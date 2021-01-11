AP Top Stories 11P
Here are the top stories for Monday, January 11th: Republicans block House resolution on Trump removal; Mayor seeks boost for DC security; National Guard troops growing in DC; Biden gets second vaccination for virus.
Video Transcript
NED BARKER: This is AP News Minute house Republicans have blocked a resolution drafted by Democrats that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. Democrats are accusing Trump of inciting an Insurrection and say they'll move ahead with impeachment. In the wake of last week's attack on the US Capitol, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for increased security until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Among other things, Bowser wants the Interior Department to withhold permits for public gatherings on federal property until January 24th.
The head of the National Guard says at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington by Saturday, with authorization for as many as 5,000 more members of the Guard. Meanwhile, the National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument for the next two weeks. President-elect Joe Biden received his second and final vaccination to protect him from the coronavirus. According to the CDC, less than 3% of the US population has received an initial shot of the vaccine as of Monday morning. Ned Barker, the Associated Press, with AP News Minute.