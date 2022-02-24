AP sources: Yemen's Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer

FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. Houthi rebels in Yemen are continuing to detain staffers of the former U.S. Embassy in that country. That's according to accounts this week from Yemeni officials, a rights advocate and family members of the detainees. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have detained another official of the long-closed U.S. Embassy there, bringing the number of local ex-U.S. Embassy staffers in the rebel group's custody to at least 11, according to accounts from Yemeni officials and others.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed group that controls the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen’s north, took into custody a former press officer from the U.S. Embassy last week, according to a rights lawyer in Sanaa, Abdel-Majeed Sabra, and a family member of a detainee. The family member spoke on condition of anonymity because of the fear of reprisals.

Sabra said the former embassy press officer was being held in the Houthi-run Security and Intelligence Authority facility. It's not known whether Houthis have charged the man or any other of the detainees from the U.S. Embassy staff, he said.

Sabra said the latest staffer was detained a month after the rebel group arrested his former deputy at the embassy.

Houthi rebels brought the latest embassy staffer back to his home on Tuesday to search it, and took him away again.

The State Department said in an email to The Associated Press this week that the U.S. government was “unceasing” in efforts to secure the release of the local embassy staffers.

Washington shut down its embassy in Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula's poorest nation, in 2015, as conflict fractured the country.

Houthis had swept down from their base in the north the year before at a time of mounting political upheaval, seizing the capital and other territory. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in 2015.

Houthis, with increasing support from Iran, have been able to hold off the Saudi-led military coalition. U.N. and aid agencies call the overall situation in Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis vulnerable to famine.

Houthis have rebuffed repeated attempts by the Biden administration to get them into peace talks, and accuse the U.S. of supporting the coalition.

Houthis seized the headquarters of the U.S. Embassy last October. They detained dozens of former staffers, many of whom were later released.

With the latest detention, at least 11 staffers from the closed embassy remain in Houthi custody, however, according to a security official and a family member of the detainees. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, and the family member for fear of reprisal.

U.N. agencies confirmed late last year that the Houthis also had arrested two of their employees in Sanaa in early November. UNESCO and the U.N. human rights office said no legal grounds were given for their detention.

Both sides in the war in the past have used detainees as leverage in negotiations, including prisoner swaps.

The new detention comes as the Biden administration is considering redesignating the Houthis or individual Houthi leaders as terrorists, a step that carries harsh U.S. government penalties for those doing business with them.

That's after Houthis stepped up cross-border attacks by drone and missiles on the United Arab Emirates, in the wake of suffering heavy territorial loses in fighting.

The U.S. deepened sanctions Wednesday on what it said was an illicit, Iran-aligned smuggling network helping to fund the Houthis, but appeared to stop short of the terrorist designation.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pushing for the terrorist designation. Some Americans and Yemenis argue it could deter Houthis in attacks and help push them into peace talks.

Humanitarian organizations and some Democratic lawmakers say the financial penalties associated with the designation would have minimal impact on isolated Houthi leaders but drive food suppliers and shippers away from the country, risking famine for millions. Twelve Democratic lawmakers wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urging against the terror designation.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "She was just so great": Niece remembers aunt

    The search continues for answers and the intruder after a shooting inside a Madison County home.

  • Czech drone maker withdraws from Russia amid sanctions concerns

    The chief executive of Primoco UAV said that only this year the Russian offshoot lost contracts worth 1 billion rubles ($12.6 million) due to unfavorable political conditions.

  • Ambani says India will have 30 firms as big as Reliance in the next two decades

    India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has great expectations from the country’s green energy and technology sector. Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022 yesterday (Feb. 23) with scientist RA Mashelkar, the Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman said: “I foresee at least 20-30 new Indian companies in the energy and tech space which will grow as big as Reliance, if not bigger, in the next 10-20 years.”

  • Russia’s Richest Lose $32 Billion as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The fortunes of Russia’s super-rich have tumbled $32 billion this year, with the escalating conflict in Ukraine poised to make that wealth destruction much larger. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Du

  • Biden speaks with Zelensky, vows support for Ukraine after Russian attacks

    President Biden spoke late Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks."I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council," Biden said in a statement."He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out...

  • US ambassador: 'Calling for both sides to de-escalate only gives Russia a pass'

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday said there is "no middle ground" in responding to Russia's incursion into Ukraine and urged countries to stand together against Moscow's latest provocation.In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Thomas-Greenfield urged other member states to recognize "the threat before us all today before it's too late.""Colleagues, there is no middle ground here....

  • FAA issues 5G warning for Boeing 737s but says practical effects are limited

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that 5G wireless operations can interfere with radio altimeters in Boeing 737s, impeding a crew's ability to safely fly or land, but FAA officials stressed the issue poses little practical effect for airlines. Despite dire-sounding language in the FAA airworthiness directive issued on Wednesday about potential effects on 737 landings, it does not apply to aircraft flying into areas where the 5G environment has been rendered safe for aviation, which the FAA said includes nearly all airports. The overwhelming majority of commercial airports have either established 5G wireless buffer zones around them or lack 5G operations altogether, meaning that planes landing there are protected from radio interference warned about in the FAA directive, agency officials said on Wednesday.

