AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies

  • Ray Bellia holds up personal protective masks and gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Cases of hand sanitizer are stacked on the retail floor and stored in a changing room for fitting bulletproof vests at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Ray Bellia holds up N95 personal protective masks, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc. a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Ann Quigley poses Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a waterproof gown intended for milking cows made by Udder Tech Inc., a Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
  • FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, Bethany White, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center supply chain manager, helps stabilize a shifting pallet of protective gowns as the third of five shipments of PPEs arrived at Sacred Heart from the state in Spokane, Wash. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a ground crew at Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon its arrival in Los Angeles. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, staff members stand near a logo for the BYD auto company as they wait for visitors at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
  • Wearing protective masks, ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern cargo plane upon it's arrival on Friday, April 10, 2020. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • Personal protective masks are displayed on a pallet of protective gloves in the warehouse at the Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices like ventilators. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Ray Bellia stocks shelves with personal protective gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, while unpacking pallets of other PPE goods in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. A nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press showed governors' administrations spent at least $7 billion to purchase personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices during the first frenzied months of the coronavirus pandemic. Bellia adapted his inventory and supply chain as the pandemic hit toward delivering PPE goods, which were a minor part of his business in previous years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 12

Virus Outbreak State Spending

Ray Bellia holds up personal protective masks and gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Salem, N.H. Bellia's store rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DAVID A. LIEB and CAMILLE FASSETT

Ray Bellia had a good business before the coronavirus pandemic. He topped $4 million in annual sales from his New Hampshire store that specialized in protective gear for police.

Then he got a call from a buyer with the state of Massachusetts asking if he had anything that could protect people from COVID-19. As it happened, he did. He went on to sell the state 300,000 disposable masks for 97 cents each.

“From that point on, it’s been just insanity,” Bellia said.

Masks. Gowns. Gloves. Goggles. Sanitizer. Coveralls. Thermometers. Bellia has sold it all, and not just to Massachusetts. From Maine to Hawaii, numerous other states, counties, cities, colleges and schools have lined up to buy from him.

While countless other businesses tanked amid coronavirus shutdowns, Bellia's store — Body Armor Outlet — rapidly evolved into one of the nation's 20 largest suppliers of personal protective equipment to states this past spring, according to a nationwide analysis of state purchasing data by The Associated Press.

The AP tallied more than $7 billion in purchases by states this spring for personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers.

The data, obtained through open-records requests, is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were buying, what they were spending and whom they were paying during a chaotic spring when inadequate national stockpiles left state governments scrambling for hard-to-get supplies. Much of the buying happened outside normal competitive bidding procedures and, in many states a lack of transparency from governors' administrations made it difficult for the public — and even lawmakers — to see how taxpayer money was being spent.

The spending data covers the period from the emergence of COVID-19 in the U.S. in early 2020 to the start of summer. Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder, even if they had already been promised to someone else. States set up their own fraud tests, rejecting masks that failed to meet safety specifications or lacked medical labeling.

In some states, normal recordkeeping went by the wayside. Idaho didn't initially itemize how much it paid for each mask and glove ordered from each supplier. That's because the state's buyers were preoccupied with trying to buy large quantities as quickly as possible against hundreds of competitors — all while working from home because of the pandemic, said J.P. Brady, senior buyer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“It was chaos, pandemonium," Brady said. “None of us knew what we were doing.”

Though states have spent millions more this fall as COVID-19 cases surged again, the initial PPE spending panic has subsided as production increased and supply chains improved.

California spent the most during the pandemic's initial months — at least $1.5 billion in the AP's data — followed by Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington. New York also spent several hundred million dollars on PPE and ventilators through November, though it's unclear how much of that occurred in the spring.

New Jersey and New York provided total figures but not specific details about their purchases. New Jersey’s health department said it would be too “disruptive” to agency operations to do so, and New York repeatedly postponed a response.

The AP's data shows that millions of dollars flowed from states to businesses that had never before sold PPE, including a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, an American tribal organization and consultants with international connections. Traditional safety equipment suppliers also saw a surge in PPE sales, offsetting their losses from other products amid the sudden recession.

But the states' burst of spending wasn't a boon for everyone. Some businesses that tried to supply PPE lost millions of dollars when states canceled orders that failed to meet aggressive delivery deadlines or strict product specifications. Businesses selling PPE faced a treacherous market, with backlogs at foreign manufacturers, shipping delays and multiple intermediaries.

All of that led to a spike in prices paid by the states, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Before the pandemic, an N95 mask that filters out tiny particles might have cost about 50 cents. This spring, states paid an average of $3 each, according to the AP's analysis. Some states paid more than $10 a mask to get them quickly. Average prices for gloves rose fourfold.

