    Police say the woman staged her own kidnapping to get money from her parents.

  • Fauci clarifies that he will not retire, but will leave current NIAID director position

    Anthony Fauci sets the record straight and says he is not retiring but will likely step down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

  • Ukraine war: First lady in US for high-level meetings

    Olena Zelenska will address Congress in person on Wednesday, four months after her husband's virtual speech.

  • Funding deal for new Penn Station reached between state, NYC

    A funding agreement was reached for the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of New York’s aging Penn Station, the country's busiest rail hub. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced details of the deal Monday. The plan would create new commercial and residential buildings around the station, with those building's developers getting to make payments in lieu of taxes for a period of 40 to 45 years.

  • Ocasio-Cortez, other House Democrats arrested in Supreme Court abortion rights protest

    Several House Democrats were arrested on Tuesday while protesting outside the Supreme Court over its decision to overturn constitutional protections for abortion access. The group of Democratic lawmakers and others marched over to the high court from the Capitol while chanting "we won't go back" and "our body our choice" -- the latest demonstration after five conservative justices ruled last month to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that first legalized abortions nationwide. Seventeen lawmakers in total were arrested, according to Capitol Police, including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Illinois' Jan Schakowsky.

  • Pete Buttigieg brushes off GOP congressman who questioned Biden's mental fitness after bike fall: 'I'm glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle'

    "The President of the United States is as vigorous a colleague or boss as I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Buttigieg said.

  • Richland nuclear plant could be 1st in U.S. to produce power this way under new deal

    “Yesterday’s nuclear waste is holding back tomorrow’s reactors.”

  • The 18 House Republicans who voted against a resolution to support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

    More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution on Monday that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The House passed the measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, in a 394-18 vote, with all the opposition coming from the Republican Party. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote. Eighteen House Republicans objected…

  • All we know about Ivana Trump's funeral — including where, when, and who's (probably) going

    The funeral of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, is Wednesday. Trump himself is expected to attend.

  • Secret Service Can't Recover Jan. 6 Texts, National Archives Wants Probe

    The House committee investigating the violent insurrection subpoenaed the texts last Friday.

  • Fire ignites as resident tries to siphon gas with vacuum, Wisconsin officials say

    The resident was hospitalized for burns, firefighters said.

  • Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump White House aide testifying to Jan. 6 panel?

    Sarah Matthews is set to testify at Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to Monday evening reports. Matthews, who served as the former deputy press secretary in the Trump administration, resigned hours after the insurrection at the Capitol, where a pro-Trump mob sought to stop Congress…

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Joe Rogan calls Trump an 'existential threat to democracy' and a 'man baby' on drugs

    Rogan and guest Tom Segura mocked Trump for not reading his intelligence briefings and speculated about his drug use in a recent podcast episode.