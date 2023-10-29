AP Top 25 college football poll, one ballot: Goodbye Duke and UNC, welcome Kansas, K-State

Well, the football resurgence by Triangle ACC basketball powers Duke and North Carolina was fun while it lasted.

The past two weeks sent their strong seasons sideways and, after they’ve both been ranked in every poll since the regular season began, both should fall out when the newest poll goes public Sunday.

UNC (6-2, 3-2 ACC) was ranked No. 10 in the country before it somehow lost 31-27 to Virginia on Oct. 21. The Tar Heels followed that up by blowing another double-digit, second-half lead Saturday night while losing 46-42 at Georgia Tech.

The only win Virginia (2-6, 1-3 ACC) has over any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season is its win over UNC. Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2 ACC) has losses to Bowling Green and Boston College.

That’s enough for me, and I suspect many other voters around the country, to decide UNC is not worthy of vote in the top 25.

In September, Duke vaulted into the top 25 for the first time since 2018 on the strength of its 28-7 season-opening win over Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 9 team in the preseason poll so that win carried plenty of weight for Duke.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) have since lost to three other ranked teams in Notre Dame, Florida State and, on Saturday, Louisville. There’s no place for a three-loss team in the poll anyway but its even worse for Duke because that Clemson win is no longer impressive after the Tigers (4-4, 2-4 ACC) lost, 24-17, at N.C. State on Saturday.

So the ACC should only be represented by Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC) and Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC) this week.

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) gains yardage despite pressure from Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) in the second half on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

Elsewhere, change is coming to the top 10 after No. 6 Oklahoma lost 38-33 to unranked Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners are still worthy of a top-10 ranking, since they beat Texas. But that’s back-to-back subpar performances considering Oklahoma survived 31-29 against UCF a week earlier.

Oregon, after winning 35-6 at No. 13 Utah on Saturday, is the nation’s top one-loss team on my ballot. Texas is just behind, followed by Penn State and Oklahoma.

With Duke and UNC dropping off the ballot, welcome back Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) and Kansas State. The Jayhawks have that impressive win over Oklahoma. Kansas State (6-2) was ranked until losing at Missouri on a late, long field goal earlier this season. That loss doesn’t look so bad now.

Steve Wiseman’s ballot

1 Georgia 2 Michigan 3 Ohio State 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Penn State 9 Oklahoma 10 Alabama 11 Mississippi 12 Oregon St 13 Notre Dame 14 LSU 15 Missouri 16 Louisville 17 Utah 18 USC 19 Tennessee 20 UCLA 21 Air Force 22 Tulane 23 James Madison 24 Kansas 25 Kansas State