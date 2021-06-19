AP Top Health News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

The Telegraph

Mike Tindall is telling me about the time, early on in his career, that he played a game of rugby with a set of broken ribs. “When I started in 1997,” he says, “I was getting paid £10,000 a year. I was straight out of school and I would have done anything to get on that pitch because there might be a match bonus. Another time I played with a separated AC [a dislocated shoulder]. Do you want me to tell you the worst thing about those broken ribs? No, I shouldn’t...” Yes, please! The 42-year-old d