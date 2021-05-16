  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

HOPE YEN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press’ top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

Separately, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s bombing of a building housing the media organizations as a possible war crime. 

Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor, said the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower. 

The Israeli military, which gave AP journalists and other tenants about an hour to evacuate, claimed Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office and weapons development. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israel was compiling evidence for the U.S. but declined to commit to providing it within the next two days. 

“We’re in the middle of fighting,” Conricus said Sunday. “That’s in process and I’m sure in due time that information will be presented.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had shared what it says was evidence of Hamas’ presence in the targeted building through intelligence channels. But neither the White House nor the State Department would say if any American official had seen it.

Buzbee said the AP has had offices in al-Jalaa tower for 15 years and never was informed or had any indication that Hamas might be in the building. She said the facts must be laid out. 

“We are in a conflict situation,” Buzbee said. “We do not take sides in that conflict. We heard Israelis say they have evidence; we don’t know what that evidence is.”

“We think it’s appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened yesterday — an independent investigation," she added. 

In remarks Sunday, Netanyahu repeated Israel’s claim that the building housed an intelligence office of Hamas. Asked if he had relayed supporting evidence of that in a call with President Joe Biden on Saturday, Netanyahu said that “we pass it through our intelligence people.”

The Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, said in a letter to the court’s chief prosecutor that the offices of 23 international and local media organizations have been destroyed over the past six days.

RSF said it had strong reason to believe that the Israeli military’s “intentional targeting of media organizations and intentional destruction of their equipment” could violate one of the court’s statues. It said the attacks serve “to reduce, if not neutralize, the media’s capacity to inform the public.”

RSF asked the international court, based in the Dutch city of The Hague, to include the recent attacks in a war crimes probe opened in March into Israel’s practices in Palestinian territories.

Buzbee said the AP journalists were “rattled” after the airstrike but are doing fine and reporting the news. She expressed concern about the impact on news coverage. 

“This does impact the world’s right to know what is happening on both sides of the conflict in real time,” she said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Saturday with AP’s president and CEO, Gary Pruitt. The State Department said Blinken offered “his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones."

Buzbee and Conricus spoke on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” and Netanyahu was on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli Airstrike Destroys Gaza Building Housing Al-Jazeera, Associated Press (Video)

    An Israeli airstrike on Saturday completely destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the Qatar-owned TV news network Al-Jazeera, the Associated Press and other media outlets. The strike came roughly an hour after the military ordered the building’s evacuation, according to the AP — and reflected a new escalation in violence as Israel mounted its sixth straight day of bombings in the Gaza Strip. The attack also came one day after the Israeli military issued a false report of a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to numerous foreign journalists, including the New York Times, The Washington Post and Agence France-Presse — which several Israeli media outlets reported was a deliberate effort to deceive Hamas fighters who have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel since Monday. According to the AP, no explanation has been provided for why the media office building was targeted. Video footage captured the strike that razed the structure in a huge cloud of dust. “I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished,” Al-Jazeera correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout said. “All my colleagues, despite the sadness, they didn’t stop a second — they were looking for an alternative just to keep Al-Jazeera on top of the news.” Since Monday, at least 139 people have been killed in Gaza, including 39 children; in Israel, eight people have been killed since the latest onset of violence. Read original story Israeli Airstrike Destroys Gaza Building Housing Al-Jazeera, Associated Press (Video) At TheWrap

  • "Shocked and horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in Gaza

    The Associated Press and Al Jazeera on Saturday condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza that housed their and other media offices.What they're saying: The White House, meanwhile, said it had "communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Associated Press: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt."The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," he added."The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe," said Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza since 2014.Al Jazeera: "Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction of its offices by the Israeli military in Gaza and views this as a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground," the outlet said in a statement."The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime," said Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network.Al Jazeera reporter Safwat al-Kahlout said, "I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.”Committee to Protect Journalists: "This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon."Journalists have an obligation and duty to cover unfolding events in Gaza and it would be illegal for the IDF to use military means to prevent it."Reporters Without Borders: "Media equipments and installations constitute civilian objects and shall be protected," said Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders."The fact that the building would have been used for shielding by Hamas or other combatants doesn't allow turning the media into military objectives, that is a war crime," he added.The big picture: The airstrike came nearly an hour after Israel's military warned that the building would be attacked. Israel said it was in retaliation for the rocket attack on Tel Aviv earlier Saturday that killed at least one Israeli civilian, per Axios' Barak Ravid. The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers. At least 14o Palestinians in Gaza and nearly a dozen in the occupied West Bank have been killed since Monday, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people in Israel have been killed. Of note: CPJ on Thursday condemned the attacks on other buildings in Gaza that also housed international and local media offices. Go deeper...UN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesDespite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in GazaBiden: "Israel has a right to defend itself"Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional comments from press freedom groups. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Shocked and horrified': Israeli strike on media building provokes outrage

