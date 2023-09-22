AP Top News at 9:11 a.m. EDT

Targeted strikes may spread to other states and cities as midday deadline set by auto workers nears

The nation’s biggest automakers – and car buyers everywhere -- will learn Friday whether the United Auto Workers union will escalate its strike over a demand for higher wages, a shorter work week and other benefits. UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to announce whether the union will expand a weeklong strike that has so far been limited to three plants – one each at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Fain said earlier this week he would call on workers at more plants to strike unless there was significant progress in contract negotiations with the carmakers. Bargaining continued Thursday, although neither side reported any breakthroughs, and they remained far apart on wage increases.