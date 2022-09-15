AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena

FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ERIC TUCKER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, has complied with a Justice Department subpoena and turned over records as part of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar the matter said Thursday.

The records produced by Meadows are the same ones he earlier provided to a House committee conducting a similar investigation, according to the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing Justice Department probe.

The subpoena to Meadows, first reported by CNN, makes clear that Justice Department officials are seeking information from the most senior of Trump's White House advisers as they examine wide-ranging efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The department, whose work at times has mirrored or overlapped with that of the committee, this month served a broad wave of grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to Trump allies.

Meadows has been a pivotal figure in the House investigation, his name invoked repeatedly in testimony by other Trump advisers, including by his own top aide. He had provided the committee with thousands of text messages, including communications with outside Trump allies and advisers.

In a filing in April in a federal lawsuit over his House subpoena, a lawyer for Meadows accused the committee of trying to vilify him publicly, noting that all of the texts it had been provided had been disclosed to the news media. The committee declined at the time to respond to the accusation.

Meadows did not provide to the committee records he believed were subject to claims of executive privilege and those documents were also not produced to the Justice Department.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Jan. 6 at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

Recommended Stories

  • New Jan. 6 Subpoenas Point to Escalating Probe Into Actions of Trump Supporters

    The Justice Department last week served dozens of subpoenas on people associated with former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election and with planning of the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

  • Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ

    Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

    Upending the political debate, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday

  • Jan 6 committee has ‘thousands’ of communications from Secret Service

    Subpoena was issued in July for text messages between agents from January 5 and 6 2021

  • Ex Trump chief of staff complies with subpoena over Jan. 6 events- CNN

    That makes him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation, CNN said. The onslaught on the Capitol by Trump supporters led to several deaths, injured police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.

  • South Korea Mulls Interpol Red Notice Amid Do Kwon Arrest Warrant: Report

    Four months after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its algorithmic stablecoin UST, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon and five other individuals have been issued an arrest warrant by a South Korean court on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the aftermath of the Terra contagion that triggered an industry-wide fallout.

  • North Korean Weapons Supplied to Russia Would Likely Have Limits

    The U.S. says Moscow could potentially purchase millions of rounds from Pyongyang, but most of what the regime could supply is old and unsophisticated.

  • Louisville mayor candidate Bill Dieruf demands DOJ release LMPD report as soon as possible

    Here's what Louisville mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf said about the impending DOJ report (and how his opponent, Democrat Craig Greenberg, responded).

  • Cryptocurrency lobby group seeks to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has sought to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs. See related article: Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit Fast facts CDC Wednesday filed several documents in […]

  • 2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

    Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got in on the act recently. It was first dreamed up by former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump has argued he declassified Mar-a-Lago documents. For his legal defense, it might not matter

    If ex-President Donald Trump did declassify the materials he took home during his presidency, it is not a legal defense now, experts told USA TODAY.

  • King Charles III ran into a corgi as he greeted well-wishers mourning the Queen

    Queen Elizabeth II had over 30 corgis during her reign, most of which were descendants of a dog named Susan gifted to her when she was 18.

  • DC bar report details charges being pursued in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe

    The Department of Justice probe into the Jan. 6 riot is investigating potential charges of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the D.C. Bar revealed in a recent filing. Former Trump official Jeffrey Clark told the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility — which is currently pursuing disciplinary proceedings against him — that the…

  • Judge stays at 57 HR, Yanks beat Boston 5-3 for 2-game sweep

    Gleyber Torres only sorta did. Torres hit a three-run, Little League homer to break a fifth-inning scoreless tie, and the AL East-leading New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Torres had three hits — the big one a single that turned into a round-tripper when he took a wide turn around first base to draw a throw and then made it all the way home after the throw sailed into right field.

  • 2 pit bulls attack boy and grandmother, police say

    A child and his grandmother were seriously injured by a pair of pit bulls that attacked them in a backyard in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Golden Police Department said it received a 911 call about a 12-year-old boy who had been attacked by dogs but managed to escape and run to a neighbor's house. "During the rescue, Golden Police Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim," police said.

  • Woman testifies against man accused in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape, says she woke up drugged

    It was the weekend before Memorial Day last year when a Virginia Beach woman went barhopping with several friends. The group eventually ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront, the woman testified in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday. The last thing she remembers from that night was sitting at a table, talking with her friends, she said. The next morning, she woke up feeling extremely sick, ...

  • Sean Hannity’s Version of the ‘Big Lie’: Abortion Is ‘Now Illegal’ in the U.S.

    Fox NewsFox News host Sean Hannity and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich provided GOP candidates with some free media training on Tuesday, the final day of primary contests before the general election.In particular, Hannity appeared concerned about Republicans’ answers to questions about Jan. 6 and former President Donald Trump, and about how “the media” wants to “talk about and demagogue and lie about that abortion is now illegal in America.”“Every woman needs to know that is a big lie,” insis

  • Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her a ‘Cokehead’

    "Plaintiff has never used cocaine," Minaj's lawsuit seeking damages of at least $75,000 says

  • Biden tells foreign investment panel to screen deals for data, cyber risks

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the committee that reviews foreign investment for national security risks to sharpen its focus on threats to sensitive data, cyber security and areas such as microelectronics and artificial intelligence. In an executive order, Biden also instructed the U.S. Treasury's powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to more closely vet transactions that could impact U.S. leadership in biotechnology and quantum computing, according to senior administration officials briefing reporters on the move. "The executive order will help guide the committee and should also help businesses and investors better identify early on national security risks arising from transactions to help them determine whether to file with CFIUS," one of the officials said.

  • McConnell shoots down Lindsey Graham’s proposed abortion ban

    ‘I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this will be dealt with at the state level,’ the Republican leader says