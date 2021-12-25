AP Top Stories

Storyful

The James Webb Space Telescope launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on December 25, in a joint effort between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.NASA described the Webb Telescope expedition as their “revolutionary flagship mission to seek the light from the first galaxies in the early universe,” seeking to explore the Earth’s solar system as well as planets orbiting other stars.This video shows the telescope’s launch on an Ariane 5 rocket. “Liftoff from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe,” says the announcer. Credit: NASA via Storyful