  • ‘A Separation’ Actor Leila Hatami Wants Wider Range of Iranian Cinema to Find Overseas Release

    Iran’s Leila Hatami, Berlin best actress winner for Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “A Separation,” has called for a wider range of Iranian cinema to be represented internationally. “More various films should be shown internationally from Iran because usually as everything is commercial, people choose the films which are more touristic [because] it gives you an aspect […]

  • Ex-NYPD union head charged with stealing thousands for 'lavish lifestyle'

    A former New York City police union president was charged on Wednesday for fraudulently using union funds for personal gain, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).Edward Mullins, former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), was charged with one count of wire fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through fraudulent expense reports. He is accused of filing reimbursements requests with the union to pay off...

  • U.S.' Blinken cancels meeting with Lavrov, says Russian moves are 'rejection of diplomacy'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned for Thursday after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities. Blinken said he had agreed to meet with Lavrov, his counterpart, only if Russia did not invade Ukraine.

  • Asian markets fall sharply as Russian invasion of Ukraine gets underway

    Stocks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell sharply after the first reports of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Oil prices advanced on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

  • Deutsche Welle, Voice of America say they won't apply for Turkish licence

    German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and U.S.-based Voice of America said they will not apply for a licence in Turkey as requested by the country's media watchdog, a decision that could lead to their websites being blocked there. The vast majority of Turkey's mainstream media outlets are seen as close to the government with coverage favouring President Tayyip Erdogan and his allies. Turks have increasingly resorted to alternative outlets, some of which are foreign-owned, and social media for news.

  • Here are the U.S. sanctions Russia could face

    President Joe Biden has restricted American business in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, but his administration also has a separate raft of long-threatened sanctions for Russia that it soon could deploy.

  • Russia will offer only new OFZ government bonds after U.S. sanctions

    Russia will offer only new series of OFZ government bonds and stop offering existing series of debt, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the United States prohibited buying Russian government bonds issued after March 1. The U.S. government slapped restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday in a bid to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine, extending its existing sanctions on buying of Russian debt to the secondary market. Addressing the new sanctions, the Russian finance ministry said it would offer only new series of OFZ bonds starting from Feb. 22 and stop offering OFZ bonds registered before this date.

  • Russia isolating itself with its actions, German foreign minister says

    The international community will not accept Russia's breach of international law and Moscow is isolating itself with its latest actions in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday. "The action that is taking place now may follow a strategy in the short-term, but it is not a medium or long-term strategy to completely isolate yourself worldwide," Baerbock told a joint news conference in Berlin with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. Baerbock said it was important to quickly coordinate a sanctions package against Russia with Germany's partners to show that Russia's actions were not acceptable, adding that the West should keep a window open for talks with Russia.

  • Kanye Fans Upset Pricey New Album ‘Donda 2’ Failed to Drop at Midnight

    GettyAfter making his loyal minions throw down big money to listen to his upcoming album Donda 2, a number of Kanye West fans were crestfallen when the hotly anticipated LP failed to materialize at midnight on the day of its planned release, Feb. 22.Y’all spent $200 and didn’t even get the album 💀 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/hdz0taSwFR— Rafay (@HossainRafay) February 22, 2022 Me waiting for donda 2 to drop#WWIII #worldwar3 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/23m1ern9vI— Storm Williams (@stormtrendz) February 22

  • Old video does not show Indian police 'arresting Muslim women' during hijab ban protests

    A video has been viewed thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows police arresting women protesting a hijab ban in schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka in February 2022. The video has been shared in a false context; while police have detained some pro-hijab demonstrators, the footage has circulated since September 2021 in reports about students protesting changes to the state's education policy."All Muslim countries should drown in shame. Extreme torture in India,

  • NayaPay secures $13 million, largest seed funding in South Asia for its messaging and payment app

    Pakistan-based fintech platform, NayaPay, has raised $13 million in a seed round to rollout its multi-service messaging and payment app, and to build payment acceptance and financial management tools for businesses in the South Asian country. NayaPay CEO and founder Danish Lakhani told TechCrunch that the super-app allows people residing in Pakistan to send and receive money, split bills and make payments conveniently from smartphones. Lakhani said that NayaPay is leading a digital payment revolution in Pakistan, a cash-heavy economy, where only 1% of $4 trillion payments are done electronically.

  • Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel will shy away from final being all about them

    The Liverpool and Chelsea bosses have followed very similar career paths.

  • What we know about shooting that injured C. Wesley Morgan, left his daughter dead

    Kentucky State Police were still investigating the shooting. The armed suspect fled the Morgan home Tuesday and hadn’t been found yet, police said.