In mid-March, Louisiana paid $57,450 for 5,000 N95 masks — at $11.49 each — from Grey Wolf Safety Group in Broussard. Grey Wolf owner Sean McClellan said that to fulfill the state's order, he had to buy out whatever his competitors had in stock. Some masks he got were designed for painting, others for welding. Some came with special breathing valves, while others did not.

“All the cheap masks that were N95, those were already gone,” McClellan said. "So I basically bought up the expensive ones that were left.”

Then he marked up the price a bit more and resold them to the state, making a couple of dollars per mask.

“I’m not price-gouging," McClellan said. "I have to make something, and I then have to pay my salesperson something.”

Other businesses that charged high prices to states offered similar explanations. Go Green Solutions Inc. in South Grafton, Massachusetts, sold its home state several thousand N95 masks in early April for $11.25 to $11.50 each. The price was a product of limited supply and high demand, resulting in only modest profit margins, manager Jim Fisher said.

“Usually, if you found inventory with some of your suppliers, you had to make a purchase right then and there. You couldn’t wait,” he said, "because within an hour, it would be gone.”

States competed with each other, hospital systems, the federal government and even other countries to find and buy medical gear as the virus began spreading.

The pressure to obtain protective supplies led some states to unusual sources. Minnesota bought 2,300 waterproof gowns intended for milking cows from Udder Tech Inc. The special gowns cost about $46 each when freight was included — about seven times the average price that states were paying for medical gowns this spring. Before the pandemic, some health care systems could buy disposable gowns for about 40 cents each.

“They were looking to acquire anything they could at that point to help protect the health care workers,” said Dana Casto, business manager at the Rosemount, Minnesota-based dairy supply company.

While some states paid a premium for small orders from local suppliers, their purchasing agents also scrambled to secure large quantities of protective equipment, much of it manufactured in Asia. That created an opportunity for companies to enter the PPE field.

The largest supplier of PPE to states this spring had never sold a single mask before the pandemic. But from mid-March to early June, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold $930 million worth of masks and sanitizer to states. Two-thirds of that went to California, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom drew criticism for initially keeping secret the details of his “bold and big” deal that paid BYD $3.30 for each N95.

Like the leaders of some other states, Newsom sidestepped the traditional purchasing process of publicly soliciting competitive bids from vendors, which can take weeks or even months. Some state lawmakers responsible for budgeting complained that Newsom left them out of the loop.

Washington, which was among the first states to record coronavirus cases, bought tens of millions of N95 masks and similar KN95 masks from BYD this spring at prices ranging from $2.58 to $4.02 each. That helped rank Washington among the top states in mask purchasing rates per COVID-19 cases among its residents, according to the AP's analysis.

BYD also sold to Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Texas this spring and signed an additional $316 million deal with California in July, after the period covered by the AP's data. By then, the price the company charged to California had fallen to $2.13 per N95 mask and 20 cents per surgical mask, barely a third of the spring rate.

During the first quarter of 2020, when China was in lockdown, BYD reported a 35% decline in operating income. That's when company Chairman Wang Chuanfu decided to begin making masks and sanitizer. BYD's income rebounded to post a 12% gain through the first three-quarters of the year. Its stock price surged from $5 a share in January to more than $20 this fall, although it's unclear how much of that is attributable to new PPE production versus its sales of electric vehicles and other products.

Frank Girardot, senior communications director for BYD North America, compared Chuanfu to an inventor “along the lines of Thomas Edison” who got into the PPE business for altruistic reasons.

"He, in January, decided that this was something that the company had to do in service to the world,” Girardot said.

BYD’s largest U.S. investor is Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett.

Fastenal Co. and W.W. Grainger, two industrial suppliers, also saw surges in PPE sales. The AP's data includes $99 million in PPE sales to 32 states by Fastenal, and $50 million in PPE sales to 40 states by Grainger, which said its profits on those sales were squeezed by increased freight costs and previous contracts with reduced prices.

Many of the companies in the AP's data set are not publicly traded and thus can keep their financial figures private. For example, one of the largest deals is California's $179 million order of 20 million gowns from BuKo LLC. The New York-based company has a bare-bones website that describes it as “a brand and product development think tank.” Few other details are available about the company.

BuKo owner Rashmi Budhram declined to comment when reached by telephone.

Others, however, were more than willing to describe how PPE sales provided a lifeline at the onset of the pandemic.

