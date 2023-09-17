AP Top News at 7:19 a.m. EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home Sunday from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West. Kim’s armored train departed to the sound of the Russian patriotic march song “Farewell of Slavianka” at the end of a farewell ceremony at a railway station in Artyom, a far eastern Russian city about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the border with North Korea, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported. Senior officials including Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov and Primorye regional Gov.