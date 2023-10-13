AP Top News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

TechCrunch

After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.