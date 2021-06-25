AP source: Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday, June 25. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
MICHAEL BALSAMO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year. An effort to overhaul election laws was blocked this week by Republican senators.

As of mid-May, 22 restrictive laws had passed in at least 14 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which researches voting and supports expanded access.

The increased enforcement of voting rights laws also signals that Biden and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke — who was one of the nation’s leading civil rights attorneys before her nomination to lead the department's civil rights division — are making good on a promise to refocus the department around civil rights after a tumultuous four years during the Trump administration.

While much of the more controversial aspects of Georgia's new voting law were dropped before it was passed, it is notable in its scope and for newly expansive powers granted to the state over local election offices.

Under the bill, the GOP-dominated legislature gave itself greater influence over a state board that regulates elections and empowered that board to remove local election officials deemed to be underperforming.

That has raised concerns that the state board could intervene in the operations of Democratic-run county election offices in metro Atlanta, the state’s Democratic power center.

The bill also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots and will result in fewer ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says Georgia voting law targets Black voters, sues to block it

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit on Friday challenging a Georgia election law that imposes new limits on voting, saying that it infringes on the rights of Black voters, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. The Georgia law, which also bans the distribution of water or food to people waiting on long lines at polling places, is one of a wave of new measures https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-number-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-15 passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures this year, fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. "This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote," Garland told a news conference.

  • Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

    Search and rescue teams worked through the night, encountering rainstorms and small fires in the rubble, hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors following the collapse of a beachside condominium complex near Miami. The crews, which include some 130 firefighters working in teams, are approaching the pile from above and below as they search for any signs of life in what had been a wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Overnight, crews pulled three bodies from the pile, bringing the official death toll to four, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • Blinken basks in Biden's post-Trump Europe glow

    European leaders may have breathed audible sighs of relief when U.S. President Joe Biden visited them last week to proclaim the Trump era over, but they are giving his top diplomat even more effusive welcomes. As Antony Blinken tours traditional American allies this week, senior European officials are treating him like the rock star he once aspired to be for simply representing the shift from former President Donald Trump. Policy differences, some of them significant, have been largely tossed aside for what appear to have become mutual celebrations of Biden's anti-Trump persona in western Europe.

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law

    Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed.

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over voting law amid AG Merrick Garland's civil rights push

    The Justice Department is suing the the state of Georgia in an effort to overturn a sweeping state law that federal officials claim restricts access to voting, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

  • Republican congressman warns 'more people will die' over false claims of 2020 election fraud after call for executions airs on pro-Trump media outlet

    Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, condemned a recent segment from One America News where a host called for executing "traitors."

  • U.S. Justice Department to sue Georgia over controversial recent voting-law changes

    'Where we believe the voting rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act,' says Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

    Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China remains deeply committed to United Nations peacekeeping efforts, where more than 2,400 Chinese troops and police are serving — a contribution that underscores China's increasing prominence in the world body. Speaking Friday at a symposium to mark the 50th anniversary of China’s entry into the U.N., Wang Yi said China had made good on its pledge to establish a stand-by peacekeeping force of 8,000 troops and 300 police officers ready to be deployed for U.N. missions “at any time when needed safeguard peace."

  • Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Africa

    Thousands of South African opposition activists rallied in Pretoria to demand a faster coronavirus vaccination rollout in the continent's worst-hit country.

  • From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown' cast as Major

    LONDON (Reuters) -Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major. The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

  • Pence, in Simi Valley, says he was 'proud' to follow the Constitution on Jan. 6 to certify Biden's win

    Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for the future of the Republican Party in a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday.

  • NYC Pride ban on uniformed police reflects a deeper tension

    For decades, when LGBTQ people have gathered to take part in New York City’s annual Pride march, they’ve made their presence known with every color and type of clothing imaginable. As the city's annual Pride weekend approaches, a recent decision by organizers of New York City's event to ban LGBTQ police officers from marching in uniform in future parades has put a spotlight on issues of identity and belonging, power and marginalization. For some, cops shouldn't have a uniformed presence at a march commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising, sparked by a police raid on a gay bar.

  • Federal legislation is 'critical' for voting rights -VP Harris

    "I said last night when I was talking to the press, this is not a Democrat issue or a Republicans issue. This is an American issue," Harris said.The 50-50 party-line vote fell short of the 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation in the Senate, sparking new calls by some Democrats to rethink that rule, known as the filibuster.Republicans argued that the bill infringed on states' rights to set voting policy.

  • DeSantis signs law requiring college faculty, students to take surveys on beliefs

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation requiring state colleges and universities to annually survey their students, faculty and staff about their beliefs to ensure "viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom."Why it matters: The legislation doesn't specify for what the survey results will be used, but at a press conference on Tuesday DeSantis said that schools found to be "indoctrinating" students aren't "worth tax dollars" and are "not something we’re going to be supporting going fo

  • Late Philippine leader hailed for integrity, guts vs China

    Late Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was hailed Friday for his integrity in a Southeast Asian nation long plagued by corruption and for standing up to China over long-raging territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Hundreds of people lined up at a Catholic church in Manila despite coronavirus restrictions to pray before a silver urn with the cremated remains of Aquino, who died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes. “In his time, we were given hope that the Philippines can rise from poverty.”

  • Democrats' infrastructure bet leaves fraught path to serious climate investment

    Capitol Hill infrastructure negotiations have taken on a complexity that matches their planetary and political stakes.Driving the news: President Biden and a bipartisan Senate group yesterday unveiled the bare bones of an eight-year, $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes energy and transit provisions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But its fate is tethered to a larger package, with bigger climate investments, that Democrats hope to write an

  • Supreme Court sides with Alaska Natives in COVID-19 aid case

    The Supreme Court ruled Friday that hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money tied up in court should benefit Alaska Natives rather than be spread more broadly among Native American tribes around the U.S. The justices ruled 6-3 in the case, which involved the massive pandemic relief package passed last year and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump. The question for the court was whether Alaska Native corporations, which are for-profit companies that provide benefits and social services to more than 100,000 Alaska Natives, count as “Indian tribes.”

  • Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

    An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced. Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.

  • OAN host suggests ‘traitors’ who ‘stole’ election should be executed

    Without trace of irony after Trump’s months-long campaign to toss out millions of votes, far-right network host suggests ‘tens of thousands’ would previously have been executed for ‘overthrowing’ election

  • Justice Department to sue Georgia over sweeping voting restrictions

    Civil rights officials to challenge far-reaching voting restrictions in Georgia in first major Biden-era voter suppression case