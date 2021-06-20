AP Top Health News at 1:24 a.m. EDT
'Protected them to death': Elder-care COVID rules under fire
Kevin Durant hit the game-tying shot in the 4th quarter, but air-balled his shot in overtime in Game 7 against the Bucks.
A large outbreak doctors were dealing with in Java was most likely caused by the more transmissible Delta variant.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Screenshot/YoutubeLast summer, Sophie Hartman was fixated on her 6-year-old adopted daughter Carmel possibly showing signs of early puberty.The 31-year-old single mom from Renton, Washington, scheduled an appointment at Seattle Children’s Hospital with a pediatric endocrinologist, a doctor specializing in glands and the hormones they produce, according to a Renton Police probable-cause affidavit.Hartman, a white, Jesus-loving former missio
Johnson said it would be too costly to give federal employees another day off, but conceded his efforts on Tuesday.
Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson and 13 other Republicans want President Joe Biden to take a mental cognition test and share the results.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty ImagesNina Simone’s daughter and grandchildren have declared they will no longer be silent, claiming her estate had been “taken away” from them and they are placing the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris.It kicked off on Friday evening when RéAnna Simone Kelly, the daughter of Simone’s daughter Lisa Simone Kelly, praised Chlöe Bailey’s sexy rendition of the singer’s iconic song “Feeling Good”.“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance…But what y’all don
Catherine Serou/Screenshot/VKMOSCOW—The U.S. Marine forces trained Catherine Serou to survive in combat, and she did during in the war in Afghanistan. The 6-foot-tall blonde was athletic, hard-working, intellectual, an artist, a photographer and studying law at a Russian university. But it was a car ride in a sleepy provincial Russian town, Bor, in the region of Nizhny Novgorod that she did not survive: after going missing on Tuesday, her body was found in the woods this weekend. The car’s drive
The video shows a 10-year-old girl huddling over her younger brother. The children were not injured, the New York Police Department said.
Richard Kay said Princess Diana was "desperate to try and make a fresh start" before she died in a car crash in 1997.
Scientists are researching whether mixing and matching COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson is safe and effective.
Afghanistan's is racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third surge of COVID-19 worsens, a senior health official told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday. The government is installing oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where up to 65% of those tested in some areas are COVID positive, health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigir Nazari said. Afghanistan's 24-hour infection count has also continued its upward climb from 1,500 at the end of May when the health ministry was already calling the surge “a crisis,” to more than 2,300 this week.
According to a BuzzFeed News report, eight of the 14 GOP reps who opposed the creation of a new federal holiday for Juneteeth closed their office.
California is facing one of its worst droughts in years. The dry weather has turned massive lakes into pits of sand and dirt.
Joe Biden returned from his sojourn to the UK and Europe to face a growing list of domestic headaches as his big-spending policies stalled and were also blamed for rising inflation. Mr Biden's initial "American Jobs Plan" called for a record $2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending. Republicans fought hard to stop that and it is now bogged down in Congress. While Mr Biden was meeting Vladimir Putin in Geneva a bipartisan group of 21 senators - 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats - came up with a com
The group cited figures released by the Customs and Border Protection, which revealed 180,034 migrant encounters at the southern border last month.
As the theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology gains traction, attention is turning to similar labs worldwide.
Democrats think enforcing the law on their opponents is somehow unfair
A judge ordered Friday for Marcus Eriz, charged in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, to be held without bail.
The Trump campaign changed the date of the Tulsa rally after President Trump asked a Black Secret Service member about the meaning of Juneteenth.
Rumours abounded on Friday night that China's top spycatcher had defected to the US, amid a growing focus in Washington on the theory that Covid-19 escaped from a Wuhan laboratory. Dong Jingwei, vice minister of state security, was reported to have flown from Hong Kong to the US in February with his daughter. There was no confirmation of the rumoured development from either the US or China. Dr Han Lianchao, a former Chinese foreign ministry official who is now a pro-democracy activist in the US,