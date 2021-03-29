AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, a worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen plans six large battery factories in Europe by 2030 so it sell more electric cars while driving down battery prices and making electric mobility more affordable, an effort that would reduce dependence on Asian suppliers and help the company compete with newcomer Tesla. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)
TOM KRISHER
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal.

A person briefed on the plan said a formal announcement is planned for Tuesday. The person didn't want to be identified because the plans had not been made public.

The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The press release was noticed by a reporter from USA Today before it was removed. The release was dated April 29.

The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

Even with the ID.4 fully on sale, only a small fraction of VWs on U.S. roads will bear the “Voltswagen” name. The vast majority of VW’s vehicle sales in the U.S. will still be powered by gasoline for the foreseeable future and will continue to be labeled simply as “VW.” The German automaker sold just under 326,000 VW-branded vehicles in the U.S. last year.

The person who was briefed on the plan said the name Volkswagen Group of America, which also includes the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands, won't change. Rather, only the ‘k’ in the Volkswagen brand itself will be changed to a ‘t.’

An exterior badge with the name “Voltswagen” will be affixed to the company’s electric vehicles, while gas-powered vehicles will still have the normal “VW,” but no brand name on them, the person said.

The premature news release said the move amounted to a public declaration of the company’s future investment in electric mobility.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said in the errant release.

Outside the United States, Volkswagen, like some other automakers, has sharply expanded its EV footprint. In Europe, the company tripled its battery-powered vehicle sales from 45,000 in 2019 to 134,000 in 2020. VW began selling its new electric compact ID.3 ahead of strict new European Union limits on auto emissions.

In the U.S., fully electric vehicles last year accounted for less than 2% of new vehicle sales. Tesla led the way, with an estimated 205,600 in U.S. sales, according to Autodata Corp. General Motors sold just under 21,000 Chevrolet Bolts, while Nissan sold a little more than 9,500 Leaf electric cars.

VW has been trying to repair its image after U.S. authorities in 2015 discovered that its so-called “clean diesel” vehicles cheated on emissions tests. The diesels switched pollution controls on during Environmental Protection Agency treadmill tests, then turned them off while on real roads.

Volkswagen in 2017 pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in U.S. civil and criminal penalties on top of billions more to buy back cars. Two people were sent to prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Will Become Voltswagen in the U.S. Why That’s a Big Deal.

    The German car maker is shouting out its big electric-vehicle ambitions by changing one little letter.

  • VW to plug electric car shift with new name: Voltswagen

    German carmaker Volkswagen accidentally spilled the beans Monday that its U.S. operations will soon be called "Voltswagen of America," to emphasize its electric vehicle efforts, CNBC reported.Why it matters: Legacy automakers have a lot of baggage to overcome in their effort to successfully challenge Tesla, the leader in electric vehicles. VW, for example, pivoted to EVs after its disgrace from a multi-billion dollar diesel emissions cheating scandal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The company Monday accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early announcing the change, according to CNBC. The release, dated April 29, has since been taken down. VW officials were unavailable for comment, but a person familiar with the company’s plans confirmed its authenticity to CNBC.The release called the change a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”Flashback: Earlier this year, GM updated its logo to resemble a charging plug as part of a new marketing strategy to promote its own shift to all-electric vehicles.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Volkswagen poised to change its name to 'Voltswagen' as it invests in electric vehicles

    Volkswagen is poised to change its name to "Voltswagen," switching the "k" to a "t" in a nod toward the automaker’s investment in electric vehicles.

  • Volkswagen will reportedly rebrand its US operation to 'Voltswagen of America'

    All signs point to Volkswagen changing the name of its stateside operation to "Voltswagen of America," according to a press release the company published early.

  • Volkswagen reportedly adopting 'Voltswagen' name scheme for EVs

    Earlier today, reports came out from CNBC and USA Today that Volkswagen would be rolling out some new branding under the name Voltswagen. Well, we've received word from a source at the company that indicates VW really is going to start badging its electric cars as Voltswagens, and a number of other outlets have received confirmation from sources inside VW, too. According to CNBC, the new brand name will apply mainly to the company's electric cars, which will feature a badge that says "Voltswagen."

  • VW of America Reportedly Changing Name to 'Voltswagen,' Maybe

    VW of America posted online, then removed, a press release announcing the new EV-friendly name. Is this an April Fools' Day joke, or will you be driving an electric Voltswagen someday soon?

  • CONFIRMED: VW Name-Change to "Voltswagen" Is Real

    The automaker will use the name "Voltswagen" on all its electric vehicles going forward, while internal-combustion offerings will retain the traditional VW badge.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on Banks Despite Block Trade Drama

    Mar.29 -- Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Senior Vice President Katerina Simonetti says investors should take a page out of the book of big banks and de-risk. She speaks with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Spiking Treasury Yields Hit Tech Stocks; DraftKings, Tesla, Zoom Slide

    Dow Jones futures were in focus late Monday after rising Treasury yields hit tech stocks. Tesla stock skidded. This Dow giant triggered a buy signal.

  • ChargerHelp raises $2.75M to keep EV chargers working

    The coming wave of electric vehicles will require more than thousands of charging stations. If a station doesn't send out an error or a driver doesn't report it, network providers might never know there's even a problem. Kameale C. Terry, who co-founded ChargerHelp!, an on-demand repair app for electric vehicle charging stations, has seen these issues firsthand.

  • Dow Jones Dips 50 Points, But Boeing Stock Spikes 2% On 737 Max Deal; Facebook Leads FANG Stocks, Eyes Breakout Over 300

    A shortened week of trading kicked off with more selling in the Nasdaq Monday, but selling pressure was muted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Jennifer Bates on Organizing Amazon’s Alabama Union Drive and Taking on Jeff Bezos

    The Bessemer, Alabama, union organizer speaks with Rolling Stone for the latest installment of "The Next Wave," a series on the new leaders who will shape America's future

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.