AP Top News at 2:50 a.m. EST

Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to 'transition away' from planet-warming fossil fuels
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — United Nations climate negotiators directed the world on Wednesday to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics worries about loopholes. Within minutes of opening Wednesday’ session, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber gaveled approval of the central document – the global stocktake that says how far the world is off-track it climate-fighting goals and how it is going to get back – without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other. “It is a plan that is led by the science,’’ al-Jaber said. “It is an enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action.