The leaders at Grand Traverse Economic Development, a commercial investment entity for the Ottawa and Chippewa Native American tribes in Michigan, decided to get into the PPE business when a shutdown affected the tribe's other business ventures. The organization quickly became New Hampshire's top PPE supplier, selling the state nearly $28 million worth of masks, gowns, coveralls, face shields and sanitizing wipes this spring. It made a profit of around 10% to 15%, business development director Lauren Tucker said.

“This helped us keep our doors open, keep our staff fully employed and engaged, and we grew during the pandemic,” she said.

Bellia, president of Body Armor Outlet, also expanded. The AP's data for the spring includes just over $50 million in PPE sales to states by the Salem, New Hampshire, company. But Bellia said his total PPE sales this year are around $120 million — a roughly thirtyfold increase over his company's total sales for 2019.

Because of the success, Bellia increased his payroll from eight to 12 employees. And while he continues to sell body armor, he cleared almost all of it out of his warehouse to make room for coronavirus PPE.

“While in a heartbeat I would trade this to go back to the way it was, I think unequivocally it’s been a great thing for us," he said.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri, and Fassett from Santa Cruz, California. Associated Press data editor Meghan Hoyer contributed to this report.

___

Fassett is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • 'No need for bodyguards or flak jackets': Mosul's new governor says Iraqi city is open for business

    From the bombproof windows of his governor’s office in Mosul, Najim al-Jabouri looks at out at one of the toughest urban renewal challenges in the world. Half the city was destroyed during the battle to reclaim it from Isis three years ago, and much of it is still in ruins. Indeed, Mr al-Jabouri himself played a role in flattening it - when, as Major General al-Jabouri of the Iraqi army, he oversaw the gruelling siege that ended Isis's "Caliphate" here. Today though, having swapped his military uniform for a governor’s suit and tie, the chain-smoking 65-year-old is leading a new battle: a PR offensive to persuade the world that Mosul is now a safe place to live, work and invest in. It is a battle that once again, he approaches with no-holds-barred. "People don’t walk the streets in Washington or London at 3am, but they do here,” he declares recalling his years living in Woodbridge, a quiet suburb of the US capital. "I tell you, Mosul is now as safe as America." Really? Why, then, the concrete blast walls around his building, and the scores of heavily-armed police guarding it? "No problem - I myself can walk around alone in the streets, without bodyguards or a flak jacket. I could take you to the market - you will see how safe it is by your own eyes."

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Mauritius shipping disaster caused by lack of attention to safety - owner

    Japan's Nagashiki Shipping said on Friday the grounding of one of its large bulk carriers that caused an ecological disaster in Mauritius was due to a lack of safety awareness and a failure to follow rules as it pledged better training and oversight. A bulk carrier owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK ran aground on a reef in Mauritius in July and began leaking oil, causing an ecological disaster in the pristine seas around the Indian Ocean island. The crew of the MV Wakashio, a nearly 300-metre Cape Size bulker used for carrying iron ore, changed direction to sail close enough to Mauritius to get cell phone coverage after also changing a set course two days earlier, Nagashiki said in a statement.

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Rich people are trying to pay to skip the coronavirus vaccine line

    Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is already being distributed to health care workers and the elderly throughout the United States, and Moderna's is on track to be out there soon. But following those prioritized groups is a millions-long line of people looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible — a line the wealthy are hoping some well-placed donations can help them skip, the Los Angeles Times reports.The nation's wealthiest have been relatively sheltered from COVID-19 and all its devastating effects. Many have the ability to stay home and avoid catching the virus, ordering food and necessities to their door as they work desk jobs. And if they do get sick, they're more likely to have access to top-notch medical care that others can't afford. All of those privileges come at the expense of frontline workers — people who health experts and state governments have decided should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.But doctors who are paid a premium to treat the rich and powerful say their clients are looking for ways to get ahead. Dr. Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at one of the first hospitals to stock the vaccine, told the Times that one patient asked "if I donate $25,000" to that hospital, "would that help me get in line?" Toll told the person no.However, because many wealthy Americans pay for premium health care from "concierge doctors," they may still get vaccines earlier than most. Those high-end practices are "busy assembling lengthy patient files with medical histories and potential COVID-19 risks" for their wealthy clients, building cases for why they should be vaccinated early, the Times reports. Having the money to order special freezers and other equipment needed to distribute the vaccines only makes it easier for concierge practices to do so. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington were working through the weekend to complete a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill for American individuals and businesses struggling from the economic fallout of pandemic lockdowns. It would be the largest relief package since this spring, when Congress approved more than $4 trillion in aid. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 311,000 Americans, by far the most in the world, and put millions out of work.

  • An inmate who is scheduled to be executed just 5 days before Biden takes office tested positive for COVID-19

    The federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where Dustin John Higgs is being held has over 300 confirmed cases among inmates.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.