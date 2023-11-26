New AP Top 25 college football poll, one ballot. Give NC State respect. Ohio State will fall

N.C. State received votes but did not crack the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll last week.

That was a mistake, and it should be corrected when this week’s new poll is released on Sunday.

The Wolfpack (9-3) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night, rolling over rival North Carolina, 39-20, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

The unbeaten teams that occupy the top of the poll, Georgia (12-0), Michigan (12-0), Washington (12-0) and Florida State (12-0), are hotter than N.C. State, but few others are.

The Wolfpack has not been ranked this season. N.C. State spent the first 11 weeks of last season in the poll and made it’s final appearance at No. 25 in the Dec. 4, 2022, poll. The Pack dropped out of the season’s final poll last January after losing the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to Maryland.

Back at the top of the poll, Georgia and Michigan are the clear top two after Michigan beat Ohio State, 30-24, in Saturday’s battle of unbeaten teams. Because of that, I’m moving Washington up to No. 3 with Florida State at No. 4, followed by the one-loss teams: Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

I removed Kansas State and UNLV from my ballot after they lost to unranked teams on Saturday. Tennessee and Liberty enter.

Steve Wiseman’s ballot

1 Georgia 2 Michigan 3 Washington 4 Florida State 5 Ohio State 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Missouri 10 Penn State 11 Mississippi 12 Oklahoma 13 LSU 14 Tulane 15 Notre Dame 16 Arizona 17 Oklahoma State 18 NC State 19 Iowa 20 Louisville 21 SMU 22 Tennessee 23 Oregon State 24 Toledo 25 Liberty