    The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded Israel “provide a detailed and documented justification” for the strike.

  • Netanyahu defends strikes on Gaza, says Israel will do "whatever it takes to restore order"

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will "do whatever it takes to restore order and the security of our people."

  • Israel-Gaza: AP and Al Jazeera offices destroyed

    This is the moment an Israeli missile strike destroyed a high rise building housing the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other office spaces and homes in Gaza.The owner of the building and journalists, here, are pleading on the phone with an Israeli intelligence officer, who'd warned them the attack was coming and to evacuate. Al Jazeera's correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh, reporting that they didn't have time to grab their equipment.Israel says the building housed assets belonging to Hamas' military intelligence -- the latest of many such attacks that Israeli forces say are response to the thousands of Hamas rockets fired toward Israel in the last few days.Meanwhile, the civilian toll of the conflict and civil unrest across Israel the Palestinian territories is mounting.There are fears that Gaza's only power station may run out of fuel within days and foreign aid is starting to trickle in. Morocco is sending 40 tons of food, medical supplies, and blankets to the West Bank and Gaza. Egypt is also sending ambulances into Gaza, to try and bring Palestinians back to Egyptian hospitals.Palestinian medics say over a hundred people have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children.This man, a Gaza resident named Ahmad Yacoubi, says planes hit his neighbor's building, which housed a family of ten.Mark Reidman lives across the border in the town of Ashdod, Israel. At least have nine people have died in Israel, also including children."There was explosion, a hard one. We had a rocket hitting our building, we live over here. We heard the sound of windows splashing, windows falling off the building. A lot of people screaming. So we went outside to see what has happened. My neighbor's house. They live on third floor while it hit the sixth floor.""I have three kids, small ones. And I need to handle the explaining them what happened here, why this is happening."Diplomatic efforts to stop the crisis have shown no sign of progress.

  • Blinken speaks with Associated Press CEO after Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza office

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the outlet's local media office in the Gaza Strip, which also housed the Al Jazeera office.Why it matters: "The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what transpired today" Pruitt said in a statement — as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues to bring more casualties. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price."He expressed relief that the Associated Press team on the ground in Gaza remains safe."What they're saying: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," Pruitt said in a statement. "They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit." Go deeper: "Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaUN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Queen's stunning garden at summer home Balmoral wows royal fans ahead of her arrival

    Her Majesty is reported to be travelling earlier than usual this year to the estate in Scotland.

  • James Harden with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls

    James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • All glass elevator will offer people views of NYC from 1200 feet up

    Opening of skyscraper will bring thrills for city’s tourists

  • Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

    Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel. Amateur footage showed the collapse Sunday during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, a West Bank settlement just north of Jerusalem.

  • Commentary: With Albert Pujols on Dodgers, one of baseball's greats gets another title shot

    Albert Pujols is the latest iconic player to put on a Dodgers uniform, and the team gives him a prime opportunity to win one more World Series title.

  • Miles Bridges spectacular in comeback from COVID, but Hornets lose in OT to Knicks

    Miles Bridges scored 30 in first game back from COVID-19 bout

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • Miles Bridges spectacular in comeback from COVID, but Hornets lose in OT to Knicks

    Miles Bridges scored 30 in first game back from COVID-19 bout

  • John Kerry: US climate envoy criticised for optimism on clean tech

    John Kerry told the BBC technologies that don't yet exist will play a huge role in stabilising the climate.

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • CBS News poll: Republicans weigh in on Liz Cheney and direction of GOP

    CBS News asked self-identified Republicans, what should happen to those who publicly break with Trump?

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."