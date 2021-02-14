AP Top Stories 14 February P
Here's the latest for Sunday, Feb. 14: Regional election underway in Spain's Catalonia; COVID-19 alert reduced in half of Mexico; 155 people still missing after northern India flood triggered by glacier; Valentine's Day plans adjusted in Rome. (Feb. 14)
Video Transcript
ANGIE WANG: This is AP News Minute. The strength of the separatist movement in Spain's northeastern Catalonia is being tested in a regional election amid the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities set up polling stations in large spaces, including a former bull ring. In Mexico, officials are reducing the COVID-19 alert level in about half of the country states after a drop in infections and hospitalizations. Gyms, indoor swimming pools, and churches will be allowed to open next week.
Rescuers searching for survivors after the collapse of a Himalayan glacier triggered massive flooding in northern India a week ago got 11 more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 49. 155 people are still missing. And on this Valentine's Day, some revelers in Rome adjusted their plans to accommodate coronavirus restrictions, trading weekend getaways and late night dinners for walks and local lunches in one of the Italian capital's historic squares. Angie Wang, Associated Press, with AP News